Ravichandran Ashwin bats for ACKO in new campaign

Digital native insurer ACKO has launched its latest campaign exclusively for the Chennai market, tying to its value proposition of 'Welcome Change.'

The cost of Insurance can be a huge amount when buying a car. But customers rarely pay attention to the insurance as it gets bundled under other fees and charges and moreover, people are more interested in the new car than the insurance.

Unfortunately, this is where they miss out on huge savings. And this is what ACKO wanted to highlight through this campaign. In some models, the difference between the price from ACKO versus the insurance provided by the dealership can be as high as up to Rs.45,000/-. Just imagine what all customers can do with that savings.

The campaign takes an interesting narrative of comparing the past to the present and moves back and forth in time to enlighten the audience about the necessity of changing with changing times. ACKO has roped in the cricketing sensation Ravichandran Ashwin for the campaign to appeal to its Chennai audience.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the ad film brings to life the latest value proposition of ACKO – 'Welcome Change' that shifts the needle from traditional ways of buying insurance to a fresh perspective of picking insurance directly from the insurer in a highly hassle-free and convenient manner with the added benefits of saving as much as Rs 45000 on premiums.

Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, the ad film also features Chennai's famous stand-up comedians Jagan Krishnan and Vikram Arul Vidyapathi. Their Tamil tone and lingo only add to the fun element with a strong underlying message of shifting the paradigm from a traditional way of buying insurance to buying insurance from the ACKO app.

The ad film opens with a close-up of a cheque leaf that shows the insurance amount to be paid by the customer (Ashwin's friend). Looking at the amount, Ashwin asks the car salesman if he could narrate a story to him. The salesman, utterly confused, asks him to continue.

Ashwin takes him back to the medieval era, where a king is buying a chariot. His minister (Ashwin) gives a thumbs up to buy the chariot; the king hands the gold coins to the seller and proceeds to leave when he is stopped. The seller asks the king also to buy insurance for the chariot. The king, without enquiring, blindly offers another bag of gold to the seller for the insurance policy and walks away, leaving the minister gaped. The scene then cuts to the present day, and Ashwin explains that his friend is making the same mistake the king made. He is also following the traditional ways of buying insurance without due diligence. Ashwin opens the ACKO app for his friend and tells him that he can directly purchase insurance from the ACKO app at zero commission and save up to Rs 45000.

The film breaks the cliche of buying insurance from the dealers and motivates the audience to buy insurance from the insurer directly instead of the car dealer. It portrays ACKO as a new-age insurance player that offers a seamless experience to its customers while encouraging them to buy directly from ACKO.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President- Marketing ACKO, said, “Chennai is one of the fastest growing markets for ACKO. Our proposition of digital insurance which cuts the paperwork reduces premiums and is easy to use has clearly resonated with the people of Chennai. With the new campaign, we wanted to encourage customers to choose their own insurance provider and not have to take the insurance provided by the dealership. This is a fundamental right provided to each customer by IRDAI.”

Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22ft Tribal Worldwide, DDB Mudra Group, said, "Tamil Nadu as a market typically comes with its own set of realities, cultural codes, and even tone and manner. ACKO has adopted a hyperlocal strategy for the market. So instead of adapting any work done elsewhere, we created a ground-up approach for Tamil Nadu. We built on local nuances, local talent, and not to mention, the unique Tamil sarcasm. We had great fun exploring R. Ashwin's acting range and hopefully people will see that he had fun too. A big thanks to our director Krishnakumar who gave texture and life to our concept."

The campaign will go live in the market on September 29 and the vernacular ad film in Tamil will be amplified across TV, digital platforms, theatres, and social media.

Also, to create a top-of-mind recall, and visibility and to build a connection with Chennaiyans, ACKO is further, as the run-up to the launch of the ad film in Chennai, ACKO is branding the Chennai green and blue line metros with the face of Ravichandran Ashwin. This is to build awareness among the commuters about ACKO's latest ad film and remind them to check the ACKO app for all their insurance needs.

