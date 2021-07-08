NBA unveils commemorative logo for 75th anniversary

The new logo features the iconic Logoman identity, based on the classic 75th Anniversary symbol - the diamond

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled the commemorative NBA 75th Anniversary Season logo, which will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content.

The new logo is a fresh take on the league's iconic Logoman identity, based in the classic 75th Anniversary symbol - the diamond.

NBA Finals 2021 presented by YouTube TV continues on July 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Additional details regarding the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season will be shared on an ongoing basis in the coming months

