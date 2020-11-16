Parle shows why Family is at the heart of every Diwali celebration

In an effort to celebrate togetherness and hope, Parle Products has rolled digital films on the launch of #DiwaliAurParle a festive campaign. This campaign talks about how family is an integral part of celebrating Diwali — no matter how far away they are, with their tagline: "Kyunki Diwali family ke saath poori hoti hain."

Diwali has always been a time of celebration with families coming together, sharing love and joy. This year with the current situation of the world, it is hard for people to celebrate with their loved ones.

The digital film series launched for #DiwaliAurParle campaign showcases four short stories of key events that make the Diwali preparations special. The films showcase interactions between family members in each film as they gear up for Diwali. It is captured in a fashion that it seems as if the conversations between the families are happening in the same room face-to-face. In the fifth film however, it is revealed that all the above interactions were actually happening on a video call throughout the day as the family members got ready for the celebration. The end shows the entire family, together on a group video call celebrating together along with the Parle Occasions gift range — demonstrating how gifting Occasions can be the thing that bridges the distance between you and your loved ones, near or far.

Commenting on the campaign, Krishnarao. S. Buddha, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products, said, “In these times where physical engagement is not possible, most people won’t be able to celebrate this festival with their families and as a brand we understand this sentiment. Whilst the celebrations may be different this year, the underlying human emotion will remain the same. With these films, we have tried to capture the small moments which families spend together but are one of the key moments of the spirit of Diwali. Parle Products is seamlessly weaved into these moments and is a part of our consumers’ day-to-day life which inspires us to showcase our belief and helps us to keep their journey interesting.”

The campaign will also involve an online contest asking brand followers to share who they are missing, and Parle Products would be sending special Occasions box on their behalf to winners. These films will be released on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.