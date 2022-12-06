The largest non-fiction literary festival IBLF Delhi Edition concludes on a high note
The full day event witnessed a confluence of like-minded people interested in non-fiction literature
The Delhi edition of the Indian Business Literature Festival (IBLF) concluded with eminent authors across the non-fictional domain sharing their individual stories on India’s biggest literary forum. The full day event witnessed a confluence of like-minded people interested in non-fiction literature that has an impact on individual and business theory and practice.
The proceedings began with the inaugural address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group, who spoke about his vision for IBLF and his plans to take it to 21 cities this time and provide a credible platform to non-fiction authors and celebrate the new talent.
This was followed by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Ministers session with Dr Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness & Lecturer, Stanford University on Dr Debroy’s popular book ‘Inked in India’.
During his session Dr Debroy highlighted some important aspects of the book which is a written record of the journey of make and unmake, from a pre-Independence India with a strong manufacturing base for pens, nibs and ink, to the post-Independence economic policies which eroded that competitive advantage and led to economic churn and the exit of foreign firms from the country. Going beyond the nostalgia and lost sheen of fountain pens, he shared how it tackled economic transition and the impact of policy on local enterprise.
The session was followed by another captivating keynote and fireside chat with Gurcharan Das, Former CEO, Proctor and Gamble, India.
Das spoke about ‘Making A Life vs Making A Living’.. He shed light on how one can identify their true calling.
“Sometimes in life you do not find a purpose, you also have to create a purpose. A very important part of this is reading books. At the same time one should not be too busy making a living so as to forget making a life”, he stated.
Das also underlined that another way to gain happiness is by serving others. “When you do something even for profit, you are benefiting others in some ways and you may even be benefiting yourself. All human beings are happier working with a sense of purpose. Just doing business is also part of our problem. This includes a to-do list and excessive planning. The idea is to ultimately maintain a healthy work-life balance while focusing on public and private life equally”, he reiterated.
Noted Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali spoke about his autobiography ‘Zikr: In the Light and Shade of Time’ which narrates his journey in a very linear fashion.
The filmmaker said that women are the carrier of cultures and act as a buffer for the household from the external influences that are challenging our households.
When asked about the whole idea behind the book Zikr: In The Light And Shade Of Time, the celebrated filmmaker said, “"A lot of people were asking me to write something but it's not easy to put pen to paper to write about your life. Depicting your life is a very sensitive thing to do because every life is very interesting and every human being lives a full life where they are involved in relationships, shaped by many influences, and problems."
"Everybody is going through a process and to understand that process through one's own life was a challenging thing to do. I thought let's start from the threshold and write about different shades of Lucknow through my father's vision," he added.
Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies in conversation with Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director, BW Businessworld spoke about the takeaways of his book-’The Nation's Homeopath’.
The book is an unusual tale of entrepreneurship, risk appetite, resilience and self-belief. During the course of the session, Dr Mukesh Batra spoke about the early eighties when India was still a decade away from liberalisation, and loans were not readily available and how he borrowed money at a staggering interest rate of 36 percent per annum. He also spoke about the strong conviction that his business would work out and not only did the business succeed, Dr. Batra's became a household name.
In another riveting session with former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Hardayal Singh and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX, on his book ‘The Moral Compass,’ Singh said that the book is a catalyst to help people focus on their problems, introspect and find their own solutions based on good conscience. He further emphasised that the book does not offer any instant solutions.
He said that the reason for writing this book was to do some research and find out how objectivity and fairness can be restored in times when decision-making involves personal involvement.
The next discussion was on the popular book ‘The Custodian of Trust: A Banker's Memoir, by former Chairman of SBI, Rajnish Kumar and he recounted how his term was ‘rather momentous’ as the period-from 2017 to 2020-during which he shouldered this responsibility was rather unique under any circumstances. He also spoke about the Indian banking sector when it was going through one of its most tumultuous phases and how he dealt with the problem of non-performing loans (NPLs) that had severely impacted the balance sheet and profitability of banks, especially those in the public sector.
The final session at IBLF Delhi Edition was with Karan Bajaj, Founder of Whitehat Jr., which was later acquired by Byju's. Bajaj also launched his new book titled- "The Freedom Manifesto: 7 rules to live the life of your calling" at the event.
In conversation with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman of BW Businessworld & Founder of exchange4Media and Rajiv Verma, Former CEO, HT Media, Bajaj stated that the success rate for creative industries was only 10 per cent and it was important to keep this in mind when starting a project as 90 per cent of them usually end in failure.
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Bajaj explained that the idea behind the book is to encourage more people to take risks in their lives. He elaborated that he learned this himself in the past few years - something unexpected and different can happen if you take chances.
Bajaj also spoke about how non-fiction writing was different from writing a novel.” For novels, the focus is on the characters. However, for non-fiction, the focus is on sharing life lessons that the author has learned from their own experiences”, he stated.
Elaborating on the anatomy of success to Bajaj said. “Increase your surface area to take a lot of chances. By increasing your surface area, you're essentially increasing your opportunities to take risks so that you can learn from your own projects.”
Some of the eminent speakers at the 4th Edition of IBLF Delhi Chapter included: Bibek Debroy, Indian economist, serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Gurcharan Das, Former CEO of Proctor and Gamble India, Rajnish Kumar former Chairman of the State Bank of India, Rakesh Dewan is the Chairman, Star Academey and Home Appliances Company, Karan Bajaj, Indian technology entrepreneur and author, best known as the founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr., an Edtech company specializing in distance learning which was acquired by BYJU in 2020, Kiran Karnik, prominent Indian administrator chiefly known for his work in the broadcasting and outsourcing industries, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, Prabal Basu Roy, Sloan Fellow from the London Business School and a Chartered Accountant, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Songfest, Rajiv Verma, former CEO at HT Media, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder of Primus Partners India, Ajay Jain, author, photographer, traveler and founder of the Kunzum Travel Cafe, Mohit Gupta, Co-founder of Frob.Social, Harddayal Singh, former Chief Commisioner of Income Tax and Ombusman to the income tax department, Ministry of Finance, Govenement of India, Professor Dhruv Nath, Director of Lead Angels Network, Sonu Bhasin, Family Business Historian, Independent Director, Business Author and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Families & Business, Vaibhav Dange, ndependent Expert on Infrastructure and Governance, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra's group of companies, Namrata Rana, Author & Director of Strategy Futurescape, Dr. Priyank Narayan, Director of InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Ashoka University, Professor Mukesh Sud, Associate Professor of the Business Policy Area at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Muzaffar Ali, Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
14th realty+ conclave & excellence awards 2022 ends on a glorious note
Illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 10:49 AM | 9 min read
The stars of Indian real estate descended on the 14th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North on November 30, 2022.
Held at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi, the 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North was a grand day to remember where the illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity.
Giving their whole-hearted support to this event were Co-Partners – Gaurs Group, Luxury Partners- DLF Offices, Housing Partner - Hero Homes, Session Partners - Intellion Offices by Tata Realty, Colliers, and World Trade Center and Event Associates - Signature Global, M2K, and Victoria. The Conclave Partners were Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisers Pvt. Ltd.
Stimulating the proceedings of the day was the first-panel discussion which was on the topic “Indian Realty: Impact of Global Property Market Trends moderated by Santhosh Kumar- Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd who began on an optimistic note highlighting the positivity for the real-estate sector in India. Manoj Gaur- CMD of Gaurs Group said the real-estate sector is witnessing a great demand and we need to work on it and focus on the developments and betterment. Mudassir Zaidi - Executive Director - North - Knight Frank India opined that there is a lot of residential demand which will not get impacted. Pent-up demand will continue to be there. Pradeep Aggarwal- Founder & Chairman, of Signature Global stated he is bullish about the real-estate sector because many country-level reforms have turned the sector around. Dharmesh Shah, CEO, Hero Realty said the rot in the system is getting cleared and post-RERA corporate governance has had a significant impact. Pradeep Misra- Chairman & Managing Director – REPL spoke about Atmanirbhar Bharat and infrastructure development being the harbinger of induced growth of real estate across the country. Avnish Sharma- Partner, Real Estate, Khaitan & Co said that RERA has played a big role in bringing up the whole sector in an organized way.
The second panel discussion on Office Market View: Business, Space & Tech Acceleration was moderated by Amit Oberoi-Head of Occupier Strategy| Asia, Colliers. He spoke about how the office markets in the last 3 years have changed. Rajat Johar-Managing Director – Delhi-NCR, Savills India said that year 2022 saw the highest absorption in office space after 2019. Khair Ull Nissa-Executive Director- WTC Services, World Trade Center Noida was of the view that later part of the year we would see newer supply coming in. Rohit Kaul-Head of Operations – North, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd spoke about the better workforce experience with a safety factor coming to the fore in the office culture. Paras Arora-Founder CEO, Qdesq talked about the flex space which is seeing huge demand. Gaurav Karnik- Real Estate National Leader and Tax Partner. EY India was of the opinion that the new buzzword in town is 3rd spaces. Earlier it was working from the office, working from home, and now its work from any other space remotely.
The third panel focusing on Funding Prospects: Portfolio Diversification & New Investing Models was led by Ashwini Sharma- Senior Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers. He said the capital is available for doing business across all timelines and asset classes. Sunil Agrawal- Founder & Managing Director, Black Olive Ventures Pvt. Ltd spoke of diversification in new asset classes which could be logistics, data centers. Santosh Agrawal- ED & CFO, Alpha Corp Development Private Limited, spoke about mitigating the risk in the financial institution where financial institutions and development managers play an important role in the timely delivery of projects. Anuranjan Mohnot- Co-Founder & MD, Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd said that there is a need to revive the confidence of the real estate industry to bring back equity in the system. Nihar Thanawala- Director, Motilal Oswal Alternate Real was of the view that NCR would be among the largest markets in the times to come. Kaushik Desai- Managing Partner, WSB Real Estate Partners said that there has to be a structured investment where all benefit. Siddharth Batra- Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India, Former Additional Advocate General, Haryana, spoke about need for clarity of laws, regulations, and proper infrastructure when it comes to land acquisition and constructing in different states..
The Fireside Chat about The Retail Rebound: Asset Repositioning in Phygitail World had Pankaj Renjhen-COO & Jt. Managing Director, Retail Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd as the moderator of this session. He said the consumer constantly gives inputs of what exactly needs to be done at that point in time. Abhishek Trehan- Executive Director, Trehan Iris spoke of the opportunities available in the retail developments in the country. Dheeraj Dogra- VP & Head Commercial Leasing M3M Pvt. Ltd spoke of the international retail sector and trends taking place globally. Pushpa Bector- Executive Director - DLF Retail, was of the view that ‘change is the only ‘Constant when it comes to retail. Yogeshwar Sharma- Executive Director & CEO, of Select Infrastructure Private Ltd said there are no problems in the retail world there are just situations and you have to think of what possibilities exist and how to deal with the situations as every day is a new day.
Concluding the knowledge-packed day was the final Fireside Chat on Realty Sales & Marketing Playbook: The Newage Template chaired by Govind Rai- Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs. He spoke about how developers prefer an old team with new ways of business adoption. Alok Gupta- Director- GraphisAds, said developers are very focused on the marketing and complete lifecycle value of the customer. Mohit Mishra- Head of Marketing- Office Business, DLF Limited spoke about the project being shifted to mandate companies where he was of the view that it all depends on the ownership people take. Rajat Jain- Head (NCR) - Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty, was of the view it is important to have people with large teams, channel partners, and people with direct sales who can reach out to customers directly. Dr. Vishesh Rawat- Vice President & Head – Of Sales, Marketing, CRM & Leasing, M2K Group said it depends on the type of developers with whom the customer can establish trust and also the type of project where you want to attract niche clients.
The glittering awards evening commenced with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group welcoming the dignitaries. He said that the last 10-12 months have been a fantastic time for Indian real -estate where it has been resilient. It has recapitalized, recalibrated itself, and separated boys from men.
An exclusive conversation between eminent thought-leaders of the Indian real estate industry was moderated by Anshuman Magazine - Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE who spoke about the quality of living a healthy life outside the home which we have forgotten. Snehdeep Aggarwal - Founder & Chairman Bhartiya Group spoke of developing a hi-tech city called Bhartiya city, the experiences, joys, challenges and Vipul Roongta- Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited spoke on the access to long-term financing, equity, and debt markets.
The evening concluded with the red carpet walk of the winners of the prestigious Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022- North.
Residential Project of the Year-
Eldeco Group For Eldeco Accolade
Birla Estates For Birla Navya
Iconic Project of the Year
DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber Park
Commercial Project of the Year
Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Edge
Affordable Housing Of The Year-
SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd For Serenas
Luxury Project of the Year-
Gaurs Group for The Islands by Gaurs
Industrial/Warehousing project of the Year
IndoSpace Development Management Pvt Ltd for IndoSpace Logistics Park Luhari I & II
And
AllCargo Logistics And Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for All Cargo Logistics & Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd., Location – Jhajjar
Themed Project Of The Year
Shubhashish Homes for Shubhashish Geeta
Most Popular Project of the Year
Bhumika Group For Urban Square
Budget Housing Of The Year
Signature Global (India) Ltd For SG Imperial
Integrated Township Project of the Year
DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber City Gurugram
IT Park Project of the Year
Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Park
Real Estate Destination of the Year
Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway, Gurugram
Best Interior Design – Commercial
Space Matrix Design Consultants Ptd Ltd for Stanza Living
Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space
Signature Global (India) Ltd for SG Park 2&3
Most Environment - Friendly Commercial Office Space
DLF Cybercity Developers For DLF Cyber City Gurugram
Developer of the Year – Residential
Signature Global (India) Ltd
Winner of the Category Developer of the Year – Commercial
Bhutani Infra
Developer of the Year – Township
M2K Group And Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd
Developer of the Year – Retail
Bhumika Group
Excellence in Delivery
County Group for County 107
Emerging Developer of the Year – Industrial and Warehousing
Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd
Institutional Project of the Year
Morphogenesis for THE LALIT SURI HOSPITALITY SCHOOL
Real Estate PR Firm of the Year
ICCPL
Innovative Marketing Concept Of The Year
Hero Homes for Yeh Diwali World Record Wali
Project Launch of the Year
Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway Greno West
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
Insomniacs for Emaar India
Project/Construction Management Firm of the Year
Global C
Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year
Alchemist Marketing Solutions for Grand Central 114 launch
And
DLF for DLF Cyber City Gurugram – World’s First Leed Platinum City And Community
Advertising Agency of the Year
Alchemist Marketing Solutions
Sustainable Business Leader Of The Year
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd
Watch the entire event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOVlu3m-GwA
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sudhir Chaudhary’s Black & White on Aaj Tak becomes No.1 news programme in 9 pm slot
The show was launched on July 19 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary’s programme Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, has topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekday in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.
“Black & White has witnessed significant growth this week that reflected in 737 TVT on Monday programme airing. The show covered the gruesome murder case of Shradha Walker. Apart from television, the show has also gathered millions of views on YouTube and is the top rated news show on the YT live at 9 pm ever since July this year,” read a release from the channel.
“Chaudhary is arguably the top news anchor in the 9 pm slot in the Hindi news space. His coverage on Morbi Bridge collapse, attack on Imran Khan as well as Shradha-Aftab case has delivered record breaking viewership. He is known for his coverage of some of the major issues of our country as well as the world. He has a very rational and explanatory approach to his show. That is the reason why his Monday telecast is the highest rated news programme this week at 9pm,” he added.
He recently also covered the Satyendra Jain video leak, Gujarat elections as well as the restrictions which are being imposed in the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year.
Aaj Tak recently launched ‘Mera Swabhimaan’ campaign that helped in restoring the pride of the blue collar workers. The campaign was launched on October 3 during the Sudhir Chaudhary’s ‘Black & White’ show. The campaign was a huge hit and a lot of people participated in it by making a video of themselves talking about their struggles. Sudhir Chaudhary’s latest video travelling with a cab driver crossed 1 million views in just a few days proving that he has a huge fan following among the audience.
“The debut of Sudhir Chaudhary on the Aaj Tak with the show ‘Black & White’ resulted in record concurrent views on YouTube in the 9pm prime time slot. The show had more than one lakh average concurrent views on YouTube on that day. This clearly makes Aaj Tak the clear leader in the 9pm prime time slot,” the channel shared.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
FAB Market launches FAB Creators’ Network
It is a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
FAB Market has launched FAB Creators’ Network, a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation. Backed by HT Media, FAB Creators’ Network- a large pool of creators, producers and artists are going to create quality and exclusive content for various brands and platforms.
FAB Market is a B2B content platform from HT Media that hosts an e-commerce website which is a unique and first-of-a-kind content and services marketplace. With a large pool of talented multi-lingual creators from all over the country, FAB Market produces and curates content for Indian and global audio and video platforms. Having delivered 1500+ hours of content across 4 continents in 8 countries, its portfolio of services and products includes an enormous bank of stock audio content, radio shows, live-stream and short-form videos, podcasts, audio services, etc.
According to Yatin Naik, Business Head- Digital & In-store Radio (Fever FM), said, “Short format videos have the highest ROIs of any social media platforms and brands are looking to invest in it!”
The FAB Creators Network caters to the digital content and ad film requirement of brands and platforms by working from conceptualising and scripting of the content, finding the right creator fit to end-to- end production. Online videos are an important part of the digital content strategy of brands and are apt for all stages of sales funnel. These can be developed into different formats to engage, convince, and inspire the customers. Brands can maximum their reach, leverage content across platforms and convert brand value into revenue by being able to track every lead. Coming to the short video apps, they are not only about user generated content but also digital advertising which is likely to be around 10-20% of the average spend and is going to be 6 billion by 2030. The FAB Creator base is about choicest and premium content creators who can feature in these videos to win an audience and build trust for the brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RED FM announces season 3 of The Kavi Collective
The initiative brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 7:08 PM | 2 min read
93.5 RED FM has announced the third season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at JLN weightlifting auditorium on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
The Kavi Collective is a Red FM initiative that brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together. After two digital editions, Red FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the stalwart Hindi poet, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Sharing the stage with the maestro will be Shikha Awadhesh, Dinesh Bawra, Sudeep Bhola and Rohit Sharma. RJ Raunac will be opening the evening for the poetry lovers to enjoy the unique setting bringing poetry to new light.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone’s life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
B4U Network launches Hindi movie channel Dhamaka Movies
This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 4:51 PM | 2 min read
B4U Network has launched a Hindi movie channel named Dhamaka Movies. This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering.
“Dhamaka Movies offers high quality, aspirational, stylish, contemporary, and blockbuster content across action, comedy, horror & romance genres. It brings to life best of live-action cinema across Bollywood and South India (Hindi dubbed) with top stars from these industries. It will showcase popular titles including Ghajini, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Vicky Donor, Munna Michael, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam, Sarfarosh, Housefull, Vijay the Master and many other blockbusters on the channel,” the company said in a statement.
"B4U is an iconic brand and a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a Mass Speciality Entertainment Network, we have been entertaining our viewers for over 2 decades with our rich repository of contemporary as well as classic content. Our current brands – B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Music and B4U Bhopuri have stood tall on their content promise and we will be infusing fresh content to up the ante on superior engagement quality for our viewers across platforms. We are delighted to add our third Hindi Movies channel – Dhamaka Movies and our fifth television channel overall that further strengthens our footprint amongst both our audiences as well as advertisers. We are sure Dhamaka Movies with its rich & differentiated content will delight our viewers," said COO Mandeep Singh.
The channel is available on all major DTH players & cable operators including Free Dish.
The channel can be viewed on these platforms & LCN Nos:Tata Sky-382, Dish Tv-409, DD Free Dish-14, Hathway -140, Den -184, Digi-225, Fastway-204.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Faballey launches party collection in collaboration with designer Rimzim Dadu
The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 6:43 PM | 3 min read
Stepping into the season of holidays and celebrations, high street western wear brand, Faballey, has launched a party collection in collaboration with acclaimed designer Rimzim Dadu. Known as a progressive texurist, Dadu brings forth her signature stellar techniques to this collection that is a unique coming together of clean cuts, sharp silhouettes and statement surfaces.
The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets including high octane dresses, statement co-ords, flattering tops and effortlessly cool jumpsuits, overhauled with glamorous details like shoulder-baring necklines, risqué slits, body-hugging fits and asymmetric hems. The colour palette echoes the megawatt mood of the season with electric blues, an evocative crimson red, deep purple, molten metallics and classic black and navy. Amped up with striking finishes like sharp pleats, reflective foil prints, sweeps of shimmer, and edgy metal embellishments, the clothes are crafted to follow the disco dress code.
Speaking about the collaboration, Shivani Poddar, Co-founder, Faballey, said, “We at Faballey have always strived to challenge the status quo. From breaking the clutter of western wear brands that don’t cater to Indian body types to now democratizing designerwear- it is our constant endeavour to push the envelope and bring to our audience everything that is now, trendy and relevant at the same time. Our collaboration with Rimzim further strengthens this tenet.
This collaborative capsule is unlike anything we’ve done before. Rimzim’s experimental aesthetics and exciting surface play fires up classic cuts to present a reinvented party line-up.
My favourite piece from the collection is a blue shimmery crop top and skirt set. It beautifully hugs and flatters the body and has a sexy slit that adds that extra oomph. All in all the collection is extremely glam, current, and it’s everything you want your party wardrobe to be.”
Designer Rimzim Dadu added, “The idea of this collection is to create something that goes beyond what we are used to as a couture designer. It’s exciting to make something for a larger & mainstream audience and make it accessible to them with Faballey which is known to be a quality fashion brand for larger demographics. This collaboration with Faballey has given us a great opportunity to diversify our products, create something new & young.”
The collection is priced between INR 1500-5200 and will be retailed from the brand’s website, www.faballey.com, Faballey’s exclusive brand stores, key large format stores like Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, and leading online marketplaces, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aval Vikatan successfully hosts 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai
Aval Awards, instituted in 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Aval Vikatan has recently organized the 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai.
Aval Awards, instituted in the year 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life.
The award categories include Social Work, Civil Service, Healthcare, Public service, Eco Warriors, Farming enthusiast, Entrepreneurship and Acting. Some awardees are well recognized in the civic society, while many others had trodden their path but were relatively unknown beyond their fields.
The Aval Vikatan team had done extensive research to identify such personalities and not only recognized their unsung contribution but also celebrated their success and showcased them as a role model to the larger audience.
The awardees included Padma Subrahmanyam, awarded with “Thamizh Annai” (Mother of Tamil), an Indian classical Bharatanatyam dancer andalso a research scholar, choreographer, teacher, Indologist and author. Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan was awarded “Sevai Devadhai” (Service Angel Award) -A selfless, humble, dedicated doctor who is revered by her patients and referred to as an angel in disguise, a dermatologist based in Chennai who has been treating leprosy patients over the last 30 years.
Similarly, an Indian Playback Singer, Vani Jairam, who was awarded as “Kalai Nayagi”, who had started her carrer in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She has sung in 18 Indian languages.
Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, who was awarded with “Manbumigu Adhigari” (Most Eminent and Respected Officer) who a Doctor, Professor, Religious/Spiritual orator, Writer/Editor. “Pasumai Pen” was awarded to Ms. Geethalakshmi , who is the Vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural university, Coimbatore, is a specialist in Agricultural Meteorology and an internationally acclaimed climatologist, served in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for more than 32 years in various capacities including Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre and Director, Crop Management.
The versatile actor Meena, who has a huge fan following, was awarded with “Evergreen Naayagi” (Evergreen Actress) for her contributions in Cinema, TV Anchor, social work, and support to the women’s empowerment and freedom of expression. Ms.Indhira Gandhi & Sunitha awarded as “Super Woman” for untiringly working towards getting a job in Government who is from the Nomadic tribal community, who has always been rejected for opportunities may it be education, profession, job opportunities.
These two have managed to get into Government based job. Indhira Gandhi works as a Monitoring officer in Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Suntiha works as an Assistant Engineer in Electricity department.
There are over 19 categories where women of such exemplary qualities and outstanding contributions in various fields were awarded by Aval Vikatan. The other awardees are Kanya Babu as “Seyal Puyal”, Dr.Srimathy Kesanas as “Kalvi Thaaragai”, Revathy & Subha as “Singapenn”, Nagamani as “Best Mom”, Poojitha as “Little Champion”, Anjana Jayaprakash as “Youth Star”, Sivaangi Krishnakumar as ”Viral Star”, Santhala as “Illam Nambikai ”, Trans Kitchen as “Vettri Padai” and Bhama as “Ilakkiya Aalumai
This year’s star-studded award show was anchored and conceptualized by Vikatan crew which comprised of journalists, photographers, researchers, marketing and ad sales, event managers and other support staff is the key highlight of Aval Awards 2021.
The ‘Presenting Sponsor’ was Prithvi Inner Wears, a lingerie brand from TN, while Himalaya Ayurveda Glow Soap, new launch of their Sandalwood soap & Poorvika Mobiles, a premium mobile retail brand in India was the ‘Powered-By Sponsors’ for Aval Awards 2021 , also Special partner as Tamil Matrimony , Wellness Partner as Amrutanjan Comfy, Aval Awards 2021 is scheduled for telecast on Zee Tamil, on Dec 18, Sunday, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube