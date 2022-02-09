Kellogg appoints Prashant Peres as MD for India & South Asia

Kellogg India has appointed Prashant Peres as Managing Director for India and South Asia markets. In this role, Peres will steer the business forward in its endeavor to serve consumers with its wide array of food offerings.

Mohit Anand, who joined Kellogg in 2017 and served as Managing Director, India & South Asia, has been elevated to the role of General Manager, Snacks Portfolio for Kellogg AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa), based in Singapore.

Pere joins Kellogg from Mondelez International where he led the Indonesia business as President and Managing Director, prior to which he led the chocolates business for Mondelez in India. He is a FMCG sector veteran, with nearly 25 years of rich experience in the Foods, Snacks, Beverages and Personal Care categories across diverse markets in Asia, ANZ and Africa. He was previously the Vice President for Foods, South Asia in Unilever and earlier stints include several senior roles in sales and marketing at Unilever in the South Asia region, Turkey, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia, and China.

On his appointment, Peres said, “The challenge of leading a business in India is always thrilling, but more so when it is a legacy brand such as Kellogg. I am looking forward to step into this role and play a part in augmenting Kellogg’s commitment to serving its consumers and communities with its wide range of cereals and snacks. We are in an exciting place as a business with a fantastic opportunity for nutritious food offerings before us and I am looking forward to growing it further along with the passionate team at Kellogg South Asia.”

Speaking on the appointments, Shumit Kapoor, President Kellogg AMEA said, “We are pleased to appoint Prashant Peres to lead the Kellogg South Asia business. We believe that his strong experience will help build on our sustainable growth momentum in the market, develop our talent and bring more food innovations to our consumers. I congratulate Mohit Anand for his new role in leading the snacks portfolio for Kellogg AMEA region. Mohit is an excellent leader within Kellogg with rich India and Asia experiences gathered over the years. I am excited to have him join us here in Singapore and unlock the potential of the snacks category across markets.”

Peres has started the new role in January and will be based in Mumbai.

