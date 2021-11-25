Rajasthan Royals partners with Stepathlon to launch fan engagement initiative

This initiative will focus on engaging the Royals community deeper and help existing fans stay closely connected to the Club

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 25, 2021 3:33 PM
Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural Champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals, have joined hands with global award-winning fan engagement and wellness brand Stepathlon. The unique fan engagement initiative will focus on engaging the Royals community deeper and help existing fans stay closely connected to the Club whilst also expanding the Royals fan base and delivering value to Rajasthan Royals stakeholders. Further details of the event, including dates, will be announced shortly.

Speaking about the partnership, Manoj Badale, Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals said, “We are positive that this unique initiative with Stepathlon, will help us deeply connect with our fans and grow the ‘Royals’ community across the globe”.

Adding to this, Mike Fordham, CEO of Royals Sports Group said, “We are excited to partner with Stepathlon to bring us closer to our fans and also to bring value to our commercial partners and other stakeholders, to drive domestic and cross border revenues through multiple channels”.

“I’m personally, and professionally, thrilled about this collaboration. Continuous fan engagement is the holy grail in Sports and Entertainment, and we are thrilled that Stepathlon delivers deeper and more meaningful fan engagement whilst creating a healthier, happier more productive planet” said Ravi Krishnan, Chairman and Founder, Stepathlon

