Palak Kohli roped in as Myprotein Athlete

Sports nutrition brand Myprotein has signed up 18-year-old Palak Kohli, the youngest para-badminton player in the world to ever qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics 2021.



Palak Kohli, already a teenage sensation in her field in barely a matter of a few years, made history with her recent qualification. The shuttler, who hails from Jalandhar, is now set to represent the Indian team in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics in two events. After making it to the SL3-SU5 (Standing/lower limb impairment/minor - Standing/upper limb impairment) Women’s Doubles event at a ranking of World No. 5, she awaits her call for the SU5 (Standing/upper limb impairment) Singles category with a personal ranking of World No. 11.



Talking about the association, Renuka Dogra, Brand Lead India, Myprotein states, “We are proud to bring on board someone like Palak, who has overcome some overwhelming odds and is making a mark in her field through her sheer perseverance. Palak Kohli embodies the spirit of grit and determination that Myprotein as a brand wants to promote amongst India’s youth. Myprotein is looking forward to a great association with this inspiring young athlete!”



Commenting on the association, Palak said, “I am happy to partner with Myprotein India. I hope that through this association, I am able to change the perception around individuals with disabilities.”



Palak is exclusively represented by Meraki Sport and Entertainment, and speaking on the occasion, Sharba Tasneem, Head-Talent & Content, said, “Palak is the rising star of the Para-sport fraternity, and we are excited about this partnership with Myprotein, who amongst other things, will provide the right nutrition support to help achieve her goals. Myprotein has once again established its leadership position, by elucidating their commitment towards inclusivity. Palak embodies grit and determination and Myprotein is the perfect partner to fuel her ambition.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)