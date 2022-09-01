Bharat Media Group is Agency on Record for Super4

BMeG will be responsible for the end-to-end creation and implementation of the integrated mandate for Super4

Bharat Media Group (BMeG) has been appointed as the 'Agency of Record (AOR)for Super4'. Owned by Techjeux Private Limited, Super4 is a first-of-its-kind Indian fantasy sports platform.

BMeG will oversee the integrated strategy and media mandate of Super4. It includes creative, performance and experiential marketing, media planning & buying (across medium, traditional + digital), OOH, cinema, and PR.

Speaking on the partnership, Rohit Bansal, Founder & Director, Super4, said, "We are a young brand and looking for a partner who shares the same passion and enthusiasm of Super4 for creating an innovative and effective brand strategy. BMeG, a young and vibrant brand, understands the market's challenges and reality. We believe that with their market expertise, they will be able to creatively mould our ideas and help us reach the target audience."

On the development/ partnership, Anand Charles - Chief Executive Officer - Bharat Media Group, said, "The timing of our partnership with Super4 couldn't have been better as the online gaming industry in India is on the cusp of transformation. The sector is considered the next sunrise industry, with close to 420 million online gamers in the country. We are quite delighted to be the AOR of a homegrown online gaming brand."

"The growing younger population, along with easy access to inexpensive data, has pushed the growth of India's online gaming industry manifold. As their growth partner, we will focus on clearing clutter and creating a niche brand identity for Super4 in the Indian e-gaming market," he added.

The scope of work primarily focuses on creating visibility, and awareness, driving business growth and media engagement for the brand in the ever-evolving Indian online gaming industry.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)