Sachin Tendulkar stars in Luminous Power Technologies TVC

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the TVC establishes the convenience that Luminous brings in with its range of solar products

Luminous Power Technologies, one of the pioneer brands in the power backup and residential solar space, today announced its breakthrough range in Solar, dispelling all the hassles that are commonly thought to come while installing Solar. The latest TVC featuring the brand ambassador - Sachin Tendulkar, talks about using Solar seamlessly in a fun yet impactful way.

Developed and conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the TVC establishes the comfort and convenience that Luminous brings in with its stellar range of Solar products, making it the go-to product with its catch line - Solar hai lagana toh Luminous ko hai bulana.

The TVCs will be aired on prominent TV channels and shows. The campaign will be leveraged on the brand's social media handles. It will also be promoted on all Luminous’ social media platforms i.e.- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Introducing the new TVC campaign, Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "We are 100% devoted to providing consumer centricity to all we do at Luminous. When it comes to solar, our extensive consumer research revealed that there is a great deal of ambiguity surrounding various areas of the buying decision-making process, which is enough to put off a lot of buyers.

As a result, we created the "Solar Hai Lagana toh Luminous ko Bulaana" campaign to showcase the brand as a one-stop-shop for all solar-related queries. This ad aims to combine consumer insight and storytelling, and I hope that you all resonate with it."

Talking about the concept, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications India: “Sachin is the evergreen brand ambassador for Luminous, complementing the inherent credibility of the brand. And who better to partner him than Mr. Sun in convincing the consumer that Luminous is the right way to go solar.”

Chandana Agarwal, President, 82.5 communications India (North): “As a leading name in power solutions, the onus is on Luminous to help the customer evolve to Solar. This communication aims at converting the fence sitters by answering all the reasons that become a stumbling block. This is done in an interest conversation between Mr. Sun and Sachin.”

Preeta Mathur, Creative Head, 82.5 Communications India (North): “Let no one cast a doubt about Solar. The film talks to those who are contemplating the thought of installing Solar in their houses but haven’t taken the first step yet. Enters the team of Mr. Sun and Sachin to put a stop to all the confusion and let the world know that Luminous is the one stop solution for Solar. Solar hai lagana toh Luminous ko bulana.”

