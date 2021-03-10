Myprotein ropes in Shreyas Iyer as Brand Ambassador

In India, where cricket is practically a religion and anything a cricketer does is sure to stir up a frenzy in the nation, Shreyas Iyer’s recent affiliation with Myprotein comes as big news indeed!



Shreyas is one of the country’s known sports personalities and Myprotein being a popular name in sports & nutrition products, their coming together is a perfect synergy that guarantees to inspire our fitness fanatics like never before!



Shreyas is an integral part of India’s international cricket team and has several record-breaking achievements to his credit already, contributing to the team’s success. As a young leader, Shreyas captained the Delhi Capitals team to the finals in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, a first for the side. A renowned fitness enthusiast, Shreyas’ strong social media presence and fan following will connect and spread the benefits of Myprotein as the leader in nutrition products. Talking about his partnership with Myprotein, Shreyas said, “As professional athletes, we have to focus on fitness and body conditioning. It is imperative that we are mindful of maintaining the correct levels of protein and vitamins to support our strength training and conditioning. With Myprotein, I get to push my body to its optimal limit with a balanced regime."



It has always been Myprotein’s mission to help their customers achieve their health goals – there’s a product for every need. Their wide range of products includes a variety of protein, vitamin, and mineral supplements, healthy snacks and breakfasts, nutritional shakes and drinks, and loads more. This extensive range easily makes Myprotein the first choice for players – whether they are looking to increase energy pre-workout, maintain endurance during their performance, or even help in recovery post a rigorous training session.

