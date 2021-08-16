Piramal Pharma announces brand association with actor Subodh Bhave for Naturolax-A®

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division today announced its association with leading actor Subodh Bhave for its ayurvedic product Naturolax-A®. Naturolax-A® is an ayurvedic formula that comes in a tasty orange flavour with high effervescence providing effective relief from constipation.

Over the past few years, the Indian dietary habits have changed gradually and increasing dependence on junk food, irregular food habits and sedentary lifestyles have increased digestive problems. With Naturolax-A®, the aim is to offer an effective remedy to constipation.

On this association, Nitish Bajaj, CEO, India Consumer Product’s Division, Piramal Pharma Limited said that “We are pleased to associate with Subodh Bhave, a popular Indian actor, writer, producer and director who is very well known for his work in Marathi Cinema and is loved by many consumers in Maharashtra. Our aim is to build Naturolax-A® as a preferred solution for consumers to solve their constipation issues.”

Speaking on his association with Naturolax-A® actor Subodh Bhave said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Piramal Pharma’s Naturolax-A. It is a trusted brand that provides relief to many consumers and helps them to solve their constipation problems”

