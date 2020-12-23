NBA and Dream11 extend fantasy gaming partnership

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Dream11 have extended their fantasy gaming partnership by offering the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the G League for the first time to Dream11’s users in India. Dream11 now becomes the official fantasy partner of the NBA, WNBA and G League in India.

“We have seen a significant increase in fan engagement since the launch of the NBA’s fantasy platform on Dream11 three years ago. Dream11 is a valued partner, and we are excited to grow our relationship by introducing the WNBA and G League to our fans, giving them a platform to connect with a number of our leagues in new ways,” said Siddharth Chury, Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships, NBA India.

“We are happy to further expand our partnership with the NBA by adding the WNBA and G League. The NBA has been one of the earliest partners of Dream11, and it is heartening to see the consistent growth in engagement for Fantasy Basketball through this partnership,” said Vikrant Mudaliar, CMO, Dream11 and DreamSports