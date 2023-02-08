Polycab becomes official partner for ICC global events in 2023
The brand will be a partner in all major men’s and women’s ICC events
Polycab India Limited, an electrical goods company, has announced an official partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events scheduled until the end of 2023, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship Final in the United Kingdom, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.
“Polycab India has been a well-known brand in Indian households and this association with ICC will help the Company increase its brand visibility and awareness amongst more than 1 billion cricket enthusiasts across the world. Through this partnership, Polycab will aim to deepen its engagement with their existing and future customer’s and drive the message - ‘We Innovate for a Brighter Living’. All communication throughout the tournament will focus on it’s innovative, safe and energy efficient products, build customer and influencer awareness and engagement,” the company said in a statement.
Nilesh Malani, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons.”
Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are pleased to confirm that Polycab will be an official partner for ICC events up until the end of 2023. We look forward to collaborating with them on our upcoming events, as we deliver our vision of more fans enjoying our sport.”
As an official sponsor of ICC global events, Polycab is proud of the partnership and is thrilled to cheer for Team India along with all its trade, business partners and consumers.
'Max Protein ropes in Mandira Bedi to announce launch of plant protein powder
The campaign 'Max your effort, naturally' is conceptualised by Schbang
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Max Protein, a brand of protein snacking, has launched a plant protein powder. The launch is announced through the campaign 'Max your effort, naturally' featuring Mandira Bedi
“To create awareness about its plant protein, the brand has launched a film featuring the actress. Conceptualised by Schbang, the film highlights how the plant-based protein powder delivers max performance without compromising on the taste,” the company said.
Narrated through a ‘behind-the-scenes’ lens, the film starts with Bedi on a shoot, working out for a scene. Known as an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, Bedi always gives her ‘Max’ while working out. Even after the director says “cut,” Bedi continues to work out, out of habit. The director notices that she is drinking protein and asks her about it. Bedi says that plant protein is just like her, naturally giving max, whether in taste or performance.
Commenting on the product, Mandira Bedi said, “Max Protein plant protein is a game changer for me. I love that it's plant-based and free from dairy, gluten, and making it easy for me to incorporate into my diet. And with its delicious flavours, it's the perfect way to treat me while supporting my health.”
"Mandira Bedi just keeps up and suggests to max your efforts naturally with Max protein plant Protein," said Vijay Uttarwar, CEO of Max Protein. "Our plant protein is the perfect way to get the nutrients you need to stay healthy, energetic, and focused, no matter what your fitness goals may be." he added.
On the conceptualisation, Manish Kinger, Executive Creative Director, Schbang Delhi, said, “A plant protein brand that has ‘max’ in its name, is job more-than-half done. We put all our engines in the direction of extending this unique advantage to a clearly sharp positioning. And in that intent, #MaxYourEffortNaturally was our firstborn. A straight-and-simple everyday reminder for the natural fitness enthusiast. And getting Mandira Bedi to deliver this max call-to-action was a no-brainer considering her enormous equity in the fitness domain.”
In next 5 years, digital transition in the payment space will be revolutionary: Panel
At the launch of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, industry experts discussed customer expectations in the new digital economy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 3:27 PM | 3 min read
At the launch of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, industry experts discussed customer expectations in the new digital economy, those of the Web3 consumer, and the ways brands can meet them to create value in the new digital economy. The panel was moderated by Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India; Sachin Shukla, Marketing Head, ICICI Bank; Shoorveer Shekhawat, Head of Marketing, Video Banking & TFx Initiatives, AU Small Finance Bank; and Amit Deshmukh, Business Head, NMIMS Global.
Speaking on the evolution of technology from the perspective of business, Shekhawat said, “During the 90s or 2000s, at that time I believe Yahoo could have easily bought down Google because it was two doors away in one of the garages next to their office. That would have been great if they would have thought of Google as tough competition.”
Speaking from an India-centric perspective, he said, “The mobile penetration has grown very rapidly and today I think they'll be hardly any household without a smartphone. I think we are the cheapest in the world in terms of data plans with 5G. Monetization is an important story around using this technology. Talking about 3.0, I am sure that today brands or organizations are on the corporate side, and we are more open to accepting it.”
He spoke about the consumers becoming more digitally savvy and said that trust is one of the key challenges in the sector as there are many frauds. He went on to say how Blockchain as technology is helping brands to create a safer environment for digital transactions. He also spoke about AI being a helping hand to professionals for communicating well with different parties.
When asked about a decentralized world in web 3.0 and how it will work out for consumer experience, Deshmukh said that when it comes to these technologies there are a few customer expectations from brands. He said that Data Security and Personalisation are some of the primary aspects that come to his mind.
Speaking on the BSFI sector, Shukla spoke about how the BFSI sector was evolving with the new payment technologies and how it was becoming convenient for consumers to get what they need without standing in queues, in the comfort of their homes. He said, “You could book an IRCTC ticket and not stand in the reservation centre.” He went on to say how the metaverse is creating a space for consumers to experience products and services at their convenience.
On a similar note, Shekhawat spoke about how UPI will revolutionize the payments space and physical cards are going to be a thing of the past. He said, “The digital transition will happen over a period of time, it is going to change in the next five years, because of the penetration of the technologies, mobile phones, and the 5G supporting it. The change is happening in parallel between all the ecosystem players on the payment side and the geo-economic situations, with the younger population becoming the earning population, in the next five years. I personally believe it's going to be revolutionary.”
Vikas Khanna is wowed by Del Monte's Michelin Star-level mayo in new campaign
Khanna will promote the brand's mayo & ketchup range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
Del Monte, a prominent brand in the Ketchup & sauces space, has tied up with Michelin Star awarded chef and MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna to promote their Mayo & Ketchup range. Vikas stars in Del Monte’s latest communication campaign – Made by Chefs, Loved by all- for its Mayonnaise range, showcasing the great taste, variety and quality of Del Monte’s mayo range and the reason behind same - the fact that they are made by top in-house chefs using top quality ingredients.
Speaking about this partnership, Del Monte India CEO Mahesh Kanchan said "We are delighted to have Chef Vikas Khanna partner with us on our culinary portfolio of Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Sauces. I say this not only because Vikas is one of the most respected and reputed chefs globally , but also because he is extremely careful about the brands he chooses to work with. For us it is a match made in heaven with him endorsing one of India’s top quality food brands.
We believe his association will help increase our awareness amongst consumers and encourage them to choose from the best mayonnaise range available in the market and help us eventually be the first choice in terms of a mayonnaise brand.”
Vikas Khanna, who is delighted to be a part of this campaign said "Del Monte is an international brand, well known for the quality of its products and I am glad to be associated with it. As a chef, while we make our own mayonnaise in our restaurant, I have to say that Del Monte makes a fantastic eggless mayo and amongst all their delicious mayo variants that I have tried, Achari Mayo is my personal favourite.”
‘I am impressed with the quality of Del Monte’s products and they are at par with international standards’, Vikas added.
MyTeam11 onboards Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador
With Dhawan, the brand hopes to attract more sports enthusiasts to the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:31 PM | 2 min read
MyTeam11 has appointed cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as their new brand ambassador.
With Dhawan, the brand hopes to attract more sports enthusiasts to the platform. The newly appointed skipper of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings will soon appear in a series of promotional campaigns for MyTeam11, this year.
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Dhawan said, "MyTeam11 empowers the fans to be a part of the on-field action and put their knowledge of sports to test. It allows the fans to step in the shoes of a captain and make decisions which help their team to win. I am thrilled to associate with MyTeam11, a brand which takes fan engagement to a whole new level and makes the fans more connected to the game."
While commenting on the decision to rope Dhawan as the brand ambassador, Vinit Godara, Co-founder and CEO of MyTeam11 said, "We are extremely delighted to have Shikhar on board as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Shikhar has been a consistent performer in international cricket for India and is admired throughout the nation. His ability to fearlessly face the toughest situations and lead as the anchor resonates with our brand's core values. He also enjoys a high level of popularity & credibility in the cricket community which is consistent with the brand's goal of becoming the most reputable and trustworthy homegrown fantasy sports app in India. With his addition to our team, we hope to further spark the growth of our brand in India.”
Speaking on the versatility of MyTeam11 being the pioneers of fantasy gaming for multiple sports on their platforms, Shikhar said, “Just not cricket, I was an active participant in football and volleyball during my younger years. So, I can connect with the vision of MyTeam11 as it’s a multi-sport fantasy destination for users.”
Aditya Birla Health Insurance pushes for 10,000 steps a day in new campaign
Dentsu Creative India has conceptualised the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:11 PM | 3 min read
Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI), in association with DENTSU CREATIVE India, has launched its latest campaign. The campaign highlights the perks of taking 10,000 steps every day and encourages individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.
It is pertinent to note here that ABHI is the fastest-growing health insurance company in India. As a health partner, they don’t just ‘insure health expenses’, but actively engage with people to ‘ensure good health’. It rewards you for your good health with up to 100% Premium back as HealthReturns™ and provides you with support at every stage – with guidance on nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. This insurance offers a host of additional benefits such as a 94% claim settlement ratio and a 10,500+ hospital network with seamless hospitalisation benefits.
The film showcases real-life individuals who have embraced the habit of walking 10,000 steps daily, highlighting the transformative impact it has had on their lives, both physically and mentally. Through inspiring and relatable stories, the campaign encourages and motivates individuals to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. The film is on air on television and is supported by a series of shorter static and video content on digital platforms, featuring even more inspiring stories of transformation and positive change.
Speaking on the campaign, Darshana Shah, Head-Marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “As brand Aditya Birla Capital, we have always believed in simplifying money needs and focused on real people and real stories. So, when we were planning our ABHI brand campaign, we wanted our positioning of focusing on ‘Health First’ in Health Insurance to come to life through our own customers’ stories of how they have achieved the best version of themselves by walking 10000 steps daily. We also want to showcase how ABHI is empowering their customers to do so through their entire health and wellness ecosystem at their fingertips through the Active Health Mobile App. Today we have 1600+ customers who earn up to 100% of HealthReturns™ and this film is to create awareness and nudge more to join and start their Health Journey.”
Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign, Aalap Desai, CCO, Creative Experience, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “We were awed by the product itself and then to hear real stories of ABHI consumers who have had a transformation by walking 10,000 steps daily was truly amazing. We instantly knew that the campaign needs to showcase real people and their stories. We hit upon a very simple idea of when you keep moving forward, you leave something behind and what worked best in this film is the simplicity of storytelling. Sudip da, the director of the film sprinkled his magic dust adding delightful dimensions and textures to the story, the characters, and their performances. This has been a great start of the year for DENTSU CREATIVE India and will motivate us to do even better in the coming time.”
Affle India Q3FY23 results: Lower international revenue plays spoilsport: Elara Capital
As per Elara Capital, there is no significant margin improvement unless overall revenue growth comes in the range of 25-30%
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:58 PM | 7 min read
Elara Capital has released a report on Affle India's financial results.
Here's what the report states:
Sharp decline in developed nations has played spoilsport
Affle India (AFFLE IN) reported revenue of INR 3,761mn in Q3FY23, a growth of 6.1% QoQ/10.8% YoY. 9MFY23 revenue was INR 10,781mn, up 40.6% YoY, whereas 9MFY23 organic growth was 24.2% YoY. In Q3, revenue from India wasINR 1,297mn (34.5% of revenue, up 14.0% QoQ and 22.1% YoY), with international revenue at INR 2,463mn (65.5% of revenue, up 2.3% QoQ/5.6% YoY). Enterprise platform revenue stood at INR 16mn (0.4% of revenue, down 36.8% QoQ/48.6% YoY) and consumer platform revenue INR 3,745mn (99.6% of revenue, up 6.4% QoQ/11.3% YoY).
Consistent margin improvement, key to driving upgrades
AFFLE has reported a muted growth quarter as developed nations played spoilsport (21% YoY dip, as per our assessment). But traction in emerging nations/India business (strong double-digit growth) was helped by increased penetration opportunity, despite ad budget cut by new age/commerce companies, as estimated. We continue to believe that players such as AFFLE that rely more on CPCU model have the potential to outperform on growth, as marketers focus more on ROI led campaigns. New customer acquisitions are larger revenue contributors in AFFLE’s CPCU segments, as repeat user/conversion will pick pace, medium term. We believe emerging nations will recover faster on digital advertising growth versus developed nations that may take ~12-14 months to recover lost ground. This in turn augurs well for AFFL as it derives 80% of its revenue from emerging nations. The management continues to focus on higher profitability, led by: 1) quality conversions and 2) stable pricing, despite an uncertain macro environment.
EBITDA margin up 142bp YoY to 21.4%
Q3 EBITDA stood at INR 803mn, up 13.5% QoQ and 18.7% YoY, led by revenue growth, though partially offset by increase in data and inventory cost (up 3.7% QoQ and 5.9% YoY), increase in employee cost (up 3.9% QoQ and 30.3% YoY) and increase in other expenses (up 11.4% QoQ and 0.3% YoY). Although data and inventory cost, as percentage of revenue, decreased 138bp QoQ/280bp YoY (60.7% of Q3FY23 revenue), EBITDA margin was 21.4%, up 140bp QoQ/142bp YoY. Q3 PAT was at INR 691mn, up 17.2% QoQ/11.0% YoY, led by operating leverage and increase in other income (up 28.6% QoQ/14.2% YoY), partially offset by increase in D&A cost (up 3.8% QoQ/37.2% YoY), rise in finance cost (up 10.6% QoQ/68.8% YoY) and increase in income tax (up 26.1% QoQ/35.7% YoY). Q3 CPCU revenue was at INR 3,454mn, up 4.9% QoQ/14.0% YoY. Converted users reached an all-time high of 67.8mn (up 4.8% QoQ, 15.9% YoY) in Q3. CPCU rate was the same QoQ at INR 51. Non CPCU consumer platform revenue was INR 291mn, up 28.0% QoQ but down 12.7% YoY. Despite global headwinds, top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register robust growth anchored on CPCU business model and disciplined focus – Higher profitability with significant margin expansion both QoQ/YoY.
Affle India – Q3FY23 conference call
▪ Affle saw robust growth in nine months and the highest CPCU revenue and conversions. CPCU business is resilient and has long-term business momentum. Strong focus on emerging markets enabled good performance.
▪ Macro headwinds can be a setback, especially in the US and Europe.
▪ Affle is actively evaluating inorganic growth opportunities as well and is looking at high-growth, sustainable volume expansion. Affle seeks inorganic growth without compromising on margin/profitability.
▪ Except for developed markets, global emerging markets were resilient.
▪ Affle has an extremely prudent customer profile and is well diversified on markets/customers. It is confident of long-term business prospects.
▪ Developed market contribution is smaller for Affle. There are headwinds in the markets but there are fewer customers too. Some have held budgets due to macroeconomic headwinds. FY24 outlook is positive. From an internal perspective, certain areas could be calibrated to increase revenues in developed markets. In the next couple of quarters, Affle may turn around developed market revenues.
▪ Affle is focusing on margin expansion, profitability, and quality conversions and not volumes. It was able to hold ground/pricing, which has reflected in margin as well.
▪ CPCU business is bulk of the total business and is resilient. It is ROI-led and verticalized for the advertisers. Affle has been maximizing its strengths. And the non CPCU business is good for maximizing margin going forward. There are many opportunities, and they continue to be long-term.
▪ In terms of growth mix, India market is expected to grow 23% (other global emerging markets in the same range as well) – 80% of the business is from emerging markets, including India. The focus has been on bottom line/margins this quarter. Resilient long-term growth is at 25%+. In the developed markets, there is a contraction given the small customer base that is holding budgets and activities. The addressable market in developed markets is still large, with better execution strategy that may help win customers. Expect good results in the next couple of quarters.
▪ Overall margins have improved because of highermargin CPCU business (also on revenue quality). The conscious strategy was to grow the margin in Q3.
▪ Affle is a fast-growing company, and its capital allocation strategy is as follows. The company mentioned earlier that it will not provide dividends for the first five years and will focus on growth. ▪ Affle is not pushing for topline maximization but is focusing on revenue. It is seeking CPCU projects with higher margins.
▪ Affle expects Q4FY23 revenue to be similar to Q3FY23 revenue
▪ In terms of India and emerging markets, competitive moat is strong. Affle will deliver similar or better growth in FY23 compared with FY22.
▪ CPCU pricing is better in other emerging markets than in India. Affle is ensuring pricing with delivering meaningful growth across emerging markets.
▪ Regarding Google Play policy for India, Affle thinks it is important for the industry to have a fair playing field especially when there are players who can have disproportionate control. The company feels that it is important to have balancing factors coming in it is happy to see Indian ecosystem moving towards that. Affle was able to negotiate growth well before the policy and it hopes that it will continue post the policy as well. Affle India 4 Elara Securities (India) Private Limited
▪ Affle is also focusing on important operators and OEM partnerships in the ecosystem.
▪ Emphasis is on new user/repeat customer acquisition. Demand from advertisers is always to acquire the next 100-200mn users. Affle is seeking more market share expansion. Many large traditional conglomerates are going to focus on digital. Even larger established digital companies with developed technologies need digital advertising while expanding in emerging markets. Expect large budgets from traditional companies. The margins for new and repeat user conversion are almost the same. In developed markets, there is an opportunity to drive repeat user conversion.
▪ As per Affle’s business model, its products work in all the scenarios. Technology stack is allowing deeper and wider access. Advertisers are focused more on profitability and ROI, hence are more cautious about spending advertising budgets.
▪ India is contributing ~35% to revenues, with other emerging markets at 45% and developed markets contributing the rest 20%. Hence, India and emerging market form 80% of revenue and Affle is delivering consistent growth in that segment.
▪ With margin expansion and pricing being defended, the outcome is positive.
▪ Data and inventory as % of decreased as Affle was able to command more meaningful pricing w.r.t CPCU rates and also due to better efficiency. The goal is to consistently seek overall margin expansion.
▪ M&A: Affle will find value-led appropriate transaction to compliment itself. Transactions would be in similar proportion and scale to Affle.
▪ Expect data and the inventory cost (traffic acquisition cost + data processing) in the range of 60-65% of revenues. International revenue (developed markets) declined ~21% YoY due to macroeconomic headwinds.
Social media has become a reach-based platform selling stories: Shubhranshu Singh
Singh, Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, speaks about the company’s latest campaign and their marketing strategy
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 7, 2023 9:25 AM | 4 min read
Tata Motors recently released their latest campaign for Tata Motors trucks, ‘Desh Ke Trucks’. Using humour as the main element, the films talk about the various technologies that the vehicle company is bringing out. Four of the five films launched under the campaign has characters from popular web series Panchayat.
Talking about the insights behind using the characters of the series, Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, said, “The Panchayat jodi was loved by the audience when they launched a similar campaign in September 2022, and so we are banking on the same characters to woo the audience this time too.”
When asked about the importance of the digital medium for creating a buzz for the brand, Singh mentioned, “You’ll be surprised to know how many people have time for internet-mediated content vs TV advertising. Overwhelming proportion of people are mobile-first, seeing all the content through different channels. Across the country, you’ll see a host of apps for regional and local consumption as well as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram. The reality is changing very fast.”
Talking specifically about influencer marketing, Singh shared, “When it comes to influencer marketing, we do it in parts. Part of it is done through corporate communication. We are choosing micro and nano influencers. We found that the micro and nano influencers have much more engagement with their followers. We have tied up with an agency. The budget is in low thousands average bases. It is quite affordable compared to any other form of advertising.”
While influencer and advertising-led content is something that every company does, some brands these days are also investing on content surrounding the brand. Speaking on the same, Singh said, “Yes, we are open to that idea. But is there anything that we are going to inaugurate tomorrow, no.”
“From a media point of view, there is no doubt that this cable-cutting thing is an endemic and everything is shifting to digital. But in online, not everything is fetching the same returns. Creating content requires heavy investments, but returns are less.”
When it comes to reaching out to consumers, WhatsApp also has become an effective way to reach consumers. Talking about it, Singh shared, “It is quite fascinating to see what many brands are doing using WhatsApp. There is no doubt that communication is happening through platforms like WhatsApp. Social media has become a reach-based platform selling stories and there is a lot of engagement happening on platforms like WhatsApp. We are there on WhatsApp, as our consumers use it.”
“But I think it is less about content and more about transaction. They aren’t creating any content on WhatsApp. We are in touch with Meta to create a business application. There is also a possibility of business chatbot. The problem with channel building is that putting the pipe is easy but being consistent to put content is tough.”
Speaking about their plans to make the most of the digital channels, Singh said, “We are going to go ahead with the second set of campaign from February on digital. Also our lead generation has shifted to digital. In the last one year, we have started doing programmatic advertising, both search-originated as well as on social platforms to campaign pages. We are also working with affiliation aggregators. I am happy to report that we are at double digits in terms of contribution of digital sales to overall sales.”
The ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign has been conceptualised and executed by the in-house team of the company along with creative agency Black or White Brand Communication Pvt. Ltd. the teams also spoke about why Panchayat characters were taken in the campaigns, they said, “What we learnt from the first set of campaign, is that humour is really working and we wanted to take this technology communication through them.”
