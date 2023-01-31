'Most brands talk about winning, Kellogg’s talks about everyday achievements'
e4m speaks to Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg’s South Asia, on a range of topics from beating competition to planning marketing strategies
While the FMCG sector has been facing tough times, first due to COVID and then inflation and economic constraints, the breakfast cereal market in India is growing fast. A study says it reached Rs 4,000 cr in 2022, compared to Rs 3,500 crore in 2021.
exchange4media caught up with Prashant Peres, Managing Director of Packaged food major Kellogg’s (South Asia), to understand the factors driving the sector, and their own marketing strategy to further penetrate the market.
Kellogg’s entered the Indian market way back in 1994 with its corn flakes, wheat flakes and basmati rice flakes. It was the time when the Indian palette was considered to be a challenging one to crack due to the diversity of breakfast items in the country.
After a lukewarm response in the initial years, the US-based company started expanding its reach and gradually became the market leader. Kellogg’s currently focuses on strengthening its category presence and innovating products like upma and rainbow-coloured, ring-shaped breakfast cereal ‘Froot Loops’.
Excerpts of the interview:
What are the factors driving the growth of the breakfast cereal market in India?
The category did very well during covid times as a lot more people were staying at home and probably had the chance and the time to have a proper breakfast. The penetration levels for our own brands have remained high and grown even post-covid. I think the prime reason is that the category actually has a lot more relevance now than it did ever before. The awareness and need for nutrition and nourishment are at heightened levels especially due to the pandemic.
How would you assess the performance of Kellogg's India as a broader portfolio in the last year and which category has been the growth driver for you?
We hold a high share in the breakfast cereal category and we are very happy to say that we have grown along with this growth of the breakfast cereal category despite the fact that there have been so many new entrants coming into the market and small players being bought over by big players.
We strengthen the category growth because that is our job as a market leader. We have this dual task that we have to grow the category and at the same time, we have to defend and share with so many other players. We have also seen growth in the top end which is the muesli and granola segments. Granola is a segment we've actually built really from scratch in recent years.
Our kids' portfolio is growing stronger every day. We've recently launched a new variant such as protein muesli. We earlier expanded the category by adding almond honey cornflakes which are doing well. There is tough competition in the segment.
Who do you think is your biggest rival at present?
Rather than naming specific players, I would cite the evolving market and changing ownership patterns as emerging challenges. Large companies have taken over smaller startup players. Then international players such as the likes of PepsiCo and Nestle are also playing in this market for quite some time. As an organization, we respect our competitors a lot. We respect them because we believe that competition will always open new opportunities. The potential of this market is Rs 4,000 crores. We believe this is a market which should double over the years to come. We are focussing on innovation and renovation to penetrate the market further.
You have come up with two new campaigns-one is the Masterbrand Campaign ‘Kuch kar dikhaane ki bhookh’ for children, and another ‘Galat Sawaal’ with fitness enthusiast Milind Soman. Can you elaborate on the concept and messages behind them?
Our Master brand campaign is the core of what Kellogg's stands for. It is a wonderful campaign crafted in partnership with an agency which has created some very iconic campaigns over the years.
Another one is based on a mother who is sending her kid to school. She will always tell the kid to have a good breakfast and set off to school because an empty stomach is not right. That’s the insight we've used and twisted it a little bit to say that the hunger to win and the hunger to achieve something for the day is what Kellogg actually stands for. We are not a brand like all others that only talk about winning. I think the real win for any mother is knowing that her kids have achieved their best for that day.
Too many brands only talk about winning, but we are talking about everyday achievements. The campaign has this cute girl who does a range of things which she loves to do. Some of them are academics, some are sports but some of it is only her own playful self. She loves to dance and you can see her having time and the energy to do that as well during the day. So this is what Kellogg's wants to stand for.
The second campaign is a very specific one for our muesli category. Many people have not heard the muesli and often mispronounce it. The first thing that our muesli campaign aims to tell people is to tell them what goes in it. It is a multi-grain product which works better for our bodies than single grains. It also has a lot of fruits, nuts and seeds. This lovely campaign talks not only about the ingredients and kind of energy it gives you but it goes one step further to say that muesli is better because it doesn’t have certain things which are bad for health such as trans fats. Some muesli products don’t even have sugar. Hence, we have roped in Milind Soman who's really been a fitness icon for Indians over many years including me. He seems ageless. In the campaign, he talks about what's not there in our products and therefore it makes such a good breakfast for somebody like him. With his level of fitness, he's going to accept nothing less than the best and that's what this campaign is about.
What are your marketing strategies for both campaigns in 2023?
These campaigns are going to be mainly digital because that's where the audience for these products is sitting. We have very different strategies for the two campaigns. The first one will be one of these iconic campaigns and it's gonna run across the length and breadth of this country. It’s a campaign for kids but talking to moms because, in the end, it is the mom who wants to give a good start to her kids every day.
Kids love our products such as Chocos. While it's starting with a television commercial, it is not going to be
restricted to television alone. You will see a lot of other interesting things happening around this.
The strategy for the muesli and granola campaign is quite different. We are looking at sampling our products to
as many consumers as possible. We promote our products sometimes with other categories through physical sampling in the top-end stores. Through campaigns, we would like to debunk any myths about muesli but more importantly, educate consumers about what really your muesli is. Therefore it's very digital and we are trying to be target focused on the profile of consumers.
What are your expectations from the new products that have been launched recently and their contribution to overall revenue?
We have Pringles which is an impulse category and breakfast cereals which is a much more planned category. New product launches in the breakfast cereal take a longer time to build because you build them household by household habit by habit. We hope our new product launches grow at almost 2x the rate of our base growth and therefore they have to accelerate and be very incremental to the portfolio.
How has your media mix evolved over the past three years with the advent of new media platforms and evolving consumption patterns?
The media landscape as well as the consumption landscape is changing quite a lot in India. The biggest is the emergence of digital commerce. Within that is e-commerce as a channel of purchase and also as a channel of media consumption. Consumers are spending more time with social media platforms engaging with the digital world almost as much as they engage, especially at the top end. Youth are beginning to engage with these forms of media as much, if not more than, the traditional media vehicles like TV and print.
We've tried to be ahead of the curve right at all times by challenging ourselves with experimentation, testing and learning. We have done a lot of things in the e-commerce space and run a lot of new things in the digital media space to stay ahead of the curve and reach out to consumers in ways which are more and more relevant today.
Our contribution to e-commerce is probably among the highest among food brands. Our spends on e-commerce has doubled over the last two years. The rest of our spends has not grown in the same proportion. For products like muesli granola portfolio, it's a very very significant part because that is targeted at a set of consumers we believe are more on digital than on traditional media. But our biggest brand is still Chocos and the target audience for that is moms and there the television media still plays a very huge role.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hoopr launches music licensing plans for brands, digital platforms, production houses
This marks the platform’s entry into the B2B segment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Music licensing platform Hoopr has now launched plans for brands, production houses, agencies and digital platforms to license music. This marks Hoopr’s entry into the B2B segment after raising $1.5 million in seed funding and the subsequent acquisition of 65,000+ users across India since July 2022.
Giving further insights, Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder, Hoopr, said, "Businesses today are adopting the mindset of a creator and taking steps to put out content that is relevant to their target audience on a daily basis. Considering the growth of the internet and the increase in consumption of video, a large chunk of this content released by brands or on behalf of brands is in the form of videos. Against this backdrop, the need for copyright safe music that is cleared across multiple platforms has emerged as a strong need. At Hoopr, we’re not only addressing this exact need but are also offering a diverse collection of music that is very diverse and as a result a perfect fit with different use cases and geographic sensibilities across India. We’ve also priced the product in a way that ensures accessibility across the board – from start-ups to large businesses. Furthermore, we’re also offering custom solutions for enterprises such as digital media platforms and brands."
The clearance of Hoopr’s B2B licence covers platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Podcasts, Tiktok, and other avenues such as radio, TV, OTT, etc. In addition to this, the business plans offered by Hoopr also allow for the usage of licensed music in live commerce and on influencer-led videos. With new channels of user acquisition such as these becoming ever more prevalent and providing tangible gains for brands across the board, it’s imperative to utilize the best available resources for such activities. This includes music where not only would an entity want music that is specifically curated for a particular use case or theme, but that which is also cleared for usage on such channels.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
StanPlus rebranded as RED.Health
The rebranding exercise extends to the brand's logo, website and social media channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 4:38 PM | 4 min read
Medical emergency response platform StanPlus today announced four new business verticals to create, build and offer a holistic Emergency Care Network in the country. The company will build the new businesses under a new identity, RED.Health. The name change is rooted in the company’s commitment to strengthen India’s Emergency Medical System through Rapid Emergency Dispatch.
StanPlus, started in 2015, today has been synonymous with saving lives by providing state of the art Ambulances in just 8 minutes. The company built a multi-city network of 5000+ ambulances with top-of-the-line equipment for critical and non-critical care. Known as India's version of 911, the rebranding will further build on the narrative through a broader spectrum of services. Under the RED.Health umbrella, the company will offer four new business verticals inline with its mission to build India’s largest medical emergency response network. These include:
RED Ambulances: RED has redefined the emergency response system by providing ambulances in just 8 minutes. Expanding its ambulance portfolio, RED will now provide Road ambulances, Air ambulances (RED Air Guardian), Bereavement services (Asth), and Standby ambulances for corporates and events for citizens.
RED Assist: RED Assist has two segments, one for the hospital partners which includes Centralised Ambulance Management and Outsourcing (CAMO) and other for Corporate partners which includes doctor-on-call, an online consultation service that links patients with doctors in real time. A doctor can be consulted for a variety of health issues, from general medical questions to specific health concerns.
RED Priority Clinics: This vertical aims to connect rural India to the vital healthcare system and provide day-to-day health advisory. Red Clinics provides integrated facilities for consultation, diagnosis, preventive health checks and medicine delivery. RED Clinics will also integrate with Occupational Health Centers (OHCs) and Infirmary of Corporates, to give best-in-class 1st degree health care and patient preparation in case of emergency evacuation.
RED Academy: It is a dedicated vertical that provides emergency response training for the 'Golden Hour', and it aims to integrate trained paramedics into the healthcare infrastructure. This segment will also help enterprises and corporates to ensure the safety of their employees in case of medical emergencies, through employee training about critical actions during emergencies like giving CPR to a colleague on the office floor.
To expand its current offerings, the company is also establishing a technology center within, namely RED Edge, that will strengthen the existing technical support and work on new product development for all the new business verticals. Red Edge, with a vision to revolutionise India's emergency response system with AI and GPS Mapping, will be leveraged under Suhas Kulkarni’s leadership, CPTO, and Founding member, RED.Health
Highlighting the larger vision for the brand, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health, said, “India is making progress in addressing the over 500,000 emergency cases through timely interventions each year. Since the concept of EMS is fairly new, The biggest challenge for EMS has been infrastructure and manpower. With the launch of our new verticals, we are embarking on a new endeavour to build India’s largest emergency network. Our mission is to build this through partnerships and training to deliver expert care with speed, empathy and reliability. Our tech-led services are the solution in the time of crisis and as we transition into RED.Health, we are staying true to our mission of patient first approach of saving lives”
The rebranding coincides with the shift in the brand’s logo, website and social media channels with the campaign being visible across multiple communication touch points including digital, outdoor and social. In the process of rebranding, the company has also completely rebranded its ambulances and interiors/exteriors of the Clinics, along with our regional offices. Moreover to strengthen the new brand’s presence, the company also has rebranded the uniforms of its ground staff like drivers and paramedics.
RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus) has raised $22.6Mn so far from investors like HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore amongst others. RED Ambulances has a partner fleet of 5000+ ambulances, 10+ air ambulances, partnership with 300+ hospitals, and a team of 1200+ medical care experts that is assisting 30L lives every year.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Melorra shows why jewellery makes a great gift for men and women in Valentine's Day ad
The #PartnerInSuccess campaign advocates equality in love, effort, time and care in relationships
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:29 PM | 2 min read
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and couples are looking for the best way to express their love and fondness for each other, and it’s often shown through gifts. For this season of love, Melorra , one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands, is here with its new campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, run across social media platforms. The campaign advocates for equal efforts, love, time & care for partners in romantic relationships.
The idea behind #PartnerInSuccess is that gifting is not a one-way street; women can also express their love through thoughtful gifts for their partners. The campaign emphasises companionship and support in relationships. It seeks to debunk the idea that only men can gift jewellery to their partners. The underlying notion is that relationships have evolved, and so should gifting. This is reflected in Melorra’s video ad.
The ad features a couple supporting each other during challenging times. The video starts with the man, who always stands by his partner during her rough days, ensuring she achieves her goal of being selected for the soccer team. Later, the woman gifts him a ring to appreciate his commitment and trust. The campaign reflects the fact that standing for one another as a couple can go a long way in helping each other fulfil their dreams.
Speaking on the launch, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder & CEO, said, “Valentine’s Day has become just as big a celebratory event as birthdays and anniversaries, especially in terms of gifting. However, it’s often portrayed with only the woman on the receiving end. With our new digital campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, we want to push forward the idea that relationships are about mutual support and efforts, and gifting is not a one-way street. Women can show their appreciation towards their partners through gifts too! Therefore, all customers can choose from our extensive collections that start at the most affordable pricing.”
With 16,000+ designs for Her, Melorra has one of the largest collections of affordable fine jewellery designs that are perfect for gifting. Melorra has also recently launched men’s collection. This campaign primarily targets men and women between the ages of 25 and 40 and offers jewellery starting at INR 3000. The brand delivers its products in 26,000+ pin codes across India, making its mark throughout, including in villages with less than 10,000 to cities above 1 million.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IIFL Finance signs Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador
The actor has been roped in to enhance the brand’s pan-India presence
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:06 PM | 1 min read
IIFL Finance has signed Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador with the aim to bolster its pan-India brand presence.
Speaking on the new brand ambassador appointment, Manav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, IIFL said, “We want to be the loans destination of choice fulfilling dreams and goals of millions of Indians who don’t have easy access to credit. Tamannaah is a top actor in India since the last fifteen years and has a deep connect with our customer segments. The association will further alleviate our brand strengths together.”
Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I am delighted to be associated with IIFL. Being a dreamer, I can identify with dreams of millions of Indians and respect the role IIFL plays by providing credit across India.”
“IIFL Finance’s brand philosophy –“SeedhiBaat” – reflects in their simple, straight forward product offerings and seamless processes, which also resonates with my professional philosophy.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tanmay Bhat puts 'Samay' to good use in new Kotak811 spot
The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao by Schbang stars stand-up comedian Samay Raina alongside Bhat
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:55 PM | 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited’s (“KMBL”/ “Kotak”) Kotak811, a semi-autonomous digital bank, announced the launch of its campaign that highlights Kotak811 as the digital bank that lets you do more with your time. The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao features new-age stand-up comedians, Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.
Launched in 2017 as an acquisition engine, Kotak811 has evolved to become a semi-autonomous digital bank that offers a range of solutions at the fingertips of customers.
The campaign reinforces Kotak811 as the digital bank that lets customers do more with their time, thanks to its easy and convenient banking solutions.
Conceptualized and created by Schbang, this digital campaign comprises a set of 3 ad films, which will be seen across digital channels and OTT platforms. The campaign kicks off with an ad film that is a humorous take on doing more with time, as it shows time being put to better use by literally putting the protagonist Samay (Raina) to better use.
“The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao aims to encourage consumers to do more with their time by banking with Kotak811,” said Ms Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. “Kotak811 is making banking so easy and convenient with its digital banking solutions, that it leaves one with more time to do things they like. Kotak811 is positioned as a preferred mode of banking for those who feel traditional banking can take up a lot of their time.”
Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO of Schbang, said, “Kotak811 wanted to highlight the convenience of digital banking. Understanding our audience, we knew collaborating with the popular duo - Tanmay Bhatt & Samay Raina would amplify our messaging and draw the right eyeballs. The campaign is overall aimed at showing how the 'Samay' you save by digitally banking with Kotak811 can be spent doing things that actually matter to you.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SBI Securities unveils new brand identity
The new logo retains its iconic SBI logo unit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
SBI Securities has unveiled a new brand identity with aims to strengthen its relationship with customers.
Deepak Kumar Lalla, MD & CEO SBICAP Securities Ltd said, “Our mission is to develop financial solutions that make it easier for our customers to create trusted experiences, while enabling everyone to feel safe and secure in the digital world when it comes to investing. We believe our new tagline “Investment Aur Trust, Dono” has a customer-centric approach and the vital role we play in being their trusted partner when it comes to their investments”.
He further added, “The new avatar reflects the brand’s core values - ‘Simple, Adaptable, Accountable, Trustworthy, Happy, and Innovative, which represents the brand’s vision and strategy as we focus on accelerating our growth trajectory.”
The company stated that conceptually, aspects of ‘Investment & Trust’ were developed to reflect the digital investing experiences are enabled for consumers, by being their trusted investment partner. The new logo retains its iconic SBI logo unit.
The refreshed brand identity manifests itself through its app, website, offline branches, and all branded assets.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PUMA ropes in Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur as ambassador
Harmanpreet joins the PUMA roster comprising celebrated sportsmen like Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Yuvraj Singh and Sunil Chhetri
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
PUMA India has announced Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its latest brand ambassador.
The brand had earlier posted a cryptic teaser video of a player taking position at the stumps and quizzed the audience to guess PUMA’s next brand ambassador. PUMA tracked comments of consumers on Instagram and Twitter, native shopping platform Puma.com and retail stores.
According to the 5000 responses collected over 36 hours, 80% of the consumers surprisingly assumed the brand ambassador to be a male cricketer.
PUMA followed it up with a video that revealed Harmanpreet as its new brand ambassador, thereby breaking moulds, busting archetypes and creating a strong culture for women in cricket and overall sport.
Harmanpreet joins PUMA’s illustrious roster, which consists of some of the greatest names from the world of sports, including Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketer Harleen Deol and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.
“We are delighted to welcome skipper Harmanpreet Kaur into the PUMA family. The way she plays — bold and fierce cricket - she is the perfect fit for our brand which embodies the same qualities and ethos. As a brand, PUMA has always stayed ahead of the times and committed to support, celebrate and empower women in sports. This association is a massive step in that direction. Harmanpreet is a sporting icon and, with this partnership, we hope to inspire younger generations and help Indian women’s cricket reach greater heights,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.
As part of the partnership terms, Harmanpreet will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.
“Not many know that I hit my first ODI century in 2013 in a pair of PUMA boots that I received as a token of support in my early years from the brand. Exactly a decade now and I have been roped in as the face of PUMA. I am thrilled to join the biggest sports brand in the country with a star-studded roster. It’s heartening to see a brand such as PUMA support the growth of Indian women’s cricket; it’s crucial for bolstering progress. This is just the beginning and I am sure this association will encourage a lot of women who dream to make a career in cricket. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead,” Harmanpreet said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube