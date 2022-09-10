Pepsi toasts partnership with Airtel with a quirky TVC

In line with PepsiCo India’s partnership with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), Pepsi® unveiled a new film to mark the announcement. The quirky TVC showcases Pepsi®’s and Airtel’s latest data offering on its PET bottles where consumers can avail Airtel recharge benefits worth INR 10 to INR 20*. With the launch of this new TVC, Pepsi® aims to bring a streak of celebration with its distinct value-for-money offering through its collaboration with Airtel.

The light-humoured TVC opens at a basketball practice, where a girl cheekily says hello to a boy. The boy is convinced that the girl loves him because she had asked him to recharge her talk time. However, his friend, who is sitting beside him cheekily asks – if she truly loves you, then who is she talking to and spending the talk time on? The question gives the boy a reality check, however, his friend hands him a chilled bottle of Pepsi® to calm him down. Seeing the Airtel recharge discount offer on the Pepsi® bottle leaves the boy puzzled, to which his friend smartly responds that the next time you recharge her phone it will hurt you less as you can use redeemable discount coupons that come with every Pepsi® bottle. Both look at each other, smile and take another sip of the Pepsi® with SWAG.

Speaking on the comical take of the campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Consumers today more than ever, are seeking value for money. Ahead of the festive season, the partnership with Airtel, is an endeavour to bring people together, help them stay connected and bring more smiles with every sip.”

