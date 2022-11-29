Pitch BrandTalk 2022 today: Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth

exchange4media Group is hosting the on-ground edition of its flagship property - Pitch BrandTalk 2022 - after three years today, from 10am onwards at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, Delhi.

The conclave is presented by InMobi, while ICFAI Business School is the Knowledge Partner and Bobble AI is the Co-Partner. Aaj Tak is the Gold partner for the conference.

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

The conference will kickstart with a keynote address by Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI). From Alpenliebe to Chupa Chups, everything about Perfetti’s iconic brands brings a fresh air of childhood nostalgia. Telling the story of PVMI, Ramakrishnan will share his insights on ‘Aligning Brand Purpose with Brand Growth’.

To share the story of a brand founded before India’s independence from colonialism – as a response to the exploitation of marginal milk producers – and its growth to a multifaceted brand that is one of the country’s leading FMCG players, Jayen Mehta, COO, Amul India (GCMMF), will take the stage to speak on ‘The Amul Brand Story: Journey of Becoming The Taste of India’.

Another keynote address at the conference will be delivered by Devika Sharma, Director - APAC O&O Business, InMobi. It is more important than ever for brands to formulate messaging in a way that grabs the audience’s limited attention span. In her keynote address, Sharma will share meaningful insights on the topic - Love at first glance: How to create content that captivates.

Another special address at Pitch BrandTalk will be delivered by a leader who has a keen understanding of the consumer durables sector in India and changing customer needs. Representing a competitive brand in the consumer durables segment that prides itself on innovation and consumer centricity, Satish N.S., President, Haier India, will share the Haier brand story and deliver his session on ‘Customer Inspired Innovation – Haier’.

Apart from various keynote and special addresses, the conference will also witness two insightful panel discussions. The first panel will discuss ‘How Associating With Live Sports On Television Is The Best Platform For Building Brands’. Panellists will aim to explore the unmatched scale of sports on television in India, how brands benefited from associating with sports on TV, how sports on TV help in long-term brand building, how associating with sports on TV is an ideal launchpad for brands, and much more.

The panel will be chaired by Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist & Angel Investor and the members of the panel will be:

Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India

Puneeth Bekal, Director – Marketing, Mastercard India

Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com

Ujjwal Sinha, Director – Marketing, CARS24

Up next, representing a brand that has over the years banked upon the core values of celebrating moments and creating cherished memories, Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director & Founder, Ferns N Petals, will take the stage to share with us the Ferns N Petals Journey of Creating Memories to Becoming An Emotional Partner.

Puneet Das, President- Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, will also take us through the brand journey of a consumer favourite from the House of Tata. Das has played a key role in strengthening the core Tata Tea brand and sub-brands. He brings about 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry in India and other international markets. He will share his insights on ‘Tata Tea: Building Brands Through Purpose’.

Another special address at the Pitch BrandTalk will be delivered by Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub Continent, Haleon, who will share insights on ‘Haleon’s Purpose of Building Health With Humanity’. Chopra is a consumer marketing professional with over 20 years of category and business leadership across lead brands and has a deep understanding of Indian cross-segments, consumer research, insight generation and media buying/ impact and has experience.

In another panel at the Pitch BrandTalk, panellists will discuss Building Brands for Tomorrow.

The panel will be moderated by Sudhakar Rao, Director – Branding, ICFAI Group and the members of the panel will be:

Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, Head - Innovation Development & Brand Strategy, Lotus Herbals

Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies

Sandeep Ranade, Executive Vice President and Head of Quantitative Research, Hansa Research Group

Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing - India, Motorola Mobility

Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, Aviva India

Nupur Gupta, Head – LTV Products & Partnerships, Sportz Village

Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, is responsible for the overall business performance of Policybazaar. In his valedictory address at the Pitch BrandTalk 2022, Singh will speak on ‘Policybazaar's Consumer-Centric Focus to Becoming a Market Leader’ where he will share insights on being consumer-focused while aligning brand vision and business growth.

Stay tuned as we reveal the detailed agenda for the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 today 10am onwards!



The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Pitch Top 50 Brands - a list which is a means to acknowledge the impactful, efficient, and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. The award ceremony will recognize the top 5 brands in 10 categories, and is presented by InMobi while Laqshya Media Group and Aaj Tak are the Co-Gold Partners, Bobble AI is the Co-Partner and Hansa Research is the Knowledge Partner.

