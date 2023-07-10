Motilal Oswal Financial Services shines light on the struggles of investors
The 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari' campaign drives home the importance of having expert guidance and research-backed insights while trading in the equity market
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote investor education, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), Broking & Distribution, today unveils "Investor Hit Mein Jaari", a social campaign addressing the challenges and concerns investors face in the equity market.
The "Investor Hit Mein Jaari" campaign features a thought-provoking video wherein a frustrated investor candidly vents his challenges and struggles in the stock market. Through this emotionally charged portrayal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services aims to educate investors about the importance of having an expert guidance and research-backed insights by shedding light on the common issues that investors encounter and the profound impact their decisions in the equity market can have on their lives.
Speaking on the campaign, Varun Mundra, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL said, "The "Investor Hit Mein Jaari" campaign is yet another endeavour by Motilal Oswal Financial Services to strengthen the bond with investors, ensuring they feel supported in their financial journey. This social campaign echoes our core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity, which have remained unwavering throughout our 30+ years of journey”.
“Motilal Oswal Financial Services has had a track record of providing unparalleled services and bringing unique solutions to the market. We believe that knowledge, awareness, and sound research are the pillars of successful investing, and this campaign is a testament to our dedication to empowering investors. Our vast research expertise and commitment to excellence empower investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals”, adds Varun Mundra.
e4m Maverick Awards 2023: Inaugural edition to be held on July 21
The awards will honour exemplary works executed by regional, national, small-medium and independent agencies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 8:59 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of the e4m Maverick Awards on July 21 in Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind awards aim to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding work done by regional, national, small-medium, and independent agencies - the marketing marvels who improve the marketing communication industry. These awards are open to media, digital and creative agencies who have shown exemplary performance, made a significant contribution to the industry, and their organisations, and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect.
The e4m Maverick Awards celebrate the independent agencies of India for their remarkable work and out-of-the-box marketing strategies and impressive innovations. An independent advertising agency refers to a company that operates independently and is not (or fully) owned/controlled by a larger holding company. It is responsible for creating and implementing marketing plans for its clients to promote their products or services to a specific target audience.
The final jury meet is scheduled to take place on July 11. The entries for the e4m Maverick Awards will be judged by eminent experts and business leaders across seven different categories including Digital Marketing, MarTech, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Traditional Marketing, Sectoral Marketing and Special Awards, which are further divided into sub categories. The jury will assess the nominations on several criteria, including vision & innovation, impact & influence and creativity. The Jury Chair for e4m Maverick Awards 2023 is Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.
The other jury members are:
- Akash Deep Batra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Growth, Analytics, and CX, DBS Bank
- Ankit Desai, Marketing Director-India, Hersheys
- Akash Agarwal, Director - Data & Analytics, Tata Consumer Products
- Anushree Bhardwaj, Director Marketing, Lionsgate Southeast Asia
- Amit Gujral, CMO, JK Tyres
- Ashish Tiwari, CMO, Home Credit India
- Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group
- Deepak Oram, Head Innovation & MarTech, HDFC Bank
- Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City
- Mamta Aggarwal Rajnayak, VP - Head of AI-ML Products & Platforms@AI Labs, American Express
- Nitin Dhingra, CDO & Vice President, Hindware
- Pooja Baid, CMO, Philips Domestic Appliances
- Puneeth Bekal, Director Marketing, Mastercard
- Ritu Mittal, Head of Marketing & Digital, Bayer
- Smita Murarka, Marketing Influencer
- Sachin Vashishtha, CMO, Paisabazaar
- Vishesh Kaul, Chief information and Digital Officer, Prestige
- Vanda Ferrao, CMO, WOW Skin Science
- Vikram Jeet Bhayana, Head Marketing, Bajaj Allianz Insurance
'Drink More…Water' is our digital-first campaign: Ishwindar Singh, Pernod Ricard
Singh, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard India - Seagram's Whiskey, speaks about the brand's recent campaign and its marketing initiatives for India
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 10, 2023 8:55 AM | 3 min read
Empowering consumers to decide how they should consume their drinks has been Pernod Ricard's motive, says Ishwindar Singh, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard India - Seagram's Whiskey.
Singh spoke to us about the brand's recent campaign, the category, and how they are using different tactics to touch base with the Indian audience. The company’s recent campaign, 'Drink More…Water' which The Mill conceptualised, talks about drinking responsibly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Talking about the thought behind the campaign, Singh said, “It really comes from the values of organizations. We believe that we are the creators of conviviality in all our markets. And if people are gonna go out there and in fact enjoy consumption, we believe that they cannot be any convivial moments if there's excess. We wanted to empower our consumers to decide for themselves on social occasions how they should consume their favourite drinks. From that point of time, we said that you got to pace your drink over a certain period of the social occasion you are in. And therefore, the importance of staying hydrated is very important.”
“We want to tell consumers at the end of the day that drink responsibly and ensure that they have enough water through the evening. It's to ensure that you do not lose control and that's the most important premise of the campaign. As leaders in the category, it's very important for us to ensure responsible consumption.”
When asked about how they are trying to reach consumers with this campaign, Singh said that it is their digital-first campaign and they are using different digital channels but also trying to reach consumers on various touch-points.
About Pernod Ricard's marketing initiatives, Singh said that they do everything they can but under the framework of the government. He said, “We touched the consumer at every touch point, right from awareness building, which would be brand visibility in above-the-line communication in media, down to being a part of campaigns, concerts, music festivals, all the areas of conviviality where people come together in a social network and really enjoy themselves.”
“We there to partner on those occasions and most importantly is when you go out with friends at the end of the day to enjoy an evening social occasion, we are there. So if you see from a touch point perspective, we're there through consumers' lifestyle choices and we play within the regulatory framework of where we can touch with them and where we can talk with them.” He went on to say that they promote different brands given the nature of the occasion or association.
Alcohol and beverage brands have always tried to do something with music and also be partners in many music festivals. We asked Singh why music is the go-to thing for alcohol brands, and he said, “Music is one of the best passion points in the country. It is basically creating a community that vibes together.”
Singh also said that they are building more non-alcoholic options and will be capturing that market as well. He also spoke about experimenting with AI and Metaverse. In conclusion, he said that earlier it used to be about consumers shifting, now it is more about being engaged with the consumers. He said, “Digital has made it easy and we have increased our digital spends.”
WPP’s Daniel Hulme to deliver keynote address at e4m TechManch
Hulme, the Chief AI Officer at WPP and CEO of Satalia, will share key insights on 'Brand Opportunities for Generative AI' at the TechManch conference, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 9 & 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 8:54 AM | 2 min read
Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP, and CEO of Satalia, wears many hats. He is also a lecturer at the London School of Economics and Political Science, besides being an advisor for E-Numeracy and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the UCL (University College of London).
How appropriate then that the globally recognized expert on Artificial Intelligence will deliver the ‘Expert Session’ keynote on 'Brand Opportunities for Generative AI' at exchange4media’s TechManch conference, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10.
Now in its seventh edition, e4m TechManch is an eclectic and illuminating annual collective of brand heads, technocrats and industry leaders who discuss how bleeding-edge technologies impact daily lives and livelihoods, not least in the media and advertising industries.
The two-day event will witness instructive as well as inspiring keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions by thought leaders from different disciplines and learnings.
The experts are set to share insights on several topics like the thriving consumer digital economy of India, effective digital marketing strategies in the era of constant change, digital transformation for businesses, understanding Gen Z consumers and their influence on brand growth, and preparing brands for Web3 among other key topics.
In Hulme’s session, we will get a closer look at the phenomenon that is Generative AI. He will also be sharing insights on chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard, and image generators such as Dall-E, while assessing the business opportunities they present as well as the risks.
e4m ChillOut: Weekend is when life happens, says Prashant Sukhwani
In a fun chat with e4m, the Vice President of Marketing at Burger King India tells us about his life beyond work
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 8, 2023 8:51 AM | 1 min read
“Weekends are just to catch up on life. Weekend is when life happens," says Prashant Sukhwani, Vice President, Marketing at Burger King.
Sukhwani, who quite understandably is super busy on weekdays, spends a lot of time with family and friends on weekends trying to catch up on the five days that he has lost out.
In a fun conversation with e4m for ChillOut Season 2, Sukhwani also tells us that he is a gamer in addition to being a marketer. "My Weekend would definitely start with some bit of gaming...that helps me rejuvenate," he mentions.
A foodie, Sukhwani’s “soul food” is Indian Chinese. He loves binge-watching ‘Love, Death and Robots’ on Netflix, and his next vacation is going to be somewhere outside South East Asia.
Catch the full conversation with Sukhwani here:
Sara Ali Khan named first brand ambassador of vegan lifestyle brand Zouk
This news comes after Zouk forays into offline stores in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 5:52 PM | 2 min read
Zouk a 100% vegan lifestyle brand that is dedicated to bringing India-inspired designs to modern use cases, is thrilled to announce Sara Ali Khan as their first Brand Ambassador and their very first brand film. This news comes after Zouk forays into offline stores in Mumbai.
Disha Singh, Founder of Zouk, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to have Sara Ali Khan on board as the brand ambassador for Zouk. Her infectious energy, authenticity, and passion for fashion make her the perfect fit for our brand. We believe that Sara's influence and dedication to living will inspire our customers to embrace a traditional yet functional lifestyle with Zouk.”
Pradeep Krishnakumar, Founder of Zouk, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly honored to have Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Zouk. This partnership represents our commitment to promoting fashion choices in India and beyond. Sara's passion for Indian heritage and her influence will undoubtedly inspire our customers to embrace a lifestyle. We are excited about the future of Zouk and our continued efforts to provide fashion-forward, cruelty-free, and Proudly Indian products to our discerning customers.”
Sara Ali Khan expressed her enthusiasm about joining forces with Zouk, stating, “I loved the fact that they are Proudly Indian, just like me. They bring the traditional and modern together in their bags and wallets. Together with Zouk, I am honored to represent the spirit of Proudly Indian and inspire individuals to embrace our roots, while making responsible choices for a brighter future.”The partnership with Sara Ali Khan comes at a pivotal time for Zouk as the brand expands its retail presence and aims to capture a significant share of the Bags and Accessories market in India. With Sara's support, Zouk seeks to reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the importance of cruelty-free, vegan, and Proudly Indian alternatives in the fashion industry.
Cornitos unveils 'uncooperative' new mascot
Titled 'Cornitos - Wild As You Like’, the campaign comprises two teaser films and a grand brand mascot launch film
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 5:47 PM | 2 min read
Cornitos, the forerunning brand of Greendot Health foods Pvt Ltd, has announced the launch of its new, wild mascot, ‘Corny-the uncooperative Chimp’ in the new campaign, Titled 'Cornitos - Wild As You Like’. This campaign not only showcases the search for a mascot but also embodies the message of embracing the wild side. Choosing the right mascot for a brand can be a real challenge, and Cornitos is proving just that in its latest uproarious brand campaign, and who better to embody this untamed spirit than the mischievous and uncooperative Corny the Chimp.
"We believe Corny the Chimp adds a whole new dimension to our brand identity," declares Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director of Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. "He embodies our values of innovation, playfulness, and delicious snacking experiences. Corny is our wild and lovable brand ambassador who will forge a strong connection with our consumers and enhance our brand recognition."
Composed of two teaser films and a grand brand mascot launch film, the campaign starts in a luxurious conference room where suggestions for mascots are met with hilarious flashbacks of daring adventures and amusing rejections. The teasers leave viewers craving more, with the words "To be continued…" building anticipation. The storyline then unfolds on an auditorium stage in the main mascot launch film, introducing Corny the Chimp as the brand's lovable and mischievous mascot.
To promote Cornitos' mascot, a 360-degree campaign has been deployed, featuring Corny the Chimp as the brand ambassador. He will be featured across all brand communications, including digital platforms, print media, and retail spaces.
Samir Datar, Chief Strategy Officer at Crayons Advertising, the creative minds behind this extraordinary campaign, shares, "Developing Corny the Chimp as the brand mascot was a thrilling and collaborative process."
The 'Cornitos - Wild As You Like' campaign truly captures the spirit of the brand and its adventurous snacking options. With the introduction of Corny the Chimp, the excitement and enjoyment associated with snacking will reach new heights, inviting consumers to unleash their wild side and explore the exquisite Cornitos range of delicious and innovative snacks.
Stay tuned for more wild and unpredictable adventures with Corny the Chimp as he takes the snacking world by storm! The campaign goes live on 7th July 2023.
MS Dhoni turns 42! Why brands love India's Captain Cool
Looking back at the ace cricketer's brand journey this year
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 7, 2023 4:42 PM | 4 min read
If there is an Indian cricketer who embodies cool confidence, it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India's Captain Cool turns 42 today on July 7. Dhoni who won the fan's hearts with his remarkable performance on the ground is also an all-time brand favourite. His stardom has grown to the extent that he has become a renowned face in the branding and advertising world. Counted as one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, Dhoni has in his kitty an array of brands across categories.
Dhoni has continued to build a strong endorsement profile over the years with more than 35+ brands, in a plethora of different segments including financial services, e-commerce, healthcare, and real estate. Duff & Phelps estimates Dhoni's brand value to be $80.3 million as of 2022 with 36+ endorsements. The report says that this is higher than $61.2 million and $36.3 million in 2020, the year when he announced his retirement. On his birthday, e4m rewinds his brand journey.
WinZO
WinZO recently launched a new brand campaign to highlight the social gaming capabilities of its app. Titled ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’ (Are you a game player? Do you need an opponent?), featuring Dhoni. The campaign began during the current season of IPL 2023. Dhoni is also the brand ambassador for WinZO and is a part of all TV campaigns.
Skipper Pipes
In April 2023, Skipper Limited, a manufacturer of polymer pipes and fittings, launched a new campaign with brand ambassadors Dhoni and Chris Gayle.
Jio Cinema
When the IPL 2023 was about to start, JioCinema kicked off its TATA IPL campaign with MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav. Titled Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL, the pan-India campaign aimed to trigger excitement about watching TATA IPL digital for free with a slew of fan-friendly features.
Turtlemint
Almost three months back, Turtlemint launched a new brand campaign #FutureKaInsurance with brand ambassador Dhoni. The brand campaign aimed at raising awareness around choosing the futuristic way to buy insurance, with the right mix of technology and human assurance. It also highlights the importance of insurance for every individual and their family.
Viacom 18
In March 2023, Viacom roped in Dhoni as a brand ambassador. Dhoni amplifies the network’s vision for making live sports viewing synonymous with digital.
Garuda Aerospace
In January 2023, Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacturing company, launched its first-ever digital brand film #KhetonKeKaptan which was aimed at encouraging youth and farmers to be captains of their respective farms.
The film was conceptualized by Garuda Aerospace’s brand team and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film #KhetonKeKaptan illustrates the need of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, surveillance, and mapping while saving water and time.
Gulf Oil Lubricants
Almost six months back, Gulf Oil Lubricants, a Hinduja Group company released a new ad film as part of its 'Dumdaro ka Dumdaar' campaign, featuring brand ambassador Dhoni. The campaign was aligned with the brand's objective of offering sustainable and energy-efficient products.
Dream 11
Almost five years back, Dhoni was the brand ambassador of one of India's largest fantasy sports platforms - Dream11.
MYK Laticrete
In November 2022, MYK Laticrete, a tile and stone installation company announced Dhoni as its national brand ambassador. The company also rolled out an integrated marketing campaign across multiple channels with Dhoni featuring in various endorsements and initiatives.
AMFI
Almost six months back, Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni teamed up to create awareness about mutual funds with the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign. The campaign was launched by AMFI, under SEBI’s guidance, as a part of its investor awareness outreach program, the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign aims to educate the common public about mutual funds and dismiss myths around them. The AMFI is an association of all the asset management companies of SEBI-registered mutual funds.
Fire- Boltt
In November 2022, Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt announced the appointment of Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. He was the leading face of the brand and took part in a variety of marketing, advertising, and endorsement activities for Fire-Boltt.
Other collaborations
Besides promoting gaming and healthcare brands, Dhoni also endorsed Cars24, Go Daddy, Red Bus, Colgate, Pepsi, Bharat Matrimony, Boost, Snickers, Oppo, Powerade, Pokerstars, Indigo Paints, Panerai, Mastercard India, Indian Terrai, Mysore Sandal Soap, Neuberg diagnostics, Enigmatic Smiles, Zed Black Agarbattis, Khatabook, TVS Motor, ESPN Ncricinfo, Unacademy, Peter England, Coco-cola, Samadhura Group, Orient Electric Rolls, Hotstar, Oreo, Navi Loans, SRMB Steels, Livfast and Officer’s Choice Blue Snack.
