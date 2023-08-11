‘Digital as a component is higher than the category average for Tata Tea Premium’

As the brand unveiled its new logo and brand identity on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India shared the vision moving forward and the strides that Air India is making in the process.

“Air India is not another business for us, it’s a passion, a big national mission,” said N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, as the brand unveiled its new logo on Thursday.

The new brand identity and new aircraft livery capture the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation of the national institution into a national inspiration. “Our vision for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new, resurgent India, where the aspiration of everyone is limitless,” Chandrasekaran continued.

There’s a new window of possibilities rising in the sky.



Our new look reimagines the iconic Indian window, also part of our history, into a gold window frame, symbolising a “Window of Possibilities”.



The identity will begin rolling out by December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia pic.twitter.com/ibxtxTEWIY — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023

This new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’. The new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

The airline brand’s new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said, “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”

Designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, the new brand identity combines Air India’s glorious past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart.

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.

“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Wilson said.

Chandrasekaran in his speech shared that the brand has been at work during the last 15 months or so. “Our vision is to make this airline world class in terms of modernity, safety, technologically-most advanced, exceptional customer service and the experience that Air India used to be known for,” he added.

Air India has made significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthen its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India.

“We will have the best of AI deployed in Air India. It’s going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear, we know where we want to be,” shared Chandrasekaran.

The airline brand has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting November this year.

“But this requires an enormous amount of work because of where we start from. It requires a lot of work on technology, fleet, maintenance, ground handling, all aspects of operations and more,” said Chandrasekaran. The brand is currently focusing on upgrading all human resources aspects in the airline.

The transformation of Air India’s fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity.

Chandrasekaran pointed out that the fleet requires a lot of work. “While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, both narrow-body and wide-body, it’s going to take time for all these to arrive,” he added.

By March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn, the company shared over a press release.

Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features. The carrier will also launch a new “open all hours, every day” customer contact centre in nine Indian and foreign languages by the end of this year, as well as a completely redesigned loyalty program in early 2024 that will enable thousands of new redemption possibilities.

The airline is also investing in building completely new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports, having recently announced a global lounge network expansion.

Tracing our legacy through the evolution of our logos! From Tata Airlines in 1932 to our emblem adorned with the wheel of Konark, each logo takes shape of a fabled chapter in our journey. #TreasuresOfAI #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/AfuzKal27m — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023

Mixed reception The highly anticipated branding exercise received lukewarm response from netizens who were mostly underwhelmed by the new logo. Many even pointed out that service needs to be the air carrier’s top priority and not a refreshed brand.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

I am reflecting on the launch of the refreshed #AirIndia last night. I think it wins rebrand of the year—the new look is beautiful. Picking yourself up and getting with the times is a huge mission. ?? ✈️ pic.twitter.com/89dRwFTvTK

— Cole Cameron (@colecameron) August 11, 2023

The latest Air India rebranding has been revealed #AirIndia #avgeek



It's a bit unconventional, but I personally loved it. What do you guys think?



I'm also eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new A350 with its updated livery in India later this year.@airindia pic.twitter.com/M5nPHA6rQd — abhishek Huilgol (@Huilgol) August 10, 2023

#AirIndia brand new artistic design of Plane Tail. It's basically mix of old #AirIndia & #Vistara paint to create a more good looking new one ?



TBH this is looking more astonishing then old #AirIndia design ? pic.twitter.com/Qop7iQu1hj — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) August 10, 2023

#AirIndia lot of people are geeking over the new AI livery. I for one find it too close to Air Arabia. Don’t think could easily make the difference on an actual plane. #avgeek #avgeeks #aviation pic.twitter.com/hjr9ux5lJL — Aur Btao (@needmehere) August 11, 2023

What are your thoughts on the new #AirIndia logo and livery? Frankly I find it banal, underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/6qt8RIeMOR — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) August 10, 2023

What do you think of Air India’s new livery? Rate 1-10. I’ll give it a 4. Maybe it will grow on me… but yeah not sure. #airindia pic.twitter.com/wjysbNvxYt — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) August 10, 2023

So much hype and money spent on one flower bracket } Even I can become a logo designer at this rate #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/OcsXYkpMkX — Supersownic ??? (@supersownic) August 10, 2023

Had high hopes on the new Air India livery since it’s the same agency which rebranded FIJI air and had done an excellent job but the new Air India livery is too simple and ugly SMH #AirIndia #India pic.twitter.com/iaRNwcSaWZ — Rohan Shetty (@Rohan25855496) August 10, 2023

15,000 crore annual loss and this is what they come up with! ?????????



Red, purple, and gold. An arranged marriage nobody wants. You cannot make this up!#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/pLlnXEADv1 — Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) August 10, 2023

Does anyone these days even use Babetta font?? The ugliest font ever created becomes the logotype of the nation's prestigious carrier. Less said about the motif is better. Sub-standard logo ever created for an airline branding. #AirIndia https://t.co/MYNR6HWxTy pic.twitter.com/RLDuqXCH27 — ProfMKay ?? (@ProfMKay) August 10, 2023

Tata's could've paid me ₹5000 and I'd have done a better job on Canva! #AirIndia — Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) August 10, 2023