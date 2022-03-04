Parle Agro ropes in Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti

Beverage major Parle Agro has signed Ram Charan as brand ambassador for the iconic Frooti brand along with Alia Bhatt. Charan joins the star-studded bevy of Parle Agro brand ambassadors including Alia Bhatt, who is already a brand ambassador of Frooti, Priyanka Chopra for sparkling drink Appy Fizz, Arjun Kapoor for B Fizz and Varun Dhawan for the wholesome flavoured milk Smoodh.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “I’m excited about entering into an action-packed summer after a two-year hiatus. We kick start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people.”

Speaking more about the company’s plans for 2022, Nadia added, “We are excited about rolling out, for the very first time, four mega campaigns this summer. Unlike the last two seasons, we are eager to connect and engage with our consumers’ wholeheartedly and make this summer our best ever.”

Expressing his delight about the association, actor Ram Charan stated, “I am thrilled and delighted to be a part of the Parle Agro family and to be associated with India’s iconic and evergreen youth brand, Frooti. It’s been my all-time favourite mango drink and to be part of the vibrant and colourful world of Frooti for the ad was surreal. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the upcoming campaign and feel the same excitement as I do.”

