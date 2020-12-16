Paytm Ads Case Study: Tata Tea Premium’s ‘Dil Se Rich Dilli’ campaign

How Tata Tea Premium collaborated with Paytm Ads to target relevant consumers and increase brand awareness across offline and online ecosystems

The Brief

Tata Tea Premium, a flagship brand of India’s biggest tea selling brand Tata Tea, takes high pride in celebrating the regional spirit and culture. The brand celebrates Delhi’s spirit with dedicated packaging as well as taste elements capturing the region’s expertise.

Tata Tea Premium aimed at reaching the right target audience and increasing brand awareness with the ‘Dil Se Rich Dilli’ campaign in an efficient way.



The Objective

The aim was to identify and target the relevant users from online as well as offline ecosystems for Tata Tea Premium.

The large database of Patym’s transacting users is quite the stepping stone in achieving a campaign’s objectives. The data of how users transact using Paytm provided an edge to Tata Tea Premium’s media mix. Not only did they identify the right audience using the wide Paytm user base but also got an opportunity to target these users with a video ad.

Strategy & Execution

The campaign aimed at displaying the Programmatic Video Ads on OTTs such as MX Player, Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot through the Paytm Audience Network (PAN). It targeted the right audience narrowed down by leveraging the transactional activities of the Paytm user base.

Several cohorts were created based on the past behaviour of women consumers transacting online and offline along with their Paytm Mall transactions. The most relevant cohorts for the campaign were:

Women who have searched or purchased caffeinated drinks like tea or coffee and complementary products like cookies, biscuits, snacks, etc. from Paytm Mall. Female consumers who regularly purchase products from well-known online grocery apps like Grofers, Big Basket, etc. Women who are frequently transacting at offline grocery stores - Kirana Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, etc.

Additionally, the campaign targeted female consumers who have an affinity towards fitness as per the brand’s requirement. These included customers buying nutritional F&B from Paytm Mall and women transacting in offline gyms and medical stores.

The PAN solution leveraged the sharp transaction signals of Paytm users to market the product only to the verified relevant audience on OTT. The offering ensured maximum impact by optimising the target audience and also providing the company an opportunity to communicate via a video ad.

To start your campaign with Paytm Ads, reach out on ads.sales@paytm.com

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media