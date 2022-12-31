Parle-G's latest campaign celebrates the selflessness of little ones
The three-film campaign by Thought Blurb Communications extends the brand's 'G Maane Genius' philosophy
The latest iteration of the Parle-G campaign enhances the already strong equity of the brand. In these films, a child’s active mind sees a loved one’s disappointment, takes note of it, thinks on his/her feet and devises a solution that brings a smile to their face. The childlike innocence of the solution is part of the charm that compels the audience to take the message to heart.
The three-film campaign created by Thought Blurb Communications tells simple stories that show the protagonist's child as empathetic, clever and decisive. All the qualities that come together to create the Parle-G ‘Genius’. Without an overly assertive tagline to force the messaging, the advertising merely states, ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’.
As formats go, the films are of TV commercial length, while the one-minute social media version deepens the sense of awareness on the part of the protagonist in relationship to the loved one. The contrast between the feelings of the two characters is heightened and makes the payoff so much more memorable.
Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products speaks about the brand’s core values and the need for the messaging to be consistent over time. “Parle-G has always spoken from the child’s perspective. A child creates social connections with siblings, family, friends and others they care about in very different ways. Empathy comes easily at an early age and in uncomplicated terms. Before they are lost to age and practicality, an understanding of others can be rather sincere and honest. Taking this into account, the messaging has to acknowledge the child’s feelings and give it voice.”
He added, “The journey of the brand from the last campaign to the current one is seamless and builds a deeper emotion in the minds of the audience. It appeals to the child and the parent alike. The devices used are in simple visual language that are easy to understand by young and old alike.”
Vinod Kunj, CCO & Managing Director at Thought Blurb explains, “Following a campaign thought over years and growing the brand with it requires a firm hold on the steering wheel. From our previous outings on the brand in 2018 & 2020, we had to find a growth path. That was the challenge. We knew that we needed to stay timeless with our thinking, while keeping the overall brand thought in our sights. We know the stories had to resonate with audience across age groups and geographies, since this being broadcast in 13 languages. One of the endearing aspects of the campaign is the song that paraphrases the idea, and to see it shining through in every language is rewarding.”
Joining in with her perspective on the creative execution, Renu Somani, National Creative Director of Thought Blurb adds, “We started out with deepening the connection between the main characters of the film and the audience. Making the viewer feel what each character feels, before that little surprise at the end of each story. Each element in the films is made to interact just right with the other. The build-up, the pauses, the visual explanation of the moment of resolution, the music and lyrics, all come together to create a touching tale in a short amount of time.”
She emphasizes, “The soundtrack lays the foundation of the premise in the first half of each film and picks up after the solution has presented itself and explains how a little personal sacrifice can bring a little happiness to others.”
‘We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban & rural markets’
Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, talks about the brand completing 39 years in business, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, and more
By Ritika Raj | Dec 30, 2022 9:05 AM | 6 min read
2022 was a special year for Polycab as the brand completed 39 years of business. The year was quite a fruitful one, with the brand launching new products, adopting a newer marketing approach and much more.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, recently launched TVCs, association with the T20 World Cup, the evolution the company is undergoing and more.
Edited excerpts:
Having completed 39 years in business, how is Polycab pivoting in terms of a fresh product and marketing approach?
Our journey started in 1964 from a modest set-up in form of a small electrical store. When we look at our approach towards building a sustainable competitive advantage for the future - it will be a strong value proposition on the back of pioneering product innovation, complemented by a customised experiential marketing-driven end-user experience. Furthermore, to invoke a higher sense of end-user pull towards this unique offering, we have rolled out TV commercials to convey value proposition-based benefits to consumers through compelling and emotionally engaging short stories. Our Home Automation Solution – HOHM competence provides users with a customised experience of these products using a mobile app or voice control.
We have multiple initiatives and measures through which we engage with the crucial electrician community. Such initiatives include conducting awareness-generating programmes that impart learnings on the importance of selecting high-quality electrical solutions to ensure their safety. We are looking forward to a newer approach for our new product launches which will help us reach more consumers.
Polycab recently launched back-to-back campaigns for green wires and LED lights, what was the main insight behind these campaigns? What major challenges did you face in the execution of these campaigns?
Polycab’s main focus behind launching these campaigns was enhancing our presence in the consumer segment. While the product category of wire is difficult to portray considering its conventional legacy, for the recent Polycab Green Wire campaign, we took the emotional route to address the problem that every parent faces – to ensure that their children’s dreams are safe. This was the very first campaign with Ogilvy India and our idea to distantly position ourselves in consumers’ minds was achieved.
Similarly, the Polycab 3-in-1 LED campaign is based on a simple truth - when people are in a good mood their perspective on things changes. The major turning point, in the three campaigns, is that we have tried to move away from being rational to bringing a human touch in our campaigns that helped our customers understand our product well.
What kind of response have you got for these campaigns?
Our two major campaigns of the year did well with our target audience. The likability of the extra-safe Polycab green wire advertisement stood at 4.7 out of 5 which is a fantastic score. Moreover, the category connect was more than 90 per cent. The story of the film was very impactful for the target audience as the product integration was done in a subtle way.
What were the synergies behind signing up to be sponsors for the T20 World Cup? How did that pan out for you?
Our target audience includes decision-makers aged 25-50 years and the World Cup was the best place where we could reach them. The World Cup campaign has been very successful with excellent TV ratings. The gross rating point deliveries that were promised were higher than 15-20%. The reach was close to 35-40 million people in India.
Our timing was bang on and our campaign continued with the post-World Cup GEC plan. This helped us to be present on the news and other GEC, regional channels even after the cricket tournament. The campaign will be live until December and will help us keep the momentum in the next quarter as well.
When it comes to marketing strategy, is Polycab embracing a more experimental strategy? If yes, what is the insight here?
We are executing a resolve to take brand Polycab to newer heights. I believe strategies aren’t experimental, they are a firm way of doing things and how we intend to take our entire brand-building and marketing forward. Our strategies have always been solid and planned as per our intent to take the entire brand-building forward. We aim to build Polycab as a more consumer-friendly brand by making it modern and contemporary. Our main focus revolves around three things – to be relevant, entertaining/engaging, and knowledgeable. We have understood in the few years that consumers engage with the brand only when it exhibits these qualities.
What is your current distribution strength and do you look at increasing it going ahead?
Currently, we have more than two lakh retailers as our valuable partners, and it is our constant endeavour to enhance our reach by expanding this network. We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban and rural markets and add value to their lives. With a robust blueprint, we plan to rise rapidly and adapt to new organisational processes that affirm holistic growth across segments.
Is there anything in the pipeline that you would like to share with us; a new campaign or product launch?
Keeping the environment and best manufacturing practices in mind, Polycab will come out with products that are greener. The company currently has a sizeable number of research and development professionals, focusing on widening its product range. We are in talks to sharpen our focus on the FMEG space by expanding our B2C product range. We constantly look at our communications and try to find ways to continue to evolve according to the latest trends and consumer psychology.
While adopting a newer marketing strategy how has your media mix evolved?
We have aligned the company strategy with the changing times and the current transformation of digital platforms. We are conscious of the latest trends and media consumption of our consumers. However, the traditional media - television or newspaper, still has a larger chunk of our target audience.
We are also looking to expand and build our presence on evolving channels like social media, and OTT platforms where we can get more customised and personalised with our campaigns. We have been working on it and have been allocating a reasonable amount of funds to these channels.
‘We are quite hopeful that consumer demand will pick up’
Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head, Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd. talks about the relevance of Dabur Chyawanprash’s latest campaign, and how the flagship brand fared during the pandemic
By Anupama Sajeet | Dec 30, 2022 9:11 AM | 5 min read
Could you tell us your thoughts on the latest campaign? What was the brief given to the agency, and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign?
The entire campaign by Dabur Chyavanprash this year is based on a very strong consumer insight. We came to know that there is an increased trend of over-dependence on medicines, even for common ailments. This is quite an interesting insight because when we speak to consumers, they know that these medicines can have potential side effects, but still they're over-dependent on them. That's when we realised that there's a huge relevance for Dabur Chyawanprash here.
We roped in the top creative team of McCann to build this campaign, and the agency has done a very good job. The brief given to the agency this time was on how to bring this insight out loud in a campaign that is not only very relatable, but also impactful. And the tagline, which was derived- ‘Ghar Ghar Bann Gaya Dawai Ki Dukaan’ is very appropriate.
How did the Dabur Chyawanprash brand fare during the pandemic? Do you see that kind of consumer consumption witnessed during the pandemic sustaining, or is it again coming down to the pre-pandemic levels?
During the pandemic period, the need for immunity was heightened and we saw a significant surge in demand for Dabur Chyawanprash. We saw a lot of new consumers entering the category during that time. In fact, the penetration of the category increased by nearly 100%. Post-pandemic, it is coming down from those levels which it had reached then. But the category has been able to retain a lot of gains they made during the pandemic. Maybe not all of it, but a majority of the gains, mostly in terms of household penetration and distribution as well, have been retained.
Can you elaborate on the go-to-market (GTM) strategy that you are using to increase penetration?
Penetration amongst the urban Indian population even after the pandemic is still in single digits. There are different times of the year, or during seasonal changes, there is a tendency to fall sick. This is when consumers resort to over-medication or self-medication. We now have a strong claim against the ill effects of PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5, that Dabur Chyawanprash protects your lungs from its ill effects. So, our GTM is to build the significance of Dabur Chyawanprash to fight against such health threats. Our entire marketing strategy is to keep building on the relevance of Dabur Chyawanprash, and the importance of immunity amongst the audience.
Can you share the media mix for your latest campaign in terms of percentage of distribution?
The percentage-wise distribution of the media mix will be difficult to share. But I can share with you the trends. Nowadays digital is growing a significant share in our media mix, as over the years the medium has definitely gained more and more importance. However, in the case of chyawanprash, TV is still the lead medium. So, you will see this campaign going live across all mediums. It started with television and will also be seen in print, outdoor, and digital.
Dabur Chyawanprash has been a household name for generations. But are you planning to establish a connection with younger people when it comes to using traditional products?
It’s true that Dabur Chyawanprash has been there for generations. But in the meantime, we are connecting well with the younger audience as well. That is why we are very active on digital and all the newer platforms. We are roping in a lot of influencers as well across the country to spread our message. E-commerce and e-pharmacy are also becoming very prominent as sales channels. The campaign that we have launched this year also binds well with the younger audience, because they face this issue, and they're well aware of the side effects of medicines.
The FMCG and packaged food sectors have witnessed some significant highs and lows through the pandemic and the period after it, due to high inflation and changing consumer sentiments. Do you see the market outlook on FMCG improving in the coming days? How’s Dabur dealing with the soaring inflation, and rise in input costs?
This is a very recent trend, and hence it is very difficult to comment on it right now, but we are quite hopeful that going forward we will start seeing an uptick in overall consumer demand. There are signals that inflation is also cooling down a bit. Post-festival, now entering into the winter season, we are quite hopeful that consumer demand will pick up.
Cost optimization has always been a continuous process at Dabur, and we keep doing various initiatives, both at the operating side, as well as the marketing side, rather than compromising on the cost.
What’s the marketing roadmap ahead for the flagship brand?
The roadmap that we have carved out for ourselves is not only to keep building the core Dabur Chyawanprash, but also to work on a portfolio to give the brand a premium tag, and promote value-added variants like Chyawan-prakash, which is the sugar-free chyawanprash, targeted towards consumers who are pre-diabetic, diabetic, or are sugar conscious, and also ‘gud chyawanprash,’ which includes jaggery. We are also coming out with newer formats like tablets, powders, etc., which should be more acceptable for the younger audience.
Can you also share the objective/ intent behind roping in celebrities such as Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for the campaign? Can you share some thoughts on that?
Akshay Kumar is known for his awareness around health, staying fit, and has a mass appeal. His lifestyle is quite relatable with Dabur Chyawanprash brand, as he’s into Ayurveda, yoga etc. This association has helped both Akshay Kumar as a brand and Dabur Chyawanprash as a brand, because it's a natural fit between the two.
Ananya Pandey teams up with Drools and JUSTDOGS for pet food donation drive
Pandey will help donate six months' worth of food at the NGO YODA
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 12:27 PM | 3 min read
Pet food brand Drools has now collaborated with actress Ananya Pandey and pet retail store JUSTDOGS for its latest animal welfare initiative. The donation drive held for dogs and cats, will see the actress donating 6 months' worth of food along with the brands at the Youth Organization in Defense of Animals (YODA) in Khar West on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022.
With over 30 years of expertise in the field of animal nutrition, Drools has always been at the forefront of contributing to the better lives of animals by delivering the best pet food. As a strong advocate of animal welfare, the brand ensures that it takes the right measures to live up to its ethos. They collaborate with celebrities who share the same values as the brand when it comes to animal well-being. This helps the initiative to move a step further and reach a wider audience. They have chosen to partner up with Ananya Pandey, in view of her love for animals. As part of this initiative, both the brands and Ananya intend to donate food and other supplies to the stray.
Speaking about the same, Ananya Pandey says, "I am excited about this new venture. It is truly wholesome to see brands like Drools coming up with such initiatives. We share the same principles when it comes to the well-being of animals. My heart goes out to these innocent beings who deserve boundless affection and care rather than apathy. At the same time, it is no secret that millions of homeless stray animals go hungry day after day. Hence, I am delighted and grateful to be able to contribute to the lives of these little ones by partnering up with Drools. All I can hope and pray for is that everyone does their bit to make a difference in the lives of animals. A little bit of care and nurture from each can certainly go a long way."
Apart from focusing on imparting business excellence, Drools is also propelled by its strong dedication to giving back to society by undertaking various animal welfare initiatives. Likewise, the brand provides various local NGOs and animal shelters with pet food as a way to lend their support. This noteworthy donation drive was started back in 2019.
Moving forward, the brand seeks to further extend and strengthen its efforts for many similar endeavours to aid millions of homeless and abandoned strays with food that is both nutritious and tasty. Along with that, it also hopes to encourage the general public to build shelter homes for stray animals, adopt pets, properly feed and nurture them, and participate in future animal welfare activities.
Shriram Finance upholds promise of customer centricity through unique jugalbandi
The company has teamed up with RK Swamy to create five jugalbandi videos
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 11:46 AM | 1 min read
To reinforce Shriram Finance Ltd's commitment to millions of customers, R K SWAMY hit upon a compelling yet simple idea. Shriram is truly customer-centric and what better way than to say that the company is in a special jugalbandi with them.
Shriram and R K SWAMY have created five special jugalbandi videos, each for a few minutes, with top artistes carefully paired. The first of these launched recently, with Taufiq Qureshi and Vijay Prakash, has garnered eye-popping numbers of viewers. Please view the video here:
Sangeetha N, President and National Creative Director, R K SWAMY, said "Shriram is a special company with a unique philosophy. Their idea of brand building is driven by genuine customer connect on the ground. The jugalbandi idea springs from this understanding. Each video is originally composed and recorded live. There is nothing like this done before from a brand perspective.”
Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance said “It is a special moment in our evolution as a group, originally formed with the idea of spreading credit to those who don’t normally get it. This is our way of telling customers that we march in sync with them. And to remind our people to stay close to the customers. With the jugalbandi videos we have created a special platform to reinforce the connection.”
Four more jugalbandi videos will be released in the coming weeks.
‘India is now among the top 5 markets for Budweiser globally’
Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at AB InBev, shares the brand’s marketing strategy and talks about its partnership with the FIFA Qatar World Cup
By Imran Fazal | Dec 29, 2022 8:23 AM | 5 min read
Anheuser-Busch InBev has now entered India’s whiskey market, which has been projected to grow at 4.2% CAGR (2021-26), 17% (2021-22). As Magnum Double Barrel come to the market for the first time in India, Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at AB InBev, speaks in-depth about the marketing strategy. He further discusses how being a sponsor at the FIFA Qatar World Cup will boost AB InBev liquor sale in India.
After 11 years, Anheuser-Busch InBev is entering the whiskey segment for the first time, can you explain the strategy as to why India was chosen as the first country to launch Magnum Double Barrel?
There are two to three reasons why we went in this direction. We are the world's biggest beer manufacturer, and being a very consumer-centric company, we realized that today's millennial population or this fast-growing Gen Z population who are above the legal drinking age are experimenting. We have seen that these individuals try out new products, flavours and brands. Secondly, the Indian market is the second biggest spirits market in the world. India contributes to around 10% of global spirits consumption. The third reason is that when we launched Magnum in 2011, it was an extension of the Budweiser brand. Now we are extending brand Magnum into the whiskey category. But it is important to say that we are committed to beer and we want to lead and grow the category. But we also want to diversify our portfolio into categories beyond beer. India is now amongst the top 5 markets for Budweiser globally.
Who is your Target Group, and where does Magnum Double Barrel fit in the whiskey category?
Magnum Double Barrel fits into the premium blended whiskey segment as a brand. Budweiser is the leader in the premium beer segment, and we want to extend that brand love that we have in the segment to not just beer, but also to whiskey. This premium blended segment whiskey is filled with a lot of other brands, such as 100 pipers, Black & White, Red Label, Jameson, and Balentines. These brands are premium in this segment, of course, India's whiskey market is filled with a lot of value segment brands.
Today when consumers are looking forward to ready-to-drink liquor products, will AB InBev move towards that segment as well?
We did a soft launch of one of our key offerings in Maharashtra and learnt a lot of things there as well. The ready-to-drink is a very close category to beer. So, there is a lot more overlap between the beer and the RTD segment. So, the answer is yes. We are closely looking at not just Indian brands, but also global brands. The RTD category is an exciting one. It is something that we are closely watching as well, and when we have a strong viewpoint on this, we will obviously go big on this segment.
With your brand being one of the sponsors for the FIFA World Cup, do you think it will help boost sales of AB InBev liquor brands in India?
We have been partners of the FIFA World Cup for over 35 years now, and Budweiser is the brand that is a partner. We celebrate high-energy occasions as a brand, and the partnership with the FIFA World Cup has been amazing for us. What we see with FIFA, it is a sport and an event, and a celebration of the biggest football festival in the world. It is where people come together, they enjoy and create moments which are truly unforgettable.
People were huddled up in homes due to the pandemic, and for the last two years we were reflecting on what should be done when the world opens up, and the FIFA World Cup is a great carnival for that. The time zone is quite conducive for India, as the matches were being played in the evening. It is a great time for our products to be consumed. So, we leveraged this not only in the minds of the consumer, but also at the outlets, bars, pubs, and wherever people watch football. The beer of their choice should always be Budweiser.
The Indian government had set fresh guidelines on surrogate advertising. Has that become an obstacle for a liquor brand like yours to advertise and reach out to the masses?
I think we as a global entity have always adhered to the local applicable laws, and we ensure all our businesses operate within those guidelines. For us, the law of the land is supreme. Not only the law of the land, but also our internal, there's a marketing code that we follow to ensure a lot of responsible marketing. We are still working with authorities to understand how we can market the right way.
But as the world's leading brewer, we are committed to respecting the laws of the land and reducing the harmful consumption of alcohol. We are very focused on building smart drinking and positive consumption of our products. It is not very different from how we operate it internally as well. We don't want to do anything that we are not proud of, and we respect the laws of the government. We will ensure that we work in that domain to create the right proposition and to create the right products, and advertise the way the laws of the land state. We were already operating with much stricter codes within our internal AB InBev teams, and it doesn't change a lot for us because we were already on the right side of the law.
Looking Ahead: The big ideas for B2B marketing in 2023
Guest Column: Sachin Sharma, Director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn India, shares ways to navigate economic uncertainty and the winds of change
By Sachin Sharma | Dec 28, 2022 9:05 AM | 5 min read
Over the recent years, the world has thrown B2B marketers into the unknown and often tumultuous waters. From finding the right customers to communicating effectively, building meaningful relationships, and finally delivering business impact – the road to success has had its bends and curves. Marketers have rerouted their ways around these bumps by building solid brands that customers can relate to and rely on. Now, as they navigate through another period of economic uncertainty, success will be defined by their ability to adapt to these new winds of change. Driving business results in a sensitive market will be critical, and LinkedIn has some big ideas that promise to set the stage for successful B2B marketing in 2023.
CMOs will need to speak the language of the CFO to continue brand-building during uncertainty
At any given time, only 5% of buyers are in the market to make a purchase. Businesses that want to hold their grounds firm amidst uncertain economic waves will need to target the other 95% – the key to doing that lies in effective brand building. Almost all marketers in India believe that brand building is critical to avoid memory corrosion and ensure faster recovery during uncertainty. However, if we were to borrow from history, marketing budgets have always been the first to be drained when calamity hits. And today, 98% of marketing leaders in India believe that improving CFOs’ understanding of long-term B2B marketing ROI is critical to strengthening future budgets. CMOs will thus have to translate their work into a metric that CFOs see value in to drive greater impact for their businesses in 2023.
Partnering with agencies who invest in more B2B specialization
As an increasing number of sellers catch up with the importance of long-term B2B marketing, marketers will turn towards trusted third-party agencies. B2C expertise will no longer be the reference point for marketers, they will look for specialized B2B agencies that bring a deeper understanding of customers’ needs and buyer paths, especially when budgets are tight and restricted to critical-only investments. Thus, choosing the right partner will be crucial to achieving success with the right customers.
Humanising your brand and measuring success through purpose-built metrics
In 2023, marketers will need to be extremely mindful of going to market at a time when the price is likely more top-of-mind for buyers than it has been over the past few years. This means B2B marketers will need to humanize their messages to create an emotional connection and stay top-of-mind so buyers know where to go when budgets come back. And as pressure to demonstrate true business impact builds amid uncertainty, the B2B marketing industry will also see the emergence of purpose-built measurement tools to account for nuances in B2B buying — like months-long buying cycles and involvement from multiple decision makers. This will define new industry standards and create more possibilities for marketers to merchandise the value of their strategies and investments.
Shifting buyer preferences will disrupt the B2B purchase path
With very little change in the B2B buying process over the past few years, the industry is poised to undergo a significant transformation in the coming years, driven by evolving buyer preferences for more transparency and control over how they engage with brands. B2B brands help drive the global economy forward by enabling other businesses to unlock more growth, so B2B buyers have both the opportunity to inspire organization-wide impact and tremendous responsibility to deliver the right tools and solutions. While marketers strengthen their brand identity to be relevant in the long term and reimagine how they sell, buyers will increasingly demand more control and transparency from brands as they explore potential solutions, which will reshape the purchase path and lead to new innovations in how brands go to market.
Taking a proactive approach to privacy
The brands that most successfully navigate the emerging privacy landscape this year will be the ones that balance a forward-looking approach to privacy and the ability to pivot quickly in the short term. Over the past few years, brands have implemented a patchwork of mitigations in a reactive manner to address the ongoing changes in privacy. Moving into 2023, brands will go on the offensive. They will see the benefit of investing in a multitude of solutions and be able to pivot quickly to meet the moment. Brands that succeed in the new year will keep a close eye on what’s helping them drive results — and even more importantly, what’s not working — so they can proactively flex their strategies and investments.
Marketers who want to succeed through this whirlwind will need to plan for the bigger picture – focus on larger business objectives instead of short-term success. To do so, building a brand that is memorable, resilient, and humane will be imperative, especially amidst uncertain times.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Kumar Varun is done with New Year party ads in this rant-filled Wakefit.co video
The short video encapsulates what people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 5:42 PM | 3 min read
Every new year comes with a lot of excitement, hope, and multiple New Year resolutions. However, it also comes with the underlying thought of overspending every time you step out on New Year’s eve or just the pressure of celebrating New Year’s eve with some elaborate “party”. To address this, Wakefit.co, India’s largest D2C home and sleep solutions company in association with Spring Marketing Capital, presents the ‘Honest New Year Party Rant’ featuring popular comedian Kumar Varun. The video hilariously encapsulates what a majority of people feel about the hassle and pressure of making New Year plans.
The video begins on a humorous note with Kumar Varun losing his cool over the numerous 'New Year's Party' advertisements with exorbitant cover charges promising a good time in people's lives on December 31st. As the video progresses, he touches on how people are judged if they don’t have a boast worthy New Year plan and questions the notion of staying out late and partying rather than relaxing and spending time with your loved ones from the comfort of your home.
As the year comes to an end, the question of how and where to celebrate New Year's Eve arises. The brand campaign emphasises on how it has become the new normal to stay at home spending quality time with your loved ones, snuggled up in bed or on the sofa. The Honest New-Year Party Rant video aims to resonate with what most people have been feeling this year end while also normalizing staying back at home for a snooze party this New-Year’s eve.
Sharing his views on the video Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co said, “The idea for this video came from our conversations with consumers who have given a whole new meaning to home as they navigate life post pandemic. The home has become an active dynamic space accommodating a myriad of activities rather than a passive space where it was just meant to retire after a long day. Earlier the idea of having fun meant “going out” but that has changed as voiced by our consumers who say they have a much more quality time at home when it comes to celebrations, get-togethers and occasions.
He further added, "We are thrilled to have Kumar Varun as a protagonist for the video who has entertained us in the past with his quirk and quizzes. We have taken a lively, banter led approach, to communicate the idea of a HAPPY SNOOZE YEAR PARTY which we hope that the audience will be able to resonate with. Through this campaign, our aim is to normalize staying at home on New Year’s eve, and connect especially with those consumers who love staying at home.”
The video has been released on Wakefit.co’s branded content youtube channel called Home Time along with its own social media handles. Earlier this year, Wakefit.co also collaborated with content creators like Satish Ray and Aiyyo Shraddha to talk about its Sleep Internship Season 3. The brand also launched its own web series “Ghar Set Hai '' which has crossed more than 2 million organic views and is now streaming on VOOT.
