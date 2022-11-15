Panasonic unveils new brand slogan - Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow

Panasonic Life Solutions India has unveiled its new brand action slogan ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow’.

As part of this branding initiative, Panasonic has also launched a new video campaign focusing on delivering holistic well-being for People, Society, and the Planet - Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow - YouTube

Commenting on the launch, Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India & South Asia, said, “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow. – the new brand action slogan is an extension of our purpose representing our journey towards innovation and the development of sustainable technologies for a healthier planet. As a manufacturer we are creating, today, useful products which support our lives and well-being. At the same time, we are also working to enrich all our lives tomorrow by taking care of the environment and developing innovative technologies. Our in-house innovations such as Miraie*, nanoeTM*, and ECONAVI* to name a few are delivering a positive impact on our consumers’ day-to-day lives and on the world at large. Further, under our Green Impact Initiative, we are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from business activities of all Group operating companies by 2030 and contribute a total of more than 300 million tons in CO2 emissions reductions by 2050.”

Shirish Agarwal, Head - Marketing Communications & Brand, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Panasonic has been working towards the well-being of people and society since 1918. At Panasonic, well-being is divided into three categories: Inner Well-being, Outer Well-being, and Spatial Well-being. The company offers products and services to support all three areas of well-being. Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow – the new brand action slogan reinforces Panasonic’s values and commitment towards providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the future that will help our consumers, the overall community, and our planet – resonating with our target group of GenZ and millennials. Our marketing efforts will be focused around electronic and digitized mediums, to begin with, followed by a multi-media campaign in 2023.”

