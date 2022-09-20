Super4 roped in as principal sponsors of Manipal Tigers

Gaming app Super4 has today announced that they would be the principal sponsors for the Manipal Tigers. Super4 along with being the principal sponsor of Manipal Tiger has also secured the digital mandate rights of the Manipal Tigers players.

The association with the Manipal Tigers will attract investors and increase traction to the brand. The association comes at a time when the brand strengthens its outreach in the Indian market. As the principal sponsors, Super4’s Lion emblem will be seen roaring at the right side of the chest of players during all the matches.

The latest entrant in the fantasy gaming sector had lately announced Indian leg break spinner, Ravi Bishnoi as their brand face and prior to that secured an initial seed funding of 10 Crore from an Indian investor.

Rohit Bansal, Founder & Director, Super4 on the association and player signing said “We are excited to collaborate with Manipal Tigers as their Principal sponsors. The season 1 of LLCT20 saw great success earlier this year, and the following season is guaranteed to entertain all lovers of the great game of cricket! We can’t wait to see what the second season has in store for us!”

Reflecting on the tournament, S. Vaitheeswaran, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, MEMG said, “We are thoroughly excited to announce our partnership with Super4! This year’s LLCT20 will be an explosive event, with legendary players from both the Indian and international cricket teams fighting to win the tournament and take the trophy home. Most importantly, we look forward to having our fans gear up and show their support for their favourite teams.

The second season of the upcoming Legends League will kickstart from 16th September 2022 to 8th October 2022 comprising of four franchises in a double round robin format. Legendary overseas players will be a part of this league fighting for glory.

The arrival of the seasoned cricketers to the Super4 family having enormous fan bases, will significantly aid Super4 in expanding its fan base in India, where cricket is idolised and players are worshipped.

The Super4 application allows cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams prior to the start of a match but unlike other promising apps, Super4 provides fans with India’s first-ever cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of the first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions. The users can gather maximum points out of both innings to increase their tally on the leader board in creating a team and win prizes.

The Super4 application allows fans and enthusiasts to also play different games like Cricket, Quizee, etc. while the match is on to make the entire fantasy experience more interesting and engaging.

Super4 application also cuts down the challenges of creating & editing teams in the shortest span of time for the ease and convenience of the fans and enthusiasts.

The application is accessible across India on both Android and iOS (app store) for fans to download and play. Super4 aims at giving discounts (joining bonus-1100 and referral bonus-1000 and in the scoreboard, one can use 20 percent of their bonus amount) and cash bonus options for their fans on the launch of the application.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)