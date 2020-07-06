Motilal Oswal financial services launches new campaign ‘PHYGITAL’

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has launched a campaign, promoting its service that combines the speed and convenience of online investing with the research and customised advisory through an advisor available on call, that is ‘PHYGITAL’.

The advisor acts not just as a market expert decoding reams of information into actionable investing, he/she also acts as a sounding board and counsellor - especially important during volatile markets where emotions can get the better of anyone.

“A value added experience is one where the service is configured around customers’ needs. Equity as an asset class has low penetration with new investors being added every day. This requires both rational analysis and emotional discipline to succeed. The combination of digital convenience with advisor analysis/counselling/insight that a PHYGITAL experience provides helps fulfil these needs. To make the PHYGITAL proposition come alive, we have created a campaign across touchpoints on the benefits of the PHYGITAL investing experience,” said Ramnik Chhabra, Executive Director Marketing at Motilal Oswal Financial Service Ltd.

The campaign has a distinct look and tagline to engage the audience to experience the advantage of both worlds, Digital and Physical. The campaign touchpoints include digital and social media, email and WhatsApp messaging.