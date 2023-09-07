Shirish Agarwal returns to Samsung India as Director-Marketing

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced the appointment of Lim Kean Bon as Area Director, India, South Asia, and Africa on September 1. He will succeed Raymond Lim as the India market lead based in New Delhi, leading STB’s promotion, and travel trade engagement activities in Northern and Eastern India to sustain and grow affinity for Singapore from leisure travelers. In addition, Kean Bon will be responsible for business development efforts to secure visitorship across India to Singapore in the Cruise and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) segments. He will also lead his team in engaging consumers in other regional markets like Bangladesh and South Africa.

Speaking on this appointment for Singapore Tourism Board (STB), GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa (IMESA), said, "We extend a hearty welcome to Kean Bon as he joins our dynamic team. I believe Kean Bon’s leadership in driving experience development for a leisure precinct and his past tenure in the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau (SECB) places him in good stead to take on this role in STB New Delhi, particularly in this pivotal moment of anchoring Singapore as the premier lifestyle and business destination for Indian travellers.”

Kean Bon started his career in the Singapore public service as an urban planner in Singapore’s city planning authority. He joined the STB infrastructure planning and management division in 2015 to drive the planning of MICE infrastructure, and subsequently moved on to the SECB team in 2017, where he managed destination bids and account servicing activities for large-scale business meetings and conventions organised by global associations.

Prior to taking on the STB New Delhi leadership role, Kean Bon led STB’s Lifestyle Precinct Development team from 2020 to 2023, where he set direction for various projects to sustain the appeal of Orchard Road, Singapore’s leading lifestyle precinct. "I am excited to join the STB IMESA team and look forward to building on the good work and strong partnerships forged by my predecessor Raymond”, Kean Bon said. “Together with my team in New Delhi, we will continue our efforts to promote Singapore and inspire the Indian audience with the sheer breadth of vibrant experiences the city has to offer for leisure and business travellers.”