‘Our endeavor is to evoke regional pride while reinforcing national stature’

This festive season saw brands across various sectors adapt amidst the pandemic, and capitalize on the festivities this year by launching various festive campaigns. Tata Tea Premium launched a hyper-localized festive campaign, speaking on which, Puneet Das, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Packed Beverages - India, Tata Consumer Products, says that hyper-localized marketing resonates with the consumers being truly local in nature.

With the focus on the regional arts of India, Tata Tea has introduced three limited-edition festive packs that celebrate the traditional arts of India. “Launched as a collectible, the ‘The Festive Art of India' collection, is a celebration of the rich heritage and cultural diversity of India. The collection not only celebrates the colourful euphoria associated with festivals like Diwali but also promotes the vibrant art forms from different regions of our country,” said Das. The festive collectible packs showcase the regional Phad art of Rajasthan, the Warli art of Maharashtra, and the Pattachitra art of Odisha/West Bengal.

Hyper-localized initiatives for the win

Tata Tea Premium rolled out a hyper-localized campaign during last year’s festive season with customised packs and targeted ads. This year again, the brand coincided its hyper-localized campaign with Durga Puja in West Bengal. “Durga Puja is the biggest festival in Bengal. The pack was launched a little before Pujo to ensure that by the time the West Bengal gets into the festive spirits the new pack is available across outlets. The pack itself showcases elements of Pujo like the Dhunuchi Dance, along with other symbols of pride of Bengal which enable us to connect with the audience. So far the response to the campaign across markets has been encouraging and we hope to continue the momentum,” Das explains.

The hyper-localized marketing campaign has been yielded positive response from the consumer. While the festive marketing strategy might have been hyper-localized, the brand also rolled out a national marketing campaign. Das elaborates “For a brand with a Pan-India presence, like Tata Tea Premium, our endeavour is to evoke regional pride while continuing to reinforce our national stature. Hyperlocal campaigns resonate with the audience as it is based on local insight and in a language & culture that is truly local. Hence, the connect with the audience is at an emotive level. While the brand is taking a hyperlocal approach, we are also constantly reinforcing our national stature with initiatives like Tata Tea- ‘Iss Baar Badon ke Liye Jaago re’, which urged people to help out the elderly during the current pandemic.”

Marketing Tata Tea Premium as a brand

While the current situation has strengthened the importance of digital media, Tata Tea Premium as a brand believes in choosing the most effective medium for communicating with audiences. The choice of marketing media for brand message communication is as hyper-local as their festive marketing strategy. “Digital is becoming an increasingly important medium across most markets for most brands. However, for Tata Tea premium media choices are also hyper-local and based on the most effective medium to reach the audience in that specific region. For example, TV is lead in UP and Digital in Delhi.” Das shares. However, for activating the festive collection the choice of medium for the brand is digital, since it has become important during the pandemic situation. “As the new ‘Festive Art of India Collection’ is only available on E-comm platforms the only medium we’ve used for activating the collection is digital.”, Das adds.

Traditionally, brand activation is an integral part of the brand-building exercise for brands but the pandemic has impacted activations significantly. Das comments, “Activations play an important role and have an ability to connect with the audience at a ground level, thereby making a huge impact if executed well. We are activating the new collection in the digital space only - working closely with most e-comm platforms on Search and display campaigns to drive conversion. Further, for brand-building, we are also activating social media.”

Speaking on the next stage of the hyper-localized marketing campaign, Puneet adds, “The brand will stay true to its proposition and will continue with the hyperlocal initiatives to connect with the consumers across markets.”