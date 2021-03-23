OnePlus Category Marketing Lead - Nord Ritij Khurana joins Cred

Khurana moved on from OnePlus after a stint of more than five years

OnePlus Category Marketing Lead - Nord Ritij Khurana has joined Cred in the marketing role. In his 5.5 year stint at OnePlus, Khurana held many roles like Brand Strategy Lead, Media Planning & Strategy, and Partnerships & Brand Specialist.

"A small update. After 2006 momentous days at OnePlus, I will be moving on to pursue bigger challenges. I couldn't have had a better start to my career. I owe it all to the leaders I got to work with. What's next? Will be joining CRED," Khurana said in a LinkedIn post.

Khurana didn't mention his exact role at Cred, a credit card bill payment platform. He joined Cred earlier this month. He started his career with JWT. He has done MBA in Brand Communication from SIMC Pune.

