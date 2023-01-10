Indian Business Literature Festival-Gurugram to be held on Jan 11
IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans
Business is an ever-evolving, multi-faceted arena. Everyone has a take on how businesses should be run, and what it takes to ‘make it’ in a competitive industry. It is one of the oldest topics ever written about, and while a lot of ground is already covered, there is still a lot more that can be said. This is why we have authors, speakers, and industry experts from all walks of life who have something to contribute to business and its various aspects.
Recognising this fact, BW Businessworld Pvt Ltd is organising the Gurugram chapter of the ‘Indian Business Literature Festival’ (IBLF) on the 11th of January 2023, at the Leela, Gurugram. It is often observed that with growing seniority in a company, the time to read becomes progressively scarce. The idea of IBLF is to re-instil the habit of reading in CXOs. Once the senior leadership develops the habit of constant reading and learning, it becomes easier for them to inspire young professionals in their company to follow suit.
While we acknowledge reading is a habit one should develop, an even harder task is to write effectively. IBLF is a celebration of all those who are able to accomplish the difficult task of putting forth their thoughts in a lucid and effective manner. The star-studded event will witness the who’s who of top leadership across industries. IBLF recognises and appreciates the life and career experience of industry veterans, who should be celebrated as heroes in their own right. The event has a curated set of speakers who will be present to discuss their work. Some of them include:
- ‘Fossil Free’ by Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, RenewPower who will be discussing his work
- ‘Claiming Citizenship and Nation’ Associate Professor, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Jindal Global Law School
- ‘Survive or Sink : An Action Agenda for Water , Sanitation , Pollution and Green Finance.’ By Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson, Rothschild & Co India, Senior Advisor, Advent International Private Equity, India
- ‘The Art of Management’ by D. Shivakumar, Group Executive President- Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Aditya Birla Group
- ‘The Heart of Work’ by S.V.Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte India.
- ‘The Rule of 5’ by Paul Dupuis, Chairman & CEO, Randstad Japan
- ‘Alive’ by Rachna Chhachhi, Founder, RachnaRestores
- ‘The $10 Trillion Dream and Many More’ by Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic, Finance and Fiscal Policy Advisor SUBHANJALI, Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India
- Corporate Frauds: Bigger, Broader, Bolder’ by Robin Banerjee, President & CEO, Caprihans India Ltd.
- ‘Decisive Decade: India 2030 Gazelle or Hippo’ by Dr.Kiran Karnik, Author, Columnist & Former President, NASSCOM
- Strategic Challenges India in 2030 by Mr.Jayadev Ranade, President of the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy
- ‘How Come No One Told Me That’ by Mr.Prakash Iyer, Founder - CEO, Leadership Works
- ‘The Protectors’ by Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI)
- ‘Vedas – A New Perception’ by Daksha Bharadwaj, Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates Architects & Planners, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj Vedic Research Foundation
- ‘The Subtle Shifts of Radical Change’ by Nikhil Daddy, VP and MD, GoDaddy India.
Books serve as the building block of individuals. All the authors are industry leaders and have unique perspectives regarding their own industry. Their books provide valuable insights and are life experiences condensed in a readable form. There is something for everyone to take away from these discussions, be it leadership, innovation, or just knowledge
Makers of Killer jeans announce partnership with BCCI
As part of the deal, the brand's logo will be displayed on the right upper chest of Team India's jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 11:56 AM | 3 min read
Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), the retail giant which owns brands like Killer, Integriti, Lawmanpg3, Easies and Desi Belle announced plans to take its flagship brand ‘Killer’, into a strategic partnership with BCCI as the Indian cricket team’s “Official Sponsor”. This move will see the brand displayed on the right upper chest of the Team India jersey.
KKCL, a listed entity at NSE (KKCL) & BSE (532732) since 2006, is a company that has established themselves as one of India’s leading apparel and accessories manufacturers and makers of ‘Killer’ jeans, a brand that has been a part of the cricketing arena with on-ground branding. This time it will be seen as part of a bigger association, as the official sponsor of Indian Cricket Team.
With this partnership, Killer plans to reach out to the millions of fans that are spread across the country as the brand plans for a huge retail expansion. Commenting on the new partnership, Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director of KKCL, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to be on the India jersey. As a home grown brand, we are excited to be offered this opportunity to showcase ourselves on one of the most prestigious assets in world sport and we thank our partners at ITW Catalyst for facilitating this partnership with the BCCI. We are looking forward to growing our brand and catering to one of the world’s biggest fan bases. We will be using our network of over 350 stores, 1800 LFS and 4000+ Multi Brand outlets to bring the Indian jersey to the cricket fans.”
KKCL will don the brand Killer logo on Team India’s Kit until 31st May 2023
UP gears up for Film City, Swedish firm interested in investing Rs 10K cr
Bids to construct the film city spread over 1,000 acres will be closed on Jan 7
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Two years after announcing a grand Film City to attract film producers to Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has floated global bids for the development of the project near Noida.
“The global bid will be closed on January 7. It’s not a plot bid. There is a consortium of developers which can come in. We have had extensive consultation with the stakeholders to understand the components that are needed. We have showcased the project globally as well and are hopeful that we would find an appropriate bidder,” says Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Uttar Pradesh.
Kumar was speaking to e4m on the sidelines of the Mumbai roadshow of the UP government on Thursday ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit. The summit is slated to take place from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow.
While Kumar didn’t reveal the details of bidders, sources in the UP government said a Swedish construction firm 'Serneke' has shown interest to invest Rs 10,000 crores in the project.
Yogi Adityanath along with cabinet ministers Nand Kumar Nandi and Ravindra Jaiswal and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion to invite investors for the summit. He will be meeting top industrialists before going back to Lucknow.
Later in the evening, he met top film personalities like Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, MP Ravi Kishan, and Sonu Nigam. Welcoming the film fraternity to UP, Adityanath, on Thursday, said “In the film policy of UP, arrangements will be made for 50 percent subsidy for the web series shot in the state and the government will work towards giving a rebate of 25 per cent on the cost for web films. We are going to set up a music institution in Hariharpur.”
“The government will soon unveil a new film policy with a single-window clearance system. The film city of Uttar Pradesh will be of global standards,” Adityanath said on Wednesday, after meeting actor Akshay Kumar in Mumbai.
FIH signs JSW as global World Cup partner
The partnership is for upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on January 13
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 3:21 PM | 1 min read
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership with The JSW Group for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on 13 January 2023.
Commenting on the partnership, Parth Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports said: “It is a matter of immense pride that the hockey World Cup is being held in India. Hockey is a sport that is in the heart of every Indian and to see it happening in the very state that has revived the game in our country, Odisha, makes it all the more special. To have the opportunity to be associated with the Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of great pride for every JSWite. I am certain the tournament will set the benchmark for future Hockey World Cups and will be truly World Class”.
FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “We’re thrilled to welcome JSW as global partner for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which promises to have a resounding success both in India, a country passionate about the sport, and across the world. On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to JSW. We look forward to a great collaboration!”
The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 to 29 January in Odisha, India.
Reliance to acquire 50% stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 9:45 AM | 2 min read
Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, has announced it will acquire 50% equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited (“SHBPL”), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.
“Sosyo is a heritage Indian brand with around 100 years of legacy in carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. Established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, the company is one of the leading players in the domestic soft drinks market. SHBPL, operated by Abbas Hajoori and his son Aliasgar Hajoori, has several beverage brands in its portfolio including Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda and S’eau having launched over 100 flavours with its strong expertise in developing formulations. The Sosyo brand boasts a loyal customer base in Gujarat,” the company said in a statement.
Speaking on the investment, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “This investment helps us take forward our vision of empowering local heritage brands and presenting them with new growth opportunities. We welcome the desi power of centuryold Sosyo’s heritage beverage brands to our consumer brand portfolio and are confident that our knowhow, consumer insights and retail distribution strengths will help accelerate the growth momentum of Sosyo.”
Speaking on the joint venture with RCPL, Abbas Hajoori, Chairman, Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance Consumer Products, a strong and willing partner that can help Sosyo rapidly scale up its reach. Combining our relative strengths, we would make the unique tasting beverage products of Sosyo accessible to all the consumers in India. It is a defining moment in our near 100-year journey in beverages.”
With this joint venture, Reliance will further strengthen its portfolio in the beverage segment having already acquired the iconic brand Campa. In addition, Sosyo’s expertise in formulations can be leveraged to develop unique value proposition for the product portfolio and consumers.
ET Medialabs bags digital mandate for Atomberg
As per the mandate, ET Medialabs will help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 11:35 AM | 3 min read
Growth Advertising & Analytics Company ET Medialabs has bagged the digital mandate for Atomberg, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer durable brands. For a brand like Atomberg, that has a significant contribution of offline sales and also has a major presence on digital media, it's imperative to have a data-driven growth partner such as ET Medialabs to establish correct data frameworks to optimise budget across Performance and Branding efforts on Digital channels. ET Medialabs would conceptualize and execute performance and brand marketing campaigns on Google and Facebook through this partnership to drive New Customer Acquisitions at a low cost
Atomberg was started by 2 IIT Bombay graduates: Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das in 2012. Over the last 10 years, Atomberg has built a product portfolio of fans and mixer grinders using their energy-efficient BLDC motors. Started off as an online only brand, today Atomberg is a truly digital-first omnichannel brand with a presence in more than 150 cities. From its current ARR of 700 crores, Atomberg aspires to grow 5x in the next 5 years.
To meet the objectives, ET Medialabs will help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across platforms including Google and Facebook to drive holistic growth not just on these platforms but across all digital touchpoints where the brand has been present. "
Commenting on the win, Raghav Kansal, CEO of ET MediaLabs, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Atomberg. With the help of our strong Growth Advertising & Analytics acumen, our primary focus will be on executing innovative campaigns that create brand awareness and increase company recall for the target audiences”.
Atomberg Founding member and CBO Arindam Paul said, Today, we are one of the largest digital-first omnichannel consumer brands in India. And one of the big reasons for that has been constant innovation in how we use digital marketing. We have always been a big believer in the power of digital media not just to influence e-commerce sales, but also offline sales profitably. From media strategy to media planning to attribution modeling, we have always developed our own templates to align with our consumer journey and business goals. Having an experienced partner like ET Medialabs would definitely help us leverage the power of digital marketing to scale revenues profitably. We were looking for a partner who fully understands our business and marketing objectives so that we could create online campaigns that are extremely effective for our brand. They stand out for their distinctive data-driven approach, and we anticipate that they will be crucial in assessing and personalizing the needs to provide the desired results”
ET Medialabs specializes in delivering sustained business growth using digital marketing, data, and AI. It has worked closely with renowned brands Like Lenskart, Urban Company, Licious, Forest Essentials, Cred, Grofers, Mojo Pizza, and Edureka.
Former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar is no more
He passed away in Mumbai on Sunday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 9:27 AM | 1 min read
Former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar is no more. He passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, 1 January, 2023.
Krishnakumar had joined Tata Administrative Services in 1963. In 1965, he was transferred to Tata Global Beverages, then known as Tata Finlay, and worked through the re-branding of the company as Tata Tea, to become the vice president of South India Plantations in 1982.
Kumar headed the Indian Hotels Company from 1997 to 2002, till his appointment to Tata Sons, the holding company of the Group, as a member of the board of directors. A year later, he retired from the Board and went back to Indian Hotels Company as its vice chairman and the managing director, and stayed on the job till 2007.
He continued to hold trustee positions for the Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata Trusts, which together own 66 percent of Tata Sons, and he continued to be a member of the Tata Administrative Service.
Krishnakumar was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award by the Indian government in 2009, for his contributions to Indian Trade and industry.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited acquires METRO Cash & Carry India
The acquisition is expected to complete by March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 12:10 PM | 3 min read
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent equity stake in Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd (Metro India) for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, subject to closing adjustments.
METRO India, a wholly owned subsidiary of METRO AG, operates cash & carry stores primarily under ‘METRO’ brand in India, with a history of 19+ years of experience & innovation in the B2B segment. It will add uniquely positioned multi-category large format stores to Reliance Retail’s store footprint across India, further strengthening our new commerce business
METRO India started in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce a cash-&-carry business format; operates 31 large format stores across 21 cities with ~3.5k employees and has a reach of 3 mn+ B2B customers in India, of which 1 mn are frequently buying customers, through its store network & eB2B app. A trusted partner for kiranas, other small businesses, and merchants. In FY 2021/22 (FY ended Sept 2022), generated sales of Rs 7700 cr (€ 926 million), its best sales performance since its market entry into India
Reliance Retail gets access to a wide network in prime locations across key cities, a large base of registered kiranas & other institutional customers, a strong supplier network & global best practices implemented by METRO in India, further strengthening physical store footprint, better serving consumers & small merchants, synergies & efficiencies across supply chain networks, tech platforms & sourcing capabilities, create greater value for all stakeholders in the retail ecosystem
Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL said, “The acquisition aligns with our new commerce strategy of building a unique model of shared prosperity through active collaboration with small merchants & enterprises. METRO India is a pioneer & key player in the Indian B2B market & has built a solid multi-channel platform delivering strong customer experience; healthy assets combined with our deep understanding of the Indian merchant/kirana ecosystem will help offer a differentiated value proposition to small businesses in India”
Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG, said, “With METRO India, we are selling a growing & profitable wholesale business in a v dynamic market at the right time. In Reliance we have found a suitable partner who is willing & able to successfully lead METRO India into the future in this market environment. This will benefit our customers & our employees, for whose loyalty & performance we are v grateful; will enable METRO to focus on accelerating growth in the remaining country portfolio”
With the acquisition of METRO India, Reliance Retail will continue to build reach to serve the entire spectrum of Indian society i.e. households, kiranas & merchants, HoReCa & small & medium enterprises & institutions, be the partner of choice, enable win-win opportunities for producers, brand companies & global suppliers.
Subject to regulatory, customary closing conditions the acquisition is expected to complete by March 2023.
