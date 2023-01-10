Indian Business Literature Festival-Gurugram to be held on Jan 11

Business is an ever-evolving, multi-faceted arena. Everyone has a take on how businesses should be run, and what it takes to ‘make it’ in a competitive industry. It is one of the oldest topics ever written about, and while a lot of ground is already covered, there is still a lot more that can be said. This is why we have authors, speakers, and industry experts from all walks of life who have something to contribute to business and its various aspects.

Recognising this fact, BW Businessworld Pvt Ltd is organising the Gurugram chapter of the ‘Indian Business Literature Festival’ (IBLF) on the 11th of January 2023, at the Leela, Gurugram. It is often observed that with growing seniority in a company, the time to read becomes progressively scarce. The idea of IBLF is to re-instil the habit of reading in CXOs. Once the senior leadership develops the habit of constant reading and learning, it becomes easier for them to inspire young professionals in their company to follow suit.

While we acknowledge reading is a habit one should develop, an even harder task is to write effectively. IBLF is a celebration of all those who are able to accomplish the difficult task of putting forth their thoughts in a lucid and effective manner. The star-studded event will witness the who’s who of top leadership across industries. IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans, who should be celebrated as heroes in their own right. The event has a curated set of speakers who will be present to discuss their work. Some of them include:

‘Fossil Free’ by Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, RenewPower who will be discussing his work

‘Claiming Citizenship and Nation’ Associate Professor, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Jindal Global Law School

‘Survive or Sink : An Action Agenda for Water , Sanitation , Pollution and Green Finance.’ By Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson, Rothschild & Co India, Senior Advisor, Advent International Private Equity, India

‘The Art of Management’ by D. Shivakumar, Group Executive President- Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Aditya Birla Group

‘The Heart of Work’ by S.V.Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte India.

‘The Rule of 5’ by Paul Dupuis, Chairman & CEO, Randstad Japan

‘Alive’ by Rachna Chhachhi, Founder, RachnaRestores

‘The $10 Trillion Dream and Many More’ by Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic, Finance and Fiscal Policy Advisor SUBHANJALI, Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India

Corporate Frauds: Bigger, Broader, Bolder’ by Robin Banerjee, President & CEO, Caprihans India Ltd.

‘Decisive Decade: India 2030 Gazelle or Hippo’ by Dr.Kiran Karnik, Author, Columnist & Former President, NASSCOM

Strategic Challenges India in 2030 by Mr.Jayadev Ranade, President of the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy

‘How Come No One Told Me That’ by Mr.Prakash Iyer, Founder - CEO, Leadership Works

‘The Protectors’ by Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI)

‘Vedas – A New Perception’ by Daksha Bharadwaj, Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates Architects & Planners, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj Vedic Research Foundation

‘The Subtle Shifts of Radical Change’ by Nikhil Daddy, VP and MD, GoDaddy India.

Books serve as the building block of individuals. All the authors are industry leaders and have unique perspectives regarding their own industry. Their books provide valuable insights and are life experiences condensed in a readable form. There is something for everyone to take away from these discussions, be it leadership, innovation, or just knowledge

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)