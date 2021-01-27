One Life Studios partners with Pocket Films to showcase short films to global audience

Ensuring the new found appetite for content amidst audiences is sustained, content creator and master storyteller Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios have decided to take the short films experience from India to the rest of the world. One Life Studios has partnered with Pocket Films to syndicate their entire catalogue of short films across the globe. Earlier One life Studios announced an exclusive partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India for CIS, CEE region along with China and Japan.

OLS continues with their spate of curating differentiated content in their library by partnering with Pocket Films for their catalogue of short films Pocket Films is India’s largest distributor of short films home to short film content across several Indian languages from creators and talent who are both fresh off the grills and also those who are well known names. While they do have a selection of foreign titles, the lion’s share of the content is of Indian origin. With this association, One Life Studios has added yet another feather to their cap and proven once again why they truly are one of the largest, fastest and most diverse content creation and syndication houses.

Talking about this association, head honcho Siddharth Kumar Tewary says, "We at One Life Studios believe in the power of storytelling. What started for most of us having grown up in India as folklore or tales told to us by our grandparents, today has become it's own unique and incredible industry where content of different kinds are being made and experienced. And today, we have the opportunity to experience stories from around the world across various formats. The short films, in particular, from being rather niche in their appeal, today have a reach that is equivalent to many other successful films and shows. We are happy to have partnered with Pocket Films to syndicate their content around the world and showcase such myriad kinds Indian origin based content to viewers the world over."

Saameer Mody, founder and managing director of Pocket Films says “Our approach at Pocket Films has always been ‘Creator First’ and in keeping with that philosophy our aim is to expand the reach of the content created by our 3,500+ creators all across the globe. Having started with a channel on YouTube, Pocket Films today distributes their short films across multiple OTT platforms and has also recently launched its own OTT platform focussed on short films. We are pleased to partner with One Life Studios to leverage their ever growing reach to ensure a wider and global audience for our vast catalogue of over 5,000 videos.”

