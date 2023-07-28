Parle tops charts as ‘Most Chosen In-Home FMCG Brand’ for 11th year in a row

This year’s report splits the most chosen brands across in-home and the newly launched out-of-home list

Parle is the most chosen FMCG brand for the 11th year in a row, as per the recently released Brand Footprint Report 2023 by Kantar India.

The report ranks the Most Chosen (in-home & out-of-home) FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

According to the latest edition of the report, Parle led this year’s rankings with a score of 7,449 million CRP (consumer reach points).

The top 10 most preferred brands, apart from Parle, are Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus, Tata Consumer Products, Nandini, Colgate, Surf Excel, Aavin and Sunfeast.

As per the latest report, four new brands which made it to the Billion CRP club in 2022 are Balaji Wafers, Nirma, Lux and Sunsilk. Over the last 5 years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28.

The report includes FMCG sectors like beverages, home care, health and beauty, foods and dairy.

‘Beverages’ was the fastest-growing category this year. Dairy brands had lower penetration but higher frequency to have more reach points, the report said.

“Overall, the consumer reach points have increased by almost 50 % in the last five years but the growth in the last year has been slightly lower,” said K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director-South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.

In the OOH segment, Britannia leads the way in the inaugural OOH brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s.

It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 are all snacking brands. The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Frooti, Thums Up, Amul,Maaza and Sprite.

“Consumer choice is the ultimate strength test for a brand and Brand footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for the past 10 years. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice.

“This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe. As purchases for out of home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out of home component,” Ramakrishnan said.

