Parle most chosen brand in India: Brand Footprint 2020 Report

Worldpanel Division of Kantar has released its report, Brand Footprint 2020. The report is an annual ranking of FMCG brands based on the Consumer Reach Points(CRP) the brands scored in a year. The report is in its 8th edition this year.

Key findings:

Scoring the highest CRP (mn) at 6029/ +12%, Parle ranks first, followed by Amul at 4,632 CRP (mn)/ +17%, Clinic Plus at 4,514 CRP (mn)/ +32%, Britannia at 4,215 CRP (mn)/ +29% and Ghari at 2,438 CRP (mn)/ +12%

Five new brands joined the Billion CRP Club this year-- Dabur, Vim, Sunfeast, Brooke Bond & Patanjali. 21 brands made it to this group in 2019 compared to 16 in both 2018 and 2017.

Over 2/3rd of the top 50 brands are Indian Origin brands (36) while global stands at 14.

Global brands (29 %) show 1.8x growth compared to Indian Origin brands (16%). Global brands are growing almost twice as fast at 29% compared to Indian Origin brands at 16%.

Consumers make significantly more choices this year leading to a significantly better CRP performance by brands- 57 % brands record growing CRPs.

Bigger brands find better growth and follow the Golden Rule, brands grow faster by growing penetration

Colgate stands at the highest penetrated brand at 88%

Surf excel remains marks a consistent CRP growth rate at +20% scoring 1566 mn CRP.

58 brands saw a penetration gain of 1% or more. Leading the category is Ponds at 5.8% followed by Harpic (4.8%), Comfort (4.5%). 1% penetration gain adds an extra 2.9mn shoppers to the brand.

In the foods category Britannia clearly charts out a success story as the 2nd most chosen brand, 7th highest penetrated brand with a household penetration at 67.6%. While Aashirvaad saw a surge with 4% penetration increase and +55% CRP growth.

Within homecare surf excel marks +48% CRP growth while recording +3.4% penetration increase, closely followed by Vim at +44% CRP growth and +3.2% penetration.

Dabur comes out strong in the personal care & foods category with +34% CRP growth, making it the 5th most chosen beauty & health brand in India with a 70.0% household penetration.

Impact of Covid-19:

Food & Beverage brands get picked up more often except Parle and Tata due to drop in frequency. For example, Amul is chosen over 100,000 additional times during the COVID months of March-May.

While personal and home care brands drop CRPs

Despite CRPs, trip size increases causing top brands to grow volume

“Consumer Reach Points are a great way to measure and rank brands as it is a measure of the number of opportunities a brand has, to interact with a consumer. It is great to see consistent validation for the fact that if you build penetration, frequency and growth follow. This has really been a year of global brands in terms of their higher growth than others. Like these, this year’s report has a lot of interesting nuggets to derive a lot of information and insights on top the behaviour of consumers towards brands in the last year”- K. Ramakrishnan, MD- South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar.