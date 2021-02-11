PayNearby unveils new brand identity & tagline ‘Zidd Aage Badhne Ki’

In line with its vision to create a digitally one nation and connect Bharat with India through financial empowerment at the last mile, PayNearby, the branchless banking network, today unveiled its new brand identity. The company introduced its new brand logo and brand slogan ‘Zidd Aage Badhne Ki’, signaling the company’s determined vision to lead India into a new age of growth and prosperity, where the benefits of advancements reach everyone, everywhere.

With over 15 lakh retail touchpoints across 17,300 PIN codes in India, servicing close to 12 crore Indians on a range of products and services while delivering a monthly throughput of ~5000 crores, PayNearby today stands tall as the largest agent banking platform in the entire Southeast Asia region. The company now aims to aggressively upscale its retail network from the existing 15 lakhs to over 50 lakhs in the near future. The new brand identity is, thus, part of a larger evolution of the brand as it aims to solidify its leadership position while diligently embarking on a mission to uplift the life of every citizen in the country.

While driving financial inclusion at the last mile, empowering local retailers who are building the nation ground-up and thereby creating a digitally forward and financially inclusive India has been the company’s constant pursuit. With the new brand identity, the company aims to reimagine its brand narrative to reflect its current strengths, core values and aspirations. The idea behind the logo revamp is to present PayNearby 2.0, with a fresh brand narrative that is deeply rooted in the past, is reflective of the present and draws inspiration for the future.

The new brand logo consists of two key elements - an arrow symbolising growth and prosperity and the location pin denoting PayNearby’s reach across the country, to everyone everywhere. The corporate logo thus represents the company’s vision of growth while its brand narrative ‘Zidd Aage Badhne Ki’, reiterates its commitment to empower the last mile through its retail network, who have the ability to influence and uplift the surrounding ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby said, “Determination is not just a word but a passion that is inside us all. When we started our journey, little did we know that we would make such a big difference in the lives of our countrymen at the last mile. It is this determination and passion to move ahead towards our goal that has made this possible. And, this journey would not have been imaginable without our Digital Pradhans, who have time and again selflessly come to the aid of the banking sector to serve the masses including the migrants and rural population by offering seamless digital and banking services, even in these tough times. The remarkable work done by our retailers and our 650+ colleagues at PayNearby, over the last four years has made PayNearby synonymous with financial inclusion in the country. Our brand narrative is an ode to the resilience demonstrated to succeed against all odds, to the zeal demonstrated to lead a better life individually and collectively as a nation, and to the unstoppable ambition that each of us carry to be a part of the country’s growth journey.”

