Bharat Media Group wins media planning & buying mandate for Manna Foods

Bharat Media Group (BMeG) has been named as the agency on record (AOR) for Manna Foods from Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd.

BMeG won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will oversee the brand’s Media Planning and Buying mandate for North, West and East regions.

Murugan S, CEO of Manna Foods, speaking on the partnership, said, “Manna Foods is one of the country’s leading health food brands committed to promoting the legacy of traditional healthy food alternatives within and outside the country. To drive the brand’s core message beyond the Southern market, we needed an agency partner who understands our business and can be relied upon to help the brand get the desired visibility on all relevant platforms. Team BMeG’s strategic roadmap for Media Planning and Buying to enhance our reach amongst target consumers in these geographies was bang on. We are confident that BMeG will be able to support us with our bigger business objectives and goals in the coming future.”

Talking about this new account win, Anand Charles, CEO of Bharat Media Group, said, “We are excited about being chosen as Manna’s Media Planning and Buying partner for its non-south markets. The advent and lingering of the pandemic have seen a paradigm shift in consumer eating behaviour in India, with many preferring healthy alternatives, especially our traditional superfoods. This has made India one of the biggest health food markets, expected to reach $30 billion by 2026. In this burgeoning segment, our objective would be to break the clutter by choosing the right platforms to showcase Manna’s indigenous health food range of health drinks, millet and multigrain amongst its target audience in the designated markets.”

