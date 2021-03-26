Parineeti Chopra roped in as brand ambassador for The Derma Co.

Get ready to see the #FilterFree Parineeti Chopra all over digital screens as the science-based skincare brand, The Derma Co. introduces the leading lady as the official face of the brand in India.

The Derma Co. has a philosophy of living life without filters and believes in treating skin concerns from within to reveal true-beautiful-selves. Parineeti Chopra joins hands with the brand to propagate the message to the youth and encourages them to embrace their #FilterFree skin. With this philosophy, the brand launches its first-ever digital film, featuring Parineeti, that goes live today.

Known for her real, valiant, natural and authentic approach to beauty, Parineeti exemplifies The Derma Co.’s philosophy of inspiring, empowering, and delivering happiness to women by celebrating natural beauty through great skin.

“When I got to know about the concept of The Derma Co. I loved the idea of how they are tackling skin concerns from within and embracing one's #FilterFree skin. I am glad that I could partner with the brand on this journey to make people feel more comfortable and confident in their own skin.” says Parineeti.

“Parineeti has always been looked up for being the differentiator. She is dynamic, young, strong-minded, and genuine, making her seamlessly fit into the brand ideology of #FilterFree self. She is the perfect expression of someone who is constantly evolving along with her skincare needs. We are confident that she will be able to advocate the brand philosophy of urging people to stop hiding skin concerns behind make-up and healing them from within. We’re delighted to have her as a part of our growing family and confident that she will inspire millennial consumers to go #FilterFree with The Derma Co.” says Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and CIO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Honest, Transparent, and Authentic, The Derma Co. offer science-backed solutions for specific concerns like acne, pigmentation, open pores, dull and dry skin with ingredients like 20% Vitamin C, 10% Niacinamide, 2% Salicylic Acid, 5% Hyaluronic Acid, and more. The brand honestly discloses the percentage of the active ingredients on the front of the packaging.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)