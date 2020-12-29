MTV reminds the world to stay safe even as the year draws to a close

In its new brand film, MTV gears up for the much-awaited new year but with a message, “Saal Khatam Hua Hai, Khatra Nahi, Continue Staying Safe!”.

Showcasing a girl’s routine on the first day of 2021, the brand film kickstarts with her being resolute to work out and keep up with her healthy lifestyle. However, as soon as she is ready to step out for a brunch, she finds herself unable to move outdoors and keeps getting directed back to the living room. Despite her repeated efforts to step out, she finds herself stuck indoors, much to her dismay. Her house-help waves her goodbye from the same door and leaves the house but she can’t. Perplexed to the core, she tries to figure out what the house help do differently, to finally realize that the latter was wearing a mask. On picking up and wearing her own mask, she eventually manages to step out successfully.

In culmination, the film conveys the message “Saal Khatam Hua Hai, Khatra Nahi, Continue Staying Safe” as a strong reminder to keep safety a priority in the times to come. While the world is slowly rolling back to the usual, the need to wear masks and maintain social distancing will continue to define our way of lives and rightfully so! 2020 is almost over but the pandemic isn’t.