Newell Brands gets Bharat Media Group onboard as AOR for Reynolds and Sharpie

Newell Brands has awarded Bharat Media Group (BMeG), a 360-degree integrated marketing and communication agency, the strategic, creative, and media mandate for their iconic brands, Reynolds and Sharpie. BMeG will be responsible for co-creating the growth roadmap for both businesses in the Indian market.



Speaking on the new beginning, Mr Anand Charles - Chief Executive Officer - Bharat Media Group, said, “It is always exciting to work with interesting brands, but it becomes special when you can work with iconic brands. Reynolds especially has nostalgic value for me as it has been part of my growing years. I very fondly remember my first Reynolds 045 ball pen. We are delighted to be the growth partner of both legendary brands. The team at BMeG is quite excited and confident that it will add value to market equities of both brands and take it to a new height of success.”



Echoing the same thought, Ms Meghna Peer – Chief Marketing Officer - Newells Brands, said, “We are super excited to associate with Bharat Media Group as our partner for both our brands. The market understanding and strategic expertise of the BMeG are in tandem with our overall brand strategy. I firmly believe this collaboration will help us to strengthen our respective brands’ identities and resonance in the Indian market. The scope of work primarily focuses on driving business growth and media engagement for both the brands in the ever-evolving Indian writing instrument industry.”

