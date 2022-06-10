Advertisement

Ramnik Chhabra, Marketing Head-Motilal Oswal Financial Services, quits after 16-yr stint

Chhabra will continue to be Brand & Marketing Consultant for the firm’s broking and AMC business

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 10, 2022 9:58 AM  | 1 min read
Ramnik Chhabra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has stepped down after being associated with the firm for 16 years.

He will, however, continue to be associated with the company as a Brand and Marketing Consultant for the broking and AMC business.

Chhabra made the announcement on social media saying that he was all set for his second innings.

