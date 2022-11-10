MS Dhoni named Navi's brand ambassador

The brand launched its first ad with the cricketer on Hotstar during India vs. England T20 semi-final match

Sachin Bansal-backed financial services brand Navi has appointed MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. MS Dhoni will be the face of Navi’s branding initiatives.

“The association with the former Team India captain strengthens the brand's trustworthiness as it works to fulfill customer goals by providing simple, affordable, and easily accessible financial services across India,” the company said.

Navi has launched its first ad with MS Dhoni today on Hotstar during the India vs. England T20 semi-final match. The goal of this campaign is to promote Navi's prompt and accessible financial services by dismantling the old and conventional ways of this sector. The campaign will initially run-on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube before moving on to print and out-of-home (OOH) advertising in the second phase.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “Today’s India is intelligent, aspirational, and always working toward its goal. It is crucial for billions of Indians to achieve and surpass their life goals, which is why Navi and I have teamed up to make this vision a reality. Navi's mission is to make financial services easily accessible whenever needed. I am very excited about this new journey with Navi”

Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder, Navi Group said, “We are thrilled to introduce MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador and the newest member of the Navi family. He personifies trust, ambition, and dedication – qualities that resonate powerfully with Navi and all we stand for, making him the ideal brand ambassador. Associating with him, in my opinion, would greatly enhance the value of our brand and forward our mission to provide every Indian with simple, affordable, and reliable financial services.”

