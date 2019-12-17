Reckitt Benckiser takes social media route for Dettol's #CleanIsNotGermFree campaign

Dettol, the leading germ protection brand by Reckitt Benckiser (RB), has been constantly striving to innovate product offerings to best suit consumer needs. In this endeavour, Dettol has taken another step to address the issue of germs inside homes and launch its new campaign #CleanIsNotGermFree for Dettol Disinfectant Spray. In a chat with exchange4media, Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, Reckitt Benckiser Health South Asia, opens up about this new strategic move.

Unlike RB’s other products, Dettol doesn't opt for a famous Bollywood face for the TVC. Instead, it takes the social media route for this new campaign against germs.

When asked about the face of this new campaign, Duhan said, “Dettol is a very strong brand in itself and we never really felt a need to have a celebrity face on board to promote the brand. However, for this particular campaign, Dettol brought a few mom influencers on board who created a buzz around the brand's #CleanIsNotGermFree movement.”

The campaign was rolled out in two phases. The first phase that started on December 13, raised questions around subjects such as the cleanliness of the house. For this activity, the brand roped in actors such as Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, among others, to initiate conversations besides trying to create noise around it. In the second phase began that began on December 16, the campaign provided solutions to the questions raised in the first phase by introducing Dettol Disinfectant Spray.

"Digital mediums allow for multi-way conversations and the company is investing a significant amount in it," asserted Duhan.

Talking about the product, Duhan explained that millennial mothers are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of hygiene and are searching for convenient cleanliness solutions, owing to their busy lifestyles. At the same time, they are looking for cost-effective, value-for-money products.

Independent research by RB reveals that 80 per cent of women think that their homes are clean and germ-free and 70 per cent think that the sofas and curtains in their homes are germ-free.

With the new product, Dettol has entered the multi-surface disinfectant market in India. "Dettol Disinfectant Spray is ideal for both soft and hard surfaces inside homes. It protects against illness-causing bacteria and viruses, including the H1N1 virus. It also eliminates odour-causing bacteria," concluded Duhan.