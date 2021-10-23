OPPO celebrates the resilient human spirit in new Diwali ad

Celebrating the spirit of new beginnings, OPPO has announced the launch of its new Diwali campaign that urges people to spread joy, cheer and optimism this festive season. As Diwali is right around the corner, OPPO is launching a hopeful and heart-touching film, sending out a message of hope and positivity with a voiceover featuring lyrics from the young Indian spoken poet Megha Rao, translated into Hindi by poet Rakesh Tiwari.

Directed by Bharat Sikka, the film is all about being optimistic, brave and rejoicing the little joys of life, such as meeting friends and celebrating with family. The film captures the emotions and emphasizes on the fact that there is always light at the end of the tunnel and this Diwali is all about caring, sharing and giving.

Commenting on the Diwali film launch, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer – OPPO India, said: “The year gone by was challenging for everyone. It has made us more empathetic and thoughtful about who we are and what we hold dear. With Diwali around the corner, we at OPPO wanted to celebrate the human spirit with a message of optimism and hope. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Diwali and hoping we all ‘light up new beginnings’ in the New Year.”

The film starts with the phrase “tumme himmat hai” and then the voice-over addresses how we all have come so far, overcame setbacks without giving up hope. Despite the hurdles, the film encourages people to keep going, pave new paths for themselves and celebrate joys with their loved ones. The film goes on to say that, the many tales of your bravery will never be written down in any history books but you know how to fight fearlessly and this is the most beautiful thing about you.

