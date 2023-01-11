Pee-gate: Can Air India do the clean-up?
Criticism, memes and cartoons are being shared to ridicule the airline for its alleged mishandling of two recent incidents
Poor customer support, poor handling of a crisis and failing to live up to its image are three main factors that can dent a brand’s image, say experts. Tata-owned Air India perhaps missed all three when it dealt with the now famous “pee-gate” incidents that took place on-air in its international flights a couple of months back but came to the fore only now after media reported about it.
In the first incident that happened on November 26, a drunk corporate executive allegedly urinated on a female senior citizen in her seventies. Similarly, on December 6, another male passenger allegedly urinated on the blanket of a woman passenger.
Criticism, memes and cartoons are being shared to ridicule the airline for its alleged mishandling of the incidents. Even some corporate leaders took a dig on the brand.
Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point ?— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 9, 2023
I have decided that on Air India, I will never sit next to a banker. He may give me the liquidity which I’d rather not have…..?— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2023
The incidents have come at a time when the airline is fast recovering from its troubled past that was mired with poor customer service, bureaucratic lethargy and losses. Air India is close to placing orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group. The Group, which regained its control on the airline in January 2022 after almost 69 years, has also announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.
The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India’s position as the country’s largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after IndiGo, experts say.
Brand Image
The brand image or reputation can be pretty fragile, even for legacy brands, like Air India, which have a high recall value and familiarity quotient.
Air India was amongst the most loved brands of independent India and continued to remain so till the post-liberalisation era of the 1990s, Samit Sinha, Founder & Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, says.
“Despite the brand having fallen from grace in the last two or three decades, it remains a strong name and still carries enormous residual goodwill and does resonate amongst Indians in general,” says Sinha, adding that this demonstrates a great deal of brand resilience and it is what guided the Tata Group’s decision to reacquire the airline beyond sentiment.
“However, in the age of social media, only one crisis is enough to damage customers’ love and trust they had for a brand. Not only consumers, even non-consumers and your rivals will attack you,” says Ramanujam Sridhar, Founder CEO of Brand-Comm, a Madison World company.
This is especially true when the issue affects the customers’ health and safety, or women, children and elderly. Not managing a PR crisis properly can have a long-term impact on your brand. Brands are supposed to deal with such issues quickly with utmost care and compassion. Air India missed the bus but it has to work fast on its communication strategy to prevent further damage, brand experts advise.
Assess the situation
Experts advise that the leaders need to gather a full picture of the brand crisis. They must speak to employees who may be able to shed light on the situation and understand what actually happened and how the press and general public are interpreting it.
Media monitoring tools can help to gather a quick overview of how the public is responding on social media.
“Only customer feedback and satisfaction is not enough. You have to take entire netizens into account who may not be your customers,” Sridhar says.
This exercise is crucial for the carrier whose revenues grew 64% in fiscal 2022, roughly Rs 20,000 crore, but net loss swells by a third to Rs 9,500 crore.
Quick crisis management
While the incidents were unprecedented, the way they were handled by the crew and the management, brought further bad name to the airline, market experts believe.
Sridhar recalls how Nestle brand took a beating a few years ago due to a controversy related to Maggie. “Their response took time as Nestle was headquartered in Switzerland. It is unclear why Air India couldn't quickly resolve the crisis,” he wonders.
Nevertheless, this incident has laid bare the problem. Air India needs to fix it immediately, says Sridhar, adding, “Brands need to deploy PR and communication exercises quickly. This can happen if the communication team has direct access to top management.”
Air India has hired Ronit Baugh as lead corporate communication this week only. Baugh, a seasoned communication professional who has earlier served Jet Airways and Vistara, is expected to turn the tide in the company’s favour.
e4m got in touch with Baugh to understand the company's strategy. His response is awaited.
Lakshmipathy Bhat, Marketing Communications Professional, however, feels that it will take a lot more than mere fixing communications strategy to overcome this perceived disaster for Air India.
“It’s going to take a lot more than mere communications to overcome this perceived disaster for Air India. Already puns are flying thick as response, ‘urine trouble’ for one. Wonder if crisis communication training can prepare anyone for such,” Bhat writes in a LinkedIn post.
Enhance customer experience
Single-minded focus on enhancing and managing customer experience-that is the only thing that builds real brand value. There are no quick-fixes or shortcuts that work, says Sinha.
“With a renewed focus on improving quality of product and service and an effective PR strategy, the brand will put the crisis behind it sooner rather than later,” says Sinha, adding that such an incident has done more damage to the image of the Indian fliers than the airline.
Experts also call for a re-look at the alcohol serving policy for the business class. “While international airlines often serve limited liquors to economy class fliers, they are liberal for business class. There must be some limit for business class as well,” Sridhar says.
According to Lloyd Mathias, Independent Director & Seasoned Marketer, “When a clear fault is established, a sincere apology works best. Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has done so unequivocally. Now, the AI team will need to review its processes to ensure that the delay in reporting the incident and action against the erring passenger is fixed. They will have to work at ensuring no such incidents recur while trying to win back passenger confidence.”
Mathias further noted, “Airlines in general need to be sensitive when handling passenger issues on-air, on-ground and in any part of the customer journey and must always resolve issues with sincerity and compassion.”
Fixing Accountability
It should be very clear that at the time of crisis who will manage the press, keep the executive team informed, serve as liaison to other key stakeholders, and record every detail, action taken, external response, and resolution, brand experts insist.
“If the brand doesn't have a set protocol for potential crisis management and accountability, it risks losing its customer base and even potential customers”, Sridhar says.
People have short memories, so the Air India controversy will be forgotten as soon as a fresh controversy comes, Sridhar points out.
Kia Corporation to continue partnership with Australian Open till 2028
To mark the extended association, the carmaker hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 3 min read
Kia Corporation has extended its support of the Australian Open to 2028, continuing the brand’s highly successful partnership with the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event that first began in 2002. At the Australian Open 2023 (“AO23”), Kia will highlight its vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility, while inspiring tennis fans through its ‘Movement inspires ideas’ brand purpose.
To mark its continued role as the Major Partner of the Australian Open, and highlight its specific involvement in AO23, Kia hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10. Kia and Tennis Australia executives, as well as two-time Australian Open champion and Kia Global Ambassador Rafael Nadal, attended the event.
During the ceremony, Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles featuring the popular Carnival MPV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and fully electric EV6 crossover. The vehicles will provide safe, comfortable, and efficient transport for players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne for the full duration of the tournament (January 16-29).
“The Australian Open 2023 marks a special moment in Kia’s longstanding relationship with the tournament, as we delightedly announce the renewal of our partnership for another five years until 2028,” said Artur Martins, Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience.
“The event provides the perfect global showcase for Kia’s corporate vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider,” he added.
Visitors to AO23 will have the opportunity to interact with Kia and learn more about the brand’s commitment to continuing its leadership in sustainable mobility. Kia will showcase its new, high-performance, fully electric EV6 GT at the newly created Grand Slam Oval booth.
At the 5,000-seat Kia Arena, which was inaugurated as the fourth-largest tournament venue at Melbourne Park last year, fans will have the opportunity to follow, quite literally, in their hero’s footsteps as part of the ‘Make your move’ interactive game. As they watch Rafael Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can also attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to help power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.
“The unique partnership between Kia and the Australian Open has proven to be one of the most successful in the sporting world and pivotal to the event's ongoing success. We are honored that Kia has chosen to extend its role as the Australian Open Major Partner through 2028,” commented Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director.
“It is fascinating to see the latest sustainable technical innovations our friends at Kia bring to the AO every year, and we are excited to see what they have in store for fans at this year’s event,” he added.
In addition to presenting a suite of specially developed digital content brand campaigns during AO23, Kia is also hosting 20 children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Kia Clubhouse event. The visit will enable the children to create unforgettable memories from experiences such as watching AO matches at Rod Laver Arena, participating in a tennis clinic and enjoying a variety of cultural activities in Melbourne.
Namaste India, says Lionel Messi
Messi begins promoting Byju’s ‘Education for All’ as its global brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
On the heels of Argentina's historic FIFA World Cup victory, Lionel Messi, one of the world's most popular sportspersons and the captain and architect of the team's success, has posted 'Namaste India' on his Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers. The post carries a series of pictures showing Messi wearing BYJU'S jersey to promote the cause of equitable and accessible education through the BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) foundation.
Edtech company BYJU'S had announced Messi as the global brand ambassador of EFA, its social initiative, a month before the World Cup began in November. Messi is known to promote the cause of equal education and also serves as a global brand ambassador of UNICEF.
“Children are our future,” Messi wrote, adding that no matter where they live, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow. Commending BYJU'S and its groundbreaking work in championing inclusive tech-driven education for all, Messi took the message of equal, equitable, and quality education for all to his 400 million+ social media followers, and marked his welcome into the BYJU'S family. His post garnered nearly 10 million, or 1 crore, likes in the first ten hours, making it one of his most popular endorsement posts.
Under EFA, BYJU'S provides its products free-of-cost to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We are honoured to have Lionel Messi join us in our mission to provide accessible education for all children, regardless of their background or location,” said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S. “Messi's passionate advocacy for education and children aligns perfectly with our own values at BYJU'S, and we look forward to working with him to expand the reach and impact of our Education for All initiative.”
“With Messi’s famed assist, we are now set to double the reach and impact of EFA in the next two years,” she added.
Hrithik Roshan marks birthday with launch of first HRX offline store in Bangalore
The brand has forayed into the offline space to establish a better connect with fans of Hrithik and the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is all set to foray into the offline space with the launch of its first standalone store, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Market City. On the occasion of his birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to make this announcement through a gamified walkthrough of his first store.
With an increased focus on fitness among enthusiasts, the brand’s entry into the offline space will give customers and fans of Hrithik Roshan the opportunity to connect with the brand and its products at a much deeper level. The collections are inspired by Hrithik’s choices for everyday workouts, inspiring and encouraging more and more people to adopt fitness as a lifestyle choice.
This launch will mark the beginning of the brand’s offline store expansion across the country, with plans in the pipeline to launch more such stores. With more than 6000 SKUs across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Fitness Equipment, Audio, Nutrition, and Personal Care, HRX will be offering a curated selection of 400-500 options for shoppers to choose from. The store will host the brand's collections for Training, Running, Yoga, Athleisure, and its premium selection, Edge. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, Track Pants, Jackets, Sports Bras, Tights, and Footwear, which cover the latest fashion trends, fits, silhouettes, and seasonal colours, catering to the Gen-Z and Millennial cohorts.
Commenting on the initiation of HRX’s offline foray, Bollywood Heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, said, "The response towards HRX from fitness enthusiasts has been hugely encouraging in scaling our ambitions for the brand. While we started off as an online brand hosted by Myntra, the trust and love that we witnessed from the HRX community has led us to take our first step in the offline market. I'm very Happy to announce the opening of our first HRX store in Bengaluru. I hope shoppers will enjoy the HRX in-store experience along with all our product offerings, as much as they liked it on Myntra, so far."
The new HRX store boasts of a shop floor with 1257 sq ft of carpet area and will be situated on the first floor of the mall. The announcement of the new store on the mall’s social handles further increased the visibility of the launch. The first store of the brand has been designed in collaboration with Mr. Duraisingham and Teaming Projects.
Anushka Sharma explores Myntra's beauty options in new ad
Sharma is the brand ambassador for the platform's beauty category
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has signed-up Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ‘Beauty’ category and rolled out an enthralling ad film with the diva to promote its proposition in the beauty and personal care space. Anushka’s personality builds relatability with customers in the film while highlighting Myntra’s wide beauty portfolio comprising the leading brands and products in the space catering to every individual's unique beauty needs.
The campaign's core idea ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ enables customers to arrive at their desired products, giving them the option to select from a range of ~70000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like, M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others. The platform’s tech innovations in this space such as the skin analyser, product finder, beauty profile and virtual try-on and curated selections by brands aid customers to choose products of their choice as per their skin tone, texture, type, and needs, reinforcing Myntra’s position as India's beauty expert. Myntra’s two-day delivery feature that covers a large part of its portfolio and the use of sustainable packaging for the beauty and personal care products offer an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”
On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey. I believe the ad-film will resonate well with consumers as it captures and delivers the message upfront in a very relatable manner. We had great fun shooting for the film and am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch it as well.
e4m now on Koo
Follow our channel for the latest news in media, advertising and marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is now on Koo.
Follow us on Koo for the latest updates in English and Hindi from the world of media, advertising and marketing.
We went live on Koo to usher in the new year with our verified channel garnering over 800 organic followers in this short span.
The Indian microblogging platform, which as per recent reports has over 5 crore users, has emerged as an important platform for disseminating news and other trends.
See you all on Koo!
‘Swiggy’s new campaign is about connecting people’
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, shares the insight behind the brand’s new campaign ‘Plate Date’
By Anupama Sajeet | Jan 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 6 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, spoke to us about the brand’s objective of going beyond just being a food-delivery app, and placing itself seamlessly in audiences' lives.
Nath also spoke about pushing the envelope with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property - rooted in an insight that food connects people.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Your thoughts on the ‘The Plate Date,’ and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign? How do you plan to reach out or establish a connection with the younger generation through this latest campaign series launch?
With the ‘The Plate Date,’ one key thing that we wanted to land is how we can talk to Gen Zs and millennials. It’s increasingly becoming important to talk to this TG, as one has to talk to them in a very different language. Therefore, the next step was trying to understand, what they are passionate about. And therefore friendships and dating became a very important part of it.
Furthermore, we realized that over a period of time, Swiggy is more than just a food delivery platform, and it's touching lives in many different ways. So we combined these two thought streams together, and created content around that. Obviously, the project had to be created in a setup where there’s a category connect. That is how we came up with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property where one’s food order history and preferences are the new-age filter to finding one’s ideal match.
Can you elaborate on some of the key consumer trends that are forming your growth and marketing strategies?
Covid obviously had a huge impact on people’s food habits. Food ordering further got boosted with eating out getting restricted, and this was a key phase. After a temporary lull in ordering thereafter, now what's happening is people are ordering at 2 to 3 X times of pre-Covid levels, that's one key movement. The second movement that happened during this phase, is people are very cognizant of what they eat. So, there is mostly a rise in categories which are specifically niche like healthy, or vegan food. Thirdly, there’s obviously a lot of traction that has happened with certain cuisines or certain dishes that have taken off. So, whether its Mexican cuisine or Japanese or Korean for example, you wouldn't have seen a lot of these restaurants two years back. But now even if you are in a tier 2 city for instance, you'll see experimental cuisines actually coming up. Fourthly, Gen Z’s interest and understanding of food. For this consumer, food ordering is a very social occasion. And therefore, food that is a common denominator in terms of everybody's liking, and that is easy on the pocket - because you don't want to spend a lot of money when you're a Gen Z- this was another important trend that’s shaping up the segment.
Recently, Swiggy had the whole nation questioning – ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ Can you share some insights on the recently concluded campaign, along with what kind of a customer engagement and numbers you got through that?
Yes, the campaign did fantastically and much better than we expected it to do. One Gulab Jamun Uncle in an astronaut outfit reached and confused 30M+ people across the internet! If I had to share numbers then as per our data, the engagement numbers of ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad’ showed 5,000+ comments on our IG post, and 1,500+ theories on our Twitter post (1K+ replies, 500+RTs). It generated over 50,000+ theories flooding the internet across channels, including two YT Live streams where 7,00,000+ unique viewers tuned in to figure out #WITASA together. Incredibly, ‘Why is this a swiggy ad?’ showed up in the top 5 Google search suggestions for ‘why,’ right below ‘why is the sky blue’ and above ‘why is Diwali celebrated?’ The answer to 'Why is this a Swiggy ad' was simple: because it made you think of the brand for so long.
The F&B sector has witnessed some significant highs and lows all through the pandemic and in the aftermath of it due to various factors. With several direct-to-restaurant order or platforms in recent times, what are the red flags that you see?
Honestly, there are red flags and issues with restaurant and hotel partners, in terms of commission and so on. I don't think there's any running away from it. But at the same time, you have to understand how the category is growing. Dark kitchens in this country have boomed in the last five years. They didn't exist as a business before, and now these cloud kitchens are the biggest innovation that has happened across categories, across domains. The food delivery apps had a very big role to play here. Because how did you get to know that these kitchens even exist? So Swiggy and Zomato help you to create that kind of awareness. There’s a lot of category expansion, and category innovation happening, largely because we have food-ordering apps like Swiggy and Zomato around. So, while we need restaurant partners, a lot of restaurant partners are equally excited to be on board because it helps grow their business with saliency, making their brand much bigger.
What would you say are the other areas of focus for Swiggy, and the roadmap ahead for the brand in 2023?
Regional marketing will be our focus, because what we're realizing is that no two cities are the same. For instance, on paper, Patna might have the same population as Ahmedabad, but they are two completely different cities, and what might work in Ahmedabad or Guntur might not work in Patna at all. So, how to create category penetration in different cities- that's what we're ultimately concentrating on. One big key part of our focus is going to be regional campaigns, picking out and focusing on entire cities and consumers in those cities.
From a marketing standpoint or from a social media standpoint, whatever we are doing, we'll continue to do that. So, the overall focus is to build engagement with the consumer through the content that we can generate, and also specifically talk to Gen Z. We are also engaging with regional influencers or local influencers.
The third focus area is to improve the experience- the on-board experience, because ultimately we are an experience company, a brand that delivers experiences.
Hrithik Roshan turns 49: Ads of the 'Greek God' in 2022
From Burger King's 'ambush marketing' ad to Zomato's controversial spot, Hrithik has had an eventful year of endorsements
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday this year. Frequently called the "Greek God of Bollywood" by the media, Hrithik is counted among the most bankable Bollywood actors with equal prowess in dancing, acting and action. His six Filmfares are testimony.
He has graced the silver screen for over two decades, delivering some of the most memorable hits known to Bollywood. Viren Razdan, MD of Brand-nomics says, “Hrithik had an unprecedented debut a couple of years ago with Kaho na Pyar hai. A new superstar was born and people were writing obituaries of the Khans. He hit the scale very high and became a rage in no time."
Hrithik's skills on the silver screen aside, the green-eyed actor is also the blue-eyed boy for several brands. According to Duff & Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2021, he is ranked 10 on the Celebrity Brand Valuation - Index with his brand worth and endorsement value pegged at $48.5 million.
Some of the brands which Hrithik endorses are Mountain Dew, Burger King, Zomato, CureFit, Hero Honda, Ferrero Rocher, Rummy circle, Rado, Zebronics, Tata Tigor, Coca cola, White Hat jr. and many more. He started his own clothing and accessories brand HRX in 2013. Recently, Bisk Farm has roped him as brand ambassador for its Googly Biscuits.
In 2022, Hrithik Roshan was indulged in a controversy related to a Zomato ad, which was withdrawn by the brand after a huge backlash. However, this controversy doesn’t seem to affect the ‘Hrithik Roshan’ brand. “He has stabilised into a respectable classy actor. His HRX brand has a good following but his own beautiful spunk has matured rapidly. His maturity as an actor has perhaps aged his pizzaz," Razdan added.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of Hrithik's ads in 2022.
Beardo
Known for his rugged masculine looks, Hrithik became an easy choice for men's grooming brand Beardo as their brand ambassador. The Vikram Vedha actor starred in a digital film for the brand this year, extolling the virtues of "Hairy Masculinity" and why it should be celebrated.
Bisk Farm
The actor was roped in as the brand ambassador by Bisk Farm from the house of SAJ Food to represent its Googly range of biscuit. The ad came out in December 2022 and showcased Hrithik's inimitable dance skills. The brand also launched the #GooglyTwister campaign, inviting social media users to match steps with Hrithik and his "Googly Twister" move.
Burger King
Hrithik's most memorable association this year has been with Burger King. He was a part of the brand's “ambush marketing” campaign to promote the Rs 50 Stunner Menu. The brand released 20-second Instagram ads where Hrithik is seen stepping out of his vanity van, posing for the paps. Behind him, two men strategically held up a huge Burger King board slyly, taking it down the second the actor turned around. The clip looked so realistic, that unsuspecting netizens criticised the brand for seemingly taking advantage of the star. But later it was revealed that Hrithik was in the know and it was just business as usual for the two parties. There was also a mock acknowledgement by the brand, justifying why it had to resort to "jugaad."
Ferrero Rocher
"The Roshans love Rocher," claims Hrithik in this Christmas ad for the Italian confectionery brand Ferrero Rocher, which has a big fan following in India. The digital film opens with Hrithik talking about his family's love for Christmas and their unique ways of celebrating it with gifts. The film was released ahead of the festival to establish Ferrero Rocher as a perfect gift for loved ones.
Hrithik also starred in the confectionery brand's Diwali ad back in October this year.
Probus
Hrithik was brought in as a brand ambassador for the insurance company Probus in December 2022. The actor starred in two digital ads for Probus' ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ campaign. The poignant ads feature Hrithik advising various characters about choosing Probus as an insurance partner. "We signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand," said Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus about the association.
Simpolo
Ceramic brand Simpolo onboarded the actor as its brand ambassador in September this year. "His elegant, classy and versatile persona fits Simpolo’s vision perfectly and his association with the brand has definitely boosted its impression in the market," said the brand about the actor. The TVC for the brand's "Dekhte Reh Jaoge" proposition showcases Hrithik's effortless comic timings.
Zomato
Hrithik's association with Zomato has been fraught with controversies, especially the brand's "Mann Kiya" campaign. The ad where he ordered a thali from "Mahakal" drew ire from the priests of Mahakal temple. The TVC was then remade with any references to the deity removed. Despite the controversies, the ad is quite on-brand for Zomato's quirky style and Hrithik delivers a subtle yet hilarious performance.
