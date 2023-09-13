Digital ad spending set to double from FY23 to FY28: Paytm Ads report
Mobile payments are anticipated to emerge as the primary payment method across all product categories during the upcoming festive season, said the report
One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm today launched a report titled “India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023” by Paytm Ads. Based on a survey commissioned through Redseer Consulting, the report highlights the festive spending trends across various categories and the growth of digital spending across payment platforms. India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023 states cashless transactions have gained prominence (lower cash-on-delivery transactions) within online sales during festive seasons, with ~75% of consumers opting for digital payment methods for online shopping. Mobile payments are anticipated to emerge as the primary payment method across all product categories during the upcoming festive season.
With a growing consumer preference for mobile transactions, businesses are digitising their payment options. Approximately 60% of all merchants and small-business owners accept e-payments enabled by the rapid deployment of Paytm-pioneered QR codes and Soundbox devices as of June 2023. As per the Redseer survey, Paytm boosts brand awareness threefold among users, outshining other payment platforms.
The report highlights Paytm's seamless integration into daily routines for bill payments, subscriptions, and digital services. It has become a vibrant brand discovery and consideration platform, linking users with relevant products during festivities.
Praveen Sharma, SVP, Paytm said, “With almost 75% of consumers opting for mobile payments during festive shopping, it enables marketers to convey messages that deeply connect on an individual level. Paytm has emerged as a dynamic brand discovery platform with its large user base, playing a pivotal role in connecting users with brands and products during this celebratory period. With its advanced targeting and innovative ad formats, Paytm Ads has successfully created meaningful customer interactions along the path to purchase.”
Paytm has facilitated seamless transactions and empowered users to embrace digital spending during festive seasons. The company’s FY23 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from Commerce Business, which includes travel, movie, entertainment ticketing, deals and gift vouchers, grew 63% YoY. Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through Paytm in the 2022 festive months increased by 40%, along with an 85% rise in transactions. The company’s monthly transacting users for July stood at 9.3 Cr. Paytm witnessed a 31% YoY growth in active users during the last festive season. The report has profiled success stories of various brands, including MyGlamm and Singapore Tourism Board, that have effectively leveraged Paytm Ads for their marketing campaigns. By harnessing the power of digital transactions, over 400 brands have enhanced engagement, boosted sales, and fostered lasting relationships with their customer base. Paytm Ads has disrupted the conventional offerings of various ad tech platforms through innovative ad solutions and precise targeting, emerging as one of India's leading advertising platforms.
Click here to download the complete report.
Retail media networks: A data goldmine for programmatic companies?
Better outcomes in store for brands, shoppers and retailers alike with first-party data sans dependence on third-party cookies, say experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 13, 2023 9:09 AM | 5 min read
In a world soon to be rid of third-party cookies, retail media networks have been a boon for multiple programmatic companies, which is expected to grow further and turn into a goldmine for the digital advertising world.
Retail media networks have sprung into the scene as more people figured out the online shopping experience in the pandemic chaos of 2020. Retail media network is when businesses advertise on retailer’s online media networks, giving them access to the first-party data of the retailer to target their specified audience.
According to GroupM’s TYNY report 2023, retail media is the third-fastest growing advertising channel in 2023. It is set to grow 9.9% to reach $125.7 billion in 2023, the report said.
Brands have an increasing need to understand, drive and measure digital interactions effectively, or else they risk losing in-market customers, says Ashish Sinha, MD - APAC ME, Epsilon. “Retail media networks give brands the ability to tap into a retailer’s first-party data and scale their marketing efforts to increase sales on-site and in-store. Specifically, brands have an opportunity to reach shoppers at various stages of the buyer journey. For instance, a large enough retailer can effectively deploy messages from brands on the ‘Home Page’ for awareness, ‘Category Page’ for consideration, or ‘Product Page’ for comparison or purchase decision. It’s a true win-win opportunity for smart retailers looking for a scaled, trusted revenue stream and brands who want to optimize activation for performance.”
Sharing views on a similar note, Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO, ReBid.co says that retail media networks are the new frontier for brands looking to reach consumers in a targeted, effective manner. “These platforms offer a unique blend of first-party data and customer intent, allowing brands to showcase their products to consumers who are already in a buying mindset. Amazon, for instance, has become the third-largest digital advertising company globally, leveraging its consumer data to grow brand awareness and drive in-store sales.”
exchange4media spoke to experts in the field to also understand how this new method of using first-party data will help programmatic companies in the coming days when third-party data gets slowly removed.
A lucrative opportunity
Retail media is the next step in programmatic, says Sinha. “It allows brands to move beyond their reliance on third-party cookies and gives them the ability to tap into better data and measurement as they work directly with retailers or other data-rich companies. It provides better outcomes for brands, experiences for shoppers and monetization opportunities for retailers.”
Dingra opines, “Retail media networks are a goldmine for programmatic advertising. They offer a level of personalization and targeting that's hard to match, thanks to their rich first-party data. This makes ads more seamless and valuable to potential customers. The retail ad sector is predicted to grow 31% to $41 billion this year globally, indicating a lucrative opportunity for brands to tap into."
Girish Ramachandra, CEO and founder, Shopalyst believes that the availability of retail media inventory for programmatic buying will make it easy for brands to run multi-touch campaigns more effectively. “Easier access and greater transparency can make retail media an always-on component of the media mix for advertisers” he adds.
How are digital advertising companies using retail media networks?
Epsilon has a comprehensive retail media network offering with the CitrusAd platform sitting at its center. They provide retailers and brands with offerings for on-site, off-site and in-store activation.
“Full funnel, integrated approach means that retailers using the CitrusAd platform can provide brands with a holistic view of SKU-level campaign performance. Our ability to accurately reach consumers off-site is a key advantage of our retail media offering. Our research shows that only 37% of retailers are using off-site retail media as part of their monetization, meaning they are leaving money on the table. When a retail media network can reach in-market prospects beyond the retailer’s website—across display, mobile, video, CTV and more— they are able to drive more online and in-store SKU sales than on-site alone. And all this while achieving meaningful personalization through relevant customer journeys, while ensuring the highest norms of privacy compliance.” says Sinha.
Dingra explains how Rebid also uses retail media networks to grow business. “We're already a verified partner with Amazon ads and are looking to integrate more retail media partners into ReBid. As we focus on maximizing advertising outcomes through our Advertisers CDP and Advertising Data Platform, a retail media solution is definitely a key part of our roadmap. We recognize the immense value it can bring to our clients in Retail/Omnichannel, BFSI, D2C, Automobiles, and Travel & Hospitality Industries.”
Shopalyst also offers a solution for brands to leverage retail media. “Our ad builder has integrations with popular Retail media platforms as well as DSPs. We also offer a toolkit for collaborative advertising.”
These are just a few examples in the large space of retail media advertising, which is expected to grow further in the coming years. If we go by Group M’s predictions, by 2028, retail media will account for 15.4% of total advertising revenue and is forecast to exceed TV revenue (including CTV).
Katrina Kaif reunites with Etihad Airways as brand ambassador
The actress first became the airline’s ambassador in 2010
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 3:28 PM | 1 min read
Katrina Kaif has returned as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.
“Katrina Kaif's connection with Etihad Airways goes beyond a typical endorsement; it's a longstanding partnership established in 2010 when she first became the airline's brand ambassador. During her previous tenure, she starred in compelling advertisements that effectively conveyed Etihad's dedication to providing top-notch excellence and luxurious air travel experiences. Her natural charisma and appeal make her an ideal choice to represent Etihad once more, particularly as the airline refocuses on passenger experience, innovation, and sustainability,” read a press release.
“Katrina's presence not only amplifies Etihad's stellar reputation but also strengthens its position as a preferred choice for travelers globally, given her significant influence in both Indian and international markets,” the release stated.
Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan join forces with R Balki for Everest
The campaign starring the superstars captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
In the world of advertising, there are moments that redefine the industry, and Everest, the iconic spice brand, has just orchestrated one such moment. In a historic move, Everest has brought together two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, for an unforgettable ad campaign.
This collaboration marks the first time in advertising history that these two megastars have joined forces to promote a brand. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are more than just actors; they are living legends in the world of Indian cinema. Their influence and charisma extend far beyond the silver screen, making them household names and cultural icons. So, when Everest managed to bring these two titans together, it created an unprecedented buzz in the advertising world.
Amitabh Bachchan sharing his thoughts on the campaign adds, “I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and Everest's campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shahrukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals."
Shahrukh Khan also took to social media when the initial teaser was released and shared, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”
R Balki sharing his thoughts says, “I think it’s the first time ever that Amitji and SRK are featuring in a commercial together. It was an iconic shoot. They were like two buddies who are meeting on set after years..we were all of course excited but they were even more…it was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting . Never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together and I thank Everest from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with this once in a lifetime ad.”
The ad campaign directed by R Balki doesn't just promote Everest's products; it captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke. It resonates with audiences on a personal level, reminding them of the comfort and nostalgia associated with homemade dishes.
Shafali Verma roped in as the latest brand ambassador of CEAT
Verma joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 1:08 PM | 2 min read
In a significant move to bolster its association with cricket, CEAT Ltd., India's leading tyre manufacturer, has announced the signing of cricketer Shafali Verma as its latest brand ambassador. With this, Shafali joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.
At the tender age of 15, Shafali made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India, shattering a 30-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. She further solidified her position in the annals of cricket by becoming the youngest-ever half-centurion for India. Her fearless style of play, combined with an undying passion, resilience, and an indomitable spirit, led India to clinch the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup title.
Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd., said, "At CEAT, our dedication to cricket runs deep, and our association with the sport has only grown stronger over the years. From our annual CEAT Cricket Ratings to our strategic partnerships, we have always prioritized recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance. As we welcome Shafali Verma to the CEAT family, it's her exceptional on-field performance that stands out. While the personality of a player is significant, it's their consistent achievements across various formats that truly resonate with our brand's values. Shafali embodies the spirit of excellence and determination that CEAT champions. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering our commitment to support and uplift the sport of cricket."
Shafali Verma said, “I am thrilled to join the CEAT family. It has, for long been a brand that has been associated with some exceptional cricketers and I hope to carry on that trend. What’s more important is the role CEAT is playing in acknowledging women’s cricket, which makes this relationship even more special."
CEAT has been synonymous with cricket, and the addition of Shafali to its roster of ambassadors only reinforces its commitment to the sport.
‘Experimentation has become mainstream, consumers willing to try new products’
In this instalment of e4m D2C Revolution series, Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO of Plum Goodness discusses why it's key to stay consistent in terms of brand as well as product
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 12, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
“When I started work on Plum, back in 2013, the terminology and concept called D2C did not exist,” shared Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO of Plum Goodness, as he engaged in a chat with exchange4media for its D2C Revolution series.
“What continues to exist though, is the Indian consumer’s love for benefit-driven propositions”, Prasad continued. He shared that the industry has seen quite a shift when it comes to the openness of consumers to new brands. “It is very high now,” he mentioned. A decade ago, the people who used to try Plum’s products were from the really experimental category of consumers. “Today, experimentation has become mainstream. People are willing to try new things out,” Prasad said.
Another shift that the beauty and skincare space has seen, according to Prasad, is how people now accept science too, as opposed to only accepting nature. “People are really willing to double click on what really makes the product work, rather than believing what one says in terms of what the product does,” he said.
Prasad believes that the way information is being shared has become completely online driven and retail acts as a supporting touchpoint physically to what people are consuming online.
Speaking about breaking through the clutter in the D2C and especially in the beauty and skincare space, Prasad says that it is important to remain consistent throughout. “Be consistent not just in terms of brand, but also in terms of product,” he highlighted.
Prasad also shared that the entry barriers in a market like beauty have always been low and getting even lower. “In such a market, differentiation cannot be built on a single ingredient or a platform. It has to be built through a combination of things that resonate with the consumers and that resonance is created by being consistent,” he said.
The D2C sales for Plum, from the top eight cities, account for around 35-38%.
“Cities which are non-metro are probably accounting for a 60% upwards of sales for our brand. It is a myth that purchasing power is concentrated in the larger cities. Purchasing power is widely dispersed across the top 30-50 cities and even beyond, in this country. The only barrier there was, was availability which has also been resolved over the last few years through e-commerce and other delivery partners,” Prasad shared.
Hardik Pandya to aid Gatorade in driving home importance of sports hydration
'The synergies between both will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Gatorade® today announced its association with cricketer, Hardik Pandya. This partnership comes on the back of Gatorade®’s mission to reiterate the importance of hydration whilst being active.
Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with an unwavering spirit to win. On the other hand, Gatorade® demonstrates the importance of hydration whilst sweating it out, to help you move forward. The synergies between both Hardik Pandya and Gatorade will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle community and motivate consumers to fuel themselves forward to achieve their fitness goals.
Commenting on the association, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy and Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has been a pioneer in hydration, providing athletes and people with active lifestyles with electrolytes and fluids to help replace what is lost in sweat. Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align seamlessly with Gatorade's philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one's best. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gatorade family.”
Sharing his excitement, Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide commented, “For me Gatorade is more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of determination and resilience. Staying hydrated is a crucial aspect of any athlete’s performance, and I am glad to partner with a brand that has a long history and legacy in rejuvenating athletes with over 55 years of expertise in the field of hydration.”
Havas Play enters partnership with Gameplan Sports
Gameplan Sports is one of the oldest sports marketing companies in India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:02 AM | 3 min read
Havas Play, the sports, entertainment, and content agency of Havas Media Network India, has entered a strategic partnership with one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country, Gameplan Sports Pvt. Ltd, which aims to bring together the expertise and capabilities of both agencies.
The partnership will entail managing athletes, major sports league in cricket, football, badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, golf, marathons, chess, and others. It will also include sports events like tournaments, competitions, exhibitions, matches, displays and more. The alliance will also include sports media services like media consulting, strategy, execution, sponsorship, and creating Ips in the space of Content and Entertainment.
Talking about the new venture, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “At Havas India we place our clients at the heart of our growth journey. Our ecosystem is built and tailored to meet their business needs and to empower them. Earlier this year, Havas launched a new global agency Havas Play – uniting sports, content, culture, and entertainment expertise under one agency. In India, the booming sports sector, which goes much beyond cricket, has become increasingly crucial for brands and marketers and is quite under leveraged. Havas Play along with Gameplan will help brands explore the vast potential of this untapped market. This makes us a formidable player creating distinctive and impactful opportunities for brands and businesses.”
Jeet Banerjee, Director, Gameplan Sports Pvt Ltd and R Venkatsubramanian, President – Investments, Havas Media India and MD, Havas Play will collaborate to construct and build this strategic alliance and jointly pursue this new venture.
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “The Indian sports sector is currently thriving with a surge in interest and funding, reflected in double-digit growth and an increased sports budget this fiscal. This underscores the growing opportunities which are lying untapped. With Havas Play and Gameplan coming together, brands and marketers can explore their unique capability to leverage this burgeoning market. This alliance further strengthens our meaningful media capability to provide tailored business solutions to our clients, through sports properties and unique Ips.”
Jeet Banerjee, Director, Gameplan Sports Pvt Ltd, said, “Gameplan is one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country. We turn 25 this year and have left our footprint across several verticals in the sports industry. Our legacy spans across numerous sectors within the sports industry, catalysing innovations that have since become industry standards, from revolutionary 3D signage to transforming chess into a riveting spectator experience. Beyond sports, we’ve ventured into literature, cinema, and the arts over the past decade, notably shaping the cultural landscape with the Kolkata Literary Meet, a cornerstone event on India’s cultural calendar. We take pride in our agility, innovation, and boundless imagination. In collaboration with Havas Play, we embark on an exciting journey, leveraging their extensive activities and cross-market exposure. Together, we aim to elevate our existing intellectual properties and forge powerful new ventures in sports and beyond.”
