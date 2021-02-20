Navneet urges students to do 'Smart Tayari'

Navneet Education Limited has launched Navneet DigiBook which is an app and a web-based platform comprising the smart & digital version of all the books published by Navneet. Navneet released a digital campaign announcing the launch of the new Navneet DigiBook which will enable students to do #SmartTayari. The digital video is released in two languages, Hindi, and Marathi. The campaign was conceptualised and designed by The Minimalist under the supervision of Mayuresh Bangar, Creative Director at The Minimalist.

Navneet is known to stay ahead of its customers’ needs, in a continued attempt, the age-old brand is leveraging technology to make studying fun and easier for the students. The interactive features in the app and website will help the students in better understanding of concepts and syllabus. It will not only help students access their books on their preferred screens but will also allow them to zoom the image, add sticky notes, mark text with the pen/draw tool and share data with their friends. The unique features like interactive exercises, animations, highlight text, text inputs, and read-aloud will make the studying fun as well as offers them to choose from the various options to intake the content from the books as per their convenience.

To begin with, the brand has launched Navneet’s popular ’21 Most Likely Question Sets’ (21MLQ) on the app/website, but soon, digests, rise series (CBSE), primary and pre-primary books would also be available on the platform. As a launch offer, the brand will offer the DigiBook free to all the students for the academic year, who buy the physical 21MLQ. The students can access the DigiBook with the help of an access code which will be printed on the books.

Commenting on the launch of Navneet DigiBook, Devish Gala, Head of Branding, Navneet Education, said, “In changing the traditional architecture of education, while EdTech has the power to transform the future of how education is resourced and consumed, traditional ways have its benefits as well. Digital platforms combined with physical books are the perfect mix to increase efficiency and enhance the studying experience. While digital platforms add fun and convenience while studying, the physical books provides the comfort it has always provided. We at Navneet are motivated to serve students by introducing a user-friendly app/website that will be useful to the students in their studies. We are looking forward to a successful launch of the Navneet DigiBook and hope it will be well received by the students.”

