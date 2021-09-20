New ad for Slice card highlights its speedy features

This cricket season, it’s not just the action on the field that promises to be fast-paced. Slice, a youth-centric brand that is ‘nothing like a credit card’, brings alive its speedy features – fast onboarding, instant cashbacks, quick approvals and more – via a visually stunning campaign of three films.

The campaign shows how, in front of the Slice card, everything else seems surprisingly slow. The films are sure to resonate with the youth of today who want to live for now and wouldn’t want anything to slow them down.

The campaign was conceptualised by 82.5 Communications.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative officer, 82.5 Communications, India says, “Slice is a unique start-up brand that presented us with something that’s become remarkably rare these days—the opportunity to work on an ad campaign with a single-minded focus. The creative output speaks for itself.”

Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President and Branch head, 82.5 Communications - South adds, “Every time I speak to someone who belongs to Gen Z, I realise how fast the world around us is changing. Their outlook towards money, spends and credit is so different. Everything needs to be fast - fast decisions, faster execution. Slice caters to this mindset and this campaign shines a spotlight on this 'instant' attitude of the new generation.”

It’s also noteworthy that the ads stand out amongst the visual and story-telling same-ness of finance advertising.

Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications - South, further elaborated, “A campaign for a credit card challenger brand should challenge the status quo of the category’s advertising. That really was our starting point. And here we are – with a sharp, edgy, youthful campaign that does justice to a card that is ‘nothing like a credit card’.”

