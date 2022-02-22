Myntra ropes in content creators for its 'Style Squad'

Myntra introduces its one-of-a-kind, Style Squad, an army of stylish, loved, trusted, relatable, diverse and high-performing content creators or influencers. The Style Squad will exclusively collaborate with Myntra and its brand partners to become the faces of Myntra’s Social Commerce proposition, in particular, Myntra Studio and M Live.

The Style Squad will be looking to build platform affinity by driving its fan base to Myntra, becoming its digital ambassadors, while impactfully scaling awareness for Myntra on their social channels. Myntra has handpicked creators from the top 10% of the thousands of creators it has worked within the recent past via Myntra Studio and M Live.

The launch of Style Squad is the manifestation of Myntra’s commitment to empowering the talented and aspiring creator ecosystem in India. Through this initiative, Myntra will offer an array of benefits, ranging from unlocking monetization opportunities, a steady stream of income, the opportunity to connect with over 7000 brands at scale and customized 1:1 mentorship and training avenues.

90% of the Style Squad members were budding creators before they joined Myntra and now most of them have a larger follower base on Myntra Studio than on their Social Media handles. The role of an army of content creators who are relevant to the industry and trusted Myntra loyalists becomes imperative as the platform accelerates the pursuit of its ambitious plans in the content to commerce space.

Leveraging its Tech prowess, Myntra has introduced monetization, engagement building and tracking tools for creators, which are slated to empower the members of the creator community especially the ones who are just starting out in the influencer industry.

Shoppers can rely on the Style Squad for style advisory and discover curated looks and more trends, hacks and tips to elevate their fashion and beauty game. Myntra’s Style Squad members are chosen keeping in mind their pan-India reach, their following on Myntra, influence and impact on the fashion, beauty and lifestyle inclined audiences. They will be positioned as the faces of Myntra across colleges, thriving fashion and lifestyle communities and established social platforms. Some of the popular creators on the Style Squad include Abhinav Mathur, Ishita Khanna, Asmita Kaushik, Samidha Singh, Pradaini Surva, and winner of Myntra Fashion Superstar’s Season 3, Queen Andro, among others.

Talking about the concept of Style Squad Achint Setia, Head of Marketing and Social Commerce, Myntra, said, "As pioneers in the space of fashion content, we believe in nurturing upcoming talented creators from the grassroots and giving them adequate exposure, mentorship and training to become superstars on the platform. For Style Squad, we have identified high-performing, creative, edgy and impactful creators from our Social Commerce platforms to craft unparalleled brand and expert-led engagement for Myntra and our brand partners. As the future of meaningful consumer engagement-driven shopping, the Style Squad enables Myntra and our brand partners to leverage the creator economy to deliver substantial value for our customers by building a platform that allows real-time style advisory and enhanced product discovery. Influencer-led engagement is key to Myntra’s marketing strategy and we shall continue to make the right spending to enable this vision.”

Myntra envisions to drive stickiness and repeats with fashion-forward customers across tiers and genders, with creators playing a critical role in influencing decision making and building awareness among young customer cohorts. The current engagement rates of the enterprise’s key creators are upwards of 1.5X of the platform average and this is expected to grow by 4-5x in the next 2 years.

Pivoted on community, connection, and trust, Myntra forayed into Social Commerce at scale late last year. Myntra believes that Social Commerce is the future of shopping and has witnessed its live-streaming traffic grow by 5X+ and demand in orders placed by 10X+ in the last 6 months.

