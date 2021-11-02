Nushrratt Bharuccha is the face of BoroPlus Soft Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream

The actor is featured in a new commercial launched by the brand, which will be on air shortly

FMCG company Emami Limited launches a Non-Sticky Antiseptic Cream – BoroPlus Soft Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream.

Bollywood actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her successful role as the female lead in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has been roped in as the face of the new brand.

Targeting the millennials & zillennials who are on the lookout for a light & soft textured face cream that has healing properties offering optimum moisturization without any oily feel, BoroPlus Soft brings the perfect combination of a non-sticky, non-oily formula that offers fast absorption within 10 secs. Fortified with the natural goodness of aVitamin E, Fruit Water and 10 super herbs, BoroPlus Soft is an all-season daily cream for face, hands & body, providing 24 hr moisturization.

Speaking about the new launch and its brand ambassador, Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited said, “Youth in India, with an active professional and personal life, has a certain need gap for a skin cream that will keep their skin hydrated and nourished across the year, along with efficacious healing properties, without making the skin greasy and oily. Thus, we are introducing an ultra-light, non-sticky, non-oily skincare cream that is ‘natural’ and ‘ayurvedic’ with the same antiseptic & multipurpose properties of the classic BoroPlus Antiseptic Cream. We wanted a fresh, young face who the consumers can easily relate to and Nushrratt Bharuccha with her youth appeal, vivacity and bubbly personality fit the criteria perfectly. We are happy to have her on board.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha, actor and the brand ambassador of BoroPlus Soft Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream said on this occasion, “I am happy and proud to associate with the renowned brand of BoroPlus. It’s a brand that I’ve known and trusted since my childhood, like million others. I especially love the new BoroPlus Soft cream. It gives my skin the optimal moisturisation & nourishment, without making it sticky or oily. It’s ultra-light, great to use and has an awesome fragrance.”

Featuring Nushratt Bharuccha in a brand new commercial directed by Bhavesh J. Kapadia and produced by Cutawayy Films, a new TVC will be on air shortly.

