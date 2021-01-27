Purplle.com signs Sara Ali Khan as its first brand ambassador

Online beauty destination Purplle.com has signed Bollywood GenNext star Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.

“Purplle denotes Royalty in Beauty, with products made from imported ingredients, yet affordable and accessible to every woman. With a mission to democratize beauty, Purplle and Sara have come together to empower women to look inside out beautiful. The 360-degree campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Spring Marketing Capital. With a robust communication plan, Purplle will reach the heartlands of India to take its vision forward,” the company said.

The brand’s newly launched campaign #GoPurplle featuring Sara Ali Khan is based on the same core tenet of ‘Beauty for All’. With her signature sass and radiant glow, she showcases the gorgeous natural world of Purplle. It highlights its authentic product ranges from 6000 make up products to its 5000 natural product offerings with exotic ingredients; all under Rs. 400. Sara shares their 2-day-no-questions-asked Return Policy and free delivery for anyone’s first order on Purplle. She also reveals how the brand rolls out 300 new beauty products every month.

On being their first brand ambassador, Actress Sara Ali Khan, shared “Purplle stands for beauty that is inclusive and accessible to all. It enables women to fulfil their aspirations and even envision bigger dreams, as they look and feel their gorgeous best. I am extremely excited to embark on this journey with Purplle. It is a privilege for me to be the first face; proud to go Purplle!”

On the announcement Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle.com said, “We are delighted to have Sara as the face of Purplle. She exemplifies the confidence and determination of a strong new-age woman. She is expressive, authentic and extremely comfortable in her skin, making her a powerful role model for young girls. Sara will lend her voice to inspire consumers to embrace their own unique journey; to make beauty reach the comfort of every home. This association is a step towards further strengthening the connect with our consumers. We look forward to an exciting partnership together.”

Arun Iyer, Co-founder, Spring Marketing Capital, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Purplle in its endeavour to not only become a one stop destination for beauty but also democratise beauty, and make it accessible to all consumers. Moreover, Purplle has a wide variety of natural products, an unparalleled offering in today’s market. Our aim has been to communicate all these features of the platform to consumers in a fun, quirky yet informative manner with Sara Ali Khan sharing our story.”mar

