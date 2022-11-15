Panasonic unveils new brand slogan - Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow
As part of this branding initiative, Panasonic has also launched a new video campaign
Panasonic Life Solutions India has unveiled its new brand action slogan ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow’.
As part of this branding initiative, Panasonic has also launched a new video campaign focusing on delivering holistic well-being for People, Society, and the Planet - Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow - YouTube
Commenting on the launch, Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India & South Asia, said, “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow. – the new brand action slogan is an extension of our purpose representing our journey towards innovation and the development of sustainable technologies for a healthier planet. As a manufacturer we are creating, today, useful products which support our lives and well-being. At the same time, we are also working to enrich all our lives tomorrow by taking care of the environment and developing innovative technologies. Our in-house innovations such as Miraie*, nanoeTM*, and ECONAVI* to name a few are delivering a positive impact on our consumers’ day-to-day lives and on the world at large. Further, under our Green Impact Initiative, we are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from business activities of all Group operating companies by 2030 and contribute a total of more than 300 million tons in CO2 emissions reductions by 2050.”
Shirish Agarwal, Head - Marketing Communications & Brand, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “Panasonic has been working towards the well-being of people and society since 1918. At Panasonic, well-being is divided into three categories: Inner Well-being, Outer Well-being, and Spatial Well-being. The company offers products and services to support all three areas of well-being. Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow – the new brand action slogan reinforces Panasonic’s values and commitment towards providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the future that will help our consumers, the overall community, and our planet – resonating with our target group of GenZ and millennials. Our marketing efforts will be focused around electronic and digitized mediums, to begin with, followed by a multi-media campaign in 2023.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube