Motilal Oswal launches audio campaign to promote mobile app

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited has launched an audio campaign ‘Ajab Selling ki Gajab Kahani Series’ to promote its mobile app as a holistic wealth management format that offers advice and investment choices across different asset classes such as equity, F&O, insurance, mutual funds, PMS, commodity, currency, etc.

The objective of the new audio campaign is to further build on the core theme established through the previous campaign by creating content nuggets that act as reminders and find relatable references for the audience on digital platforms. The reminders referred here are in the context we have best known for years - unsolicited calls. ‘Ajab Selling ki Gajab Kahani Series’ are situations from everyday life where we are hard-sold wrong investment products. There are three episodes – one each from insurance, real estate, and penny stocks.

Varun Mundra, Vice - President – Brand & Product Marketing, MOFSL said, “We took a native platform approach to engage with our digital audience through a unique audio-only messaging called ‘Ajab Selling ki Gajab Kahani Series’. These audio-only series are digital renditions of our core campaign, striking chord in the manner we best understand - unsolicited calls in everyday setup. Nudging the listeners to be careful and not fall for lucrative sounding financial opportunities which may be misfit and fatal in long term”

The 3-part series is going live from 20th June onwards across Motilal Oswal’s social media channels.

