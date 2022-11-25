Pitch BrandTalk & Top 50 Brands 2022: The success stories of India’s top brands

To be held on 29th November 2022 from 10 am onwards at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi

The exchange4media group is hosting the on-ground edition of its flagship property Pitch BrandTalk 2022 after three years on the 29th of November, 2022. The event will be held from 10 am onwards at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, Delhi. The conclave is presented by InMobi, while ICFAI Business School is the Knowledge Partner and Bobble AI is the Co-Partner.

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

As already revealed, the lineup and agenda of the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 are power-packed. One of the keynote addresses at the conference will be delivered by Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI). He will speak on ‘Aligning Brand Purpose with Brand Growth’. Ramakrishnan has over 27 years of diverse experience in Sales, Marketing and General Management in Asia across categories like Personal Care, Household Care, Foods & Beverages, Confectionery and Media. At the Pitch BrandTalk, he’ll share case studies from iconic brands from PVMI.

Another Keynote address will be delivered by Devika Sharma, Director - APAC O&O Business, InMobi. Sharma is responsible for the growth of the advertising business for InMobi's O&O properties like Glance. She drives native ad experiences and content integrations on Glance. She is passionate about building brand experiences that create powerful connections with consumers and will speak on ‘Love at first glance: How to create content that captivates’.

Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, is responsible for the overall business performance of Policybazaar. Before joining Policybazaar, he was a venture capitalist and served in senior leadership positions with digital and media companies. In his valedictory address at the Pitch BrandTalk 2022, Singh will speak on ‘Policybazaar's Consumer-Centric Focus to Becoming a Market Leader’ where he will share insights on being consumer-focused while aligning brand vision and business growth.

Jayen Mehta, COO, Amul India (GCMMF), which is India's largest food products marketing organisation, has been associated with the brand for the last 31 years. He has rich experience in domestic and international marketing of Amul products having travelled widely across India and more than 50 countries around the world. At the conference, Mehta will share these experiences and insights on ‘The Amul Brand Story: Journey of Becoming The Taste of India’.

Adding to that, Satish N.S., President, Haier India, will be sharing his seasoned insights at the half-day-long conference. He is a business leader with more than 25 years of experience and is currently heading Haier’s India operations that include sales and marketing, manufacturing and all other support functions of the company. He has a keen understanding of the consumer durables sector in India and will talk about ‘Customer Inspired Innovation – Haier’.

Puneet Das, President- Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, will take us through the brand journey of the consumer favourite from the House of Tata. Das has played a key role in strengthening the core Tata Tea brand and sub-brands. He brings about 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry in India and other international markets. He will share his insights on ‘Tata Tea: Building Brands Through Purpose’.

Another industry expert to take the stage at the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 will be Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director & Founder, Ferns N Petals. For Gutgutia, gifting was an intimate way of expressing one’s love and appreciation to a dear one and hence he founded the company in 1994. With just a simple B.Com degree and hard work, he established the largest flower and gifting brand in India. He will share his insights on Ferns N Petals Journey of Creating Memories to Becoming An Emotional Partner.

Another special address at the Pitch BrandTalk will be delivered by Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub Continent, Haleon (Formerly known as GSK Consumer Healthcare), who will share insights on ‘Haleon’s Purpose of Building Health With Humanity’. Chopra is a consumer marketing professional with over 20 years of category and business leadership across lead brands and has a deep understanding of Indian cross-segments, consumer research, insight generation and media buying/ impact and has experience.

Stay tuned as we reveal the detailed agenda for the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 10 am onwards.



The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Pitch Top 50 Brands - a list which is a means to acknowledge the impactful, efficient, and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. The award ceremony will recognise the top 5 brands in 10 categories and is presented by Inmobi while Laqshya Media Group is the Co-Gold Partner, Bobble AI is the Co-Partner and Hansa Research is the Knowledge Partner.

Registration Link:

To attend the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 conference and Pitch Top 50 Brands Awards, click and register on:

https://bit.ly/3eHPf5R

Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:

prateek.goyal@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)