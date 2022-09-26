Bharat Media Group wins media mandate for Skyfoam

Skyfoam Mattresses LLP has onboarded Bharat Media Group (BMeG) for its media mandate. BMeG will be steering Skyfoam’s entire media mandate - planning, buying, and releasing. The Group won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch process.

Speaking on the development/ partnership, Anand Charles - Chief Executive Officer - Bharat Media Group, said, “We are excited to be the agency on record for an aspirational brand like Skyfoam. The brand has had phenomenal growth since its inception and has a diverse and vast repertoire of quality products. It is certainly an interesting time to be its growth partner when the brand’s eye’s on expanding its geographical presence. As their media mandate partner, we focus on accentuating Skyfoam’s visibility on requisite media platforms and helping them reach out to the target audience beyond their traditional markets.”

Echoing the same thought Anoob Ebrahim – Chief Executive Officer - Skyfoam Mattresses LLP, said, “We are happy that our search for a growth partner has ended with BMeG coming on board. Their proposition for media value in buying and planning for targeting our focus markets and customer base sets them apart from the rest. This was one of the primary reasons we decided to go with BMeG Group. We also believe that BMeG shares the same brand traits - Honesty, Trust, and commitment- which help us achieve our bigger business goals.”

